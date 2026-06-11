“I had no peace”: Lipowitz reveals he didn't touch his bike for eight weeks

German cyclist Florian Lipowitz has revealed that he did not ride his bike for eight weeks after his breakthrough podium finish at the 2025 Tour de France , saying the attention that followed left him unable to switch off.

The German emerged as one of cycling's biggest surprises when he finished third overall in Paris and won the white jersey as best young rider. Speaking to Red Bulletin, Lipowitz admitted he struggled with the sudden spotlight that came with becoming one of Germany's biggest sporting stars.

01 What happened at the Tour de France 2025?

Lipowitz made great headway to secure third in Paris © Maximilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool

Lipowitz arrived at the 2025 Tour de France as a supporting rider for Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, but ended up becoming one of the biggest stories of the race. After a difficult opening week, he steadily improved while many rivals faded. By the time the Tour reached Paris, Lipowitz had secured third place overall and won the white jersey as the race's best young rider, finishing behind only Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

The result transformed him overnight from a relatively unknown rider into the new face of German cycling. But while the sporting success was extraordinary, the attention that came with it proved much harder to handle. During the final week of the race, Lipowitz was already struggling with a packed schedule of media commitments and appearances after stages, leaving less time for recovery.

Throughout the race Lipowitz was in the spotlight © Maximilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool

The intensity had begun even before the race itself. Four months before the Tour, Lipowitz moved to Mount Teide in Tenerife, living at 2,200m in a simple room at the mountain’s only hotel. For three weeks, he trained four to five hours a day, building the foundation for the summer season. At altitude, the thinner air forces the body to adapt by producing more red blood cells, improving oxygen delivery and endurance. The benefits can last for months, which is why many World Tour teams train on Teide each spring – this was Lipowitz’s fourth training camp there.

02 Why did Lipowitz take a two-month break after the race?

Lipowitz finds post-race attention an intense experience © Maximilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool

Lipowitz revealed that the pressure didn’t end when the Tour finished. Instead, the attention intensified once he returned home.

Quotation The doorbell rang 10 or 12 times a day Florian Lipowitz

Speaking to Red Bulletin, he said: "I had no peace, couldn't switch off." The normally private rider found himself overwhelmed by interview requests, messages and public attention. He revealed that strangers were ringing the doorbell at his parents' house "10 or 12 times a day", while congratulations arrived from across Germany, including from the Chancellor.

The constant demands took a toll on his health. Lipowitz said he became ill repeatedly after the Tour and later underwent surgery on his nasal septum. Looking back, he realised the experience had prevented him from fully enjoying the biggest achievement of his career.

Media attention comes with the territory © Maximilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool

As a result, he made a rare decision for an elite athlete: he stopped riding completely for eight weeks. Lipowitz said he put his bike away and spent time relaxing at Lake Garda. Only after stepping away from the sport did he gain perspective on what he had achieved, admitting: "I should have enjoyed third place more."

He also reflected that a Tour podium might be something he experiences only once in his life, making it even more important to appreciate the moment.

Now, the German heads back to cycling's biggest stage. Lipowitz is set to lead Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe alongside Remco Evenepoel at the 2026 Tour de France, which gets underway in Barcelona on July 4 with a 19.6km team time trial.