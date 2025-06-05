F1 penalty points: Everything you need to know about the system

Penalty points issued at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix have people talking. However, penalty points are just one of the ways drivers can be punished for offences. But what are the penalties? And how are they regulated? Find out here.

01 What are Formula One penalty points?

Penalty points in Formula One are a way for the F1 governing body, FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), to hold drivers accountable for their actions.

The system was introduced at the start of the 2013 season and is primarily intended to set a recognisable limit for repeat offenders: Anyone who regularly breaches the regulations can be penalised with penalty points, culminating in a racing ban once a certain number of points have been reached.

Spanish F1 Grand Prix 2025 © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The regulation of F1 penalty points is specifically defined in Article 54.3 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations . It states: "With the exception of a warning or fine, the stewards may apply penalty points to a driver's Super Licence when a penalty is imposed in accordance with the Sporting Code or Article 54.3."

Drivers collect points for various offences. These range from collisions on the track, taking shortcuts or driving over the track limits to ignoring flag signals and much more.

02 How many points will a driver be penalised?

The number of possible penalty points is clearly defined in the regulations. There is one penalty point for each offence. When a driver has accumulated 12 penalty points, their super licence is suspended for the next event .

Ignoring flags is penalised in F1 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

In Formula One, the super licence is comparable to a driving licence. Every driver who wants to compete in F1 must obtain a super licence. This qualification is issued by the sport's governing body, the FIA, based on various factors.

The FIA issues a variety of licences for its sanctioned competitions, covering karting, endurance racing, single-seaters and more, but F1 requires the highest level, the super licence. To obtain this licence, drivers must meet some basic requirements as set out in the International Sporting Code - an overarching set of rules for all motorsport events organised by the FIA.

03 How long do the penalty points last?

If a driver reaches 12 Formula One penalty points, their super licence is suspended for one event (i.e. one Grand Prix weekend). They are therefore not allowed to take part in the next event. Once these 12 penalty points have been reached, they are automatically cancelled and the driver may start from scratch again at the next event for which he is eligible.

Penalty points remain on a driver's super licence for twelve months. If the driver does not reach the value that leads to a suspension during this period, the penalty points automatically expire again at the end of the twelve months.

For example, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen picked up eight penalty points from the 2024 season. Two are from the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix and will expire automatically after June 30, 2025.

04 Has there been a race ban in the past?

Since the introduction of Formula One penalty points, a race ban has been imposed, although this has rarely been the case. Danish F1 driver Kevin Magnussen (active in the premier class between 2014 and 2024) was banned in the 2024 season and had to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after accumulating 12 penalty points.

Kevin Magnussen (left) was banned for one race in 2024 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Previously, Frenchman Romain Grosjean had to sit out the 2012 Italian Grand Prix for Lotus after causing a serious accident on the first corner at the previous Belgian Grand Prix and committing several offences during the season. However, the penalty points system did not yet exist at that time.

05 How are penalty points decided?

During a session, such as free practice, qualifying or a race, the race director can report any incident or suspected offence against the regulations to the stewards. It is then up to the stewards to decide whether or not to investigate the incident or offence. The stewards may also independently investigate an incident or offence that they have discovered.

If an incident is investigated, a notification is sent to the drivers and/or teams involved, informing them that a specific incident is being investigated. The stewards will then communicate their decision once the investigation is complete.

However, some incidents are investigated after a race or meeting. In this case, the parties involved are usually summoned to a hearing with the stewards, who decide whether a penalty should be imposed.

06 Warnings for minor offences

However, penalty points are not the only way the FIA can penalise drivers for misconduct. Minor offences committed by drivers or teams are punished with so-called reprimands.

In contrast to a penalty, these offences, considered individually, initially have no consequences. However, these offences are also recorded. If they accumulate, this can also have consequences.

Pit lane during the F1 Grand Prix in Qatar © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

A distinction is made here between driving warnings (driving) and other types of warnings (non-driving). According to Article 18.2 of the Sporting Regulations, a penalty is imposed if a driver is guilty of five warnings within a season , four of which must have been issued in the 'driving' category .

Driving cautions include overtaking in the pit lane, crossing the pit lane entrance, collisions or driving with a damaged car. As a penalty, the driver may be moved back ten places on the grid for the next race . At the end of the season, all warnings are cancelled.