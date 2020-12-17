Following takes you backstage as surfing's elite tackle the Hawaiian winter
Our latest series, Following, lets you ride shotgun with our squad, as they return to competition in surfing's most hallowed waters. We'll be dropping fresh edits on this page weekly, so stay tuned!
"It’s been a long time since we’ve seen some of our favourite surfers, seen how they’re handling this year, seen how they’re preparing to get back on the road," says Inherent Bummer's Travis Ferré, producer of our latest series, Following. "So, we're gonna tag along as they re-enter competition, travel and chase swell."
"These are loose, candid and fun moments," says Ferré. "The in-between bits that often get left on the cutting room floor. We want to gather that stuff up and show these surfers and personalities at their most real and fun."
Ferré – who was the editor of Surfing Magazine as well as co-host of Volcom Pipe Pro pirate television show The Other Guys before founding Inherent Bummer – and his team kicked things off at home in California, with the Golden State's favourite son, Kolohe Andino, AKA Brother.
"We pack with Kolohe as he assembles his board bags for Hawaii. We watch a lot of football and get the competitive juices flowing again by grinding and running heats in cold tiny Californian winter waves with US Surf Team coach Brett Simpson and local San Clemente surfers Crosby Colapinto, Kade Matson and Cole Houshmand."
Want to see how much wax Kolohe brings to Hawaii? How many leashes? Tune in above to watch Kolohe pack for Hawaii in the weeks leading up to the return of the WSL Championship Tour and its first stop at Pipeline.
And final words from our pal Travis? "We’ll follow along with Kolohe, Carissa, Julian, Kanoa, Leo, JOB, Mateus Herdy, Eli Hanneman, Ian Walsh and Caroline Marks over the next month, so stay tuned."
Following edits – and epic Hawaiian photography thanks to the magnificent Trevor Moran – will be added to this page weekly, so save it in your bookmarks and keep coming back the length of the Hawaiian season. Can't wait.