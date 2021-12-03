has spent more time surfing Pipeline than the average person has spent watching television. Given that Pipe more-or-less is O'Brien's living room this kind of makes sense. Kind of. He's put the hard yards in at the North Shore's holy grail and his reflexive surfing at the Banzai is a clear reflection of the hours he has spent in the water, a stone's throw from his balcony, or lanai, for anyone who's been to Hawaii.

However, repetition can bring boredom, and while most surfers might consider surfing a different wave or enjoying a well-earned lay day, O'Brien has found the best way to tame the 'tedium' of seven-outta-ten Pipeline lies in a few extra inches and a whole lot more foam... enter the soft-top!

