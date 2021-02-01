Florian Neuschwander just blitzed the 100km indoor running record

Just 11 months after breaking the 50km indoor running world record , Florian Neuschwander has gone one better. Well, 50 actually. The German ultrarunning legend has just set the unofficial 100km indoor running world record, finishing the exhausting distance in a time of just 6h 26m 14s, almost 13-minutes faster than the previous record.

On Saturday, January 30, inside a local gym in Chiemgau, Bavaria, Neuschwander started the unofficial world record attempt at 9am, supported by hundreds of fans as well as fellow athletes and numerous digital companions on Zwift.

100km on a treadmill is seriously tough, especially mentally © Pushing Limits

All for one via live stream and Zwift

With Neuschwander's start, fans could be there from the couch via a live stream. The challenge also ran on the virtual training platform Zwift, where users could run and cycle alongside him and send digital greetings – an opportunity that fellow top athletes didn't want to miss. Triathlete Patrick Lange cycled a few kilometres with Neuschwander, while Sebastian Kienle and Koko Klosterhalfen kept him motivated with video messages.

"If I'd run 100km on the treadmill alone, with no interaction, I think too much," said Neuschwander. "You can't do that: when it gets difficult, there's no one to push you." The opposite was the case on this mega run. Over 5,000 people watched Neuschwander and ran or cycled with him. "The digital support was extremely important," he explained. "That's the be-all and end-all for such a long run."

Zwift friends and supporters helped keep Flo's mind in the game © Pushing Limits

100km in 3 stages: easy, tough, cool

In the end, Neuschwander ran the 100km in 6h 26m 14s, a good 13 minutes faster than the reigning world record holder, Mario Mendoza, from the USA, who ran 100km on the treadmill last June in 6h 39m 26s. The first 50km were "easy", apparently.

"It got interesting from 60km onwards. From then on it was new territory," said Neuschwander. "I've never run that far on the treadmill, especially not at that speed."

Up to the 70km mark, Neuschwander felt "amazingly good", even if a toilet break was out of the question, but then it got tough: "From 70 to 85km it was hard. I had to dig really deep, especially mentally. It was tough."

The most astonishing thing about the entire effort is that the last kilometre, with a time of 3m 20s, was Neuschwander's fastest of the 100km. "The last kilometre clearly goes to the community. It was great!" he said.

Amazingly, Neuschwander's fastest kilometer was his 100th and last © Pushing Limits

"Normal pace" = a world record

Neuschwander's finishing time was made possible thanks to an average of 3m 52m per kilometre. "Seen over the entire distance, the pace seems brutal, of course," he said. But for Neuschwander this is a completely normal pace. "The trick was to keep up this pace for so long. The community pushed me to the max – thanks for that."

Since official observers from Guinness World Records – who would normally observe the attempt, log it and ultimately legitimise it – couldn't be on site due to strict hygiene requirements, the record goes into the annals of Neuschwander's career as 'unofficial' one, something he's perfectly happy with: "A world record is always great, even if it's unofficial."

Neuschwander described the 70–80km period as the record's toughest © Pushing Limits

