Screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 shows the 2023 Ford Fiesta ST drifting.
© Xbox Game Studios
Games

Forza Horizon 6 achievement guide – how to unlock all 57 achievements

Head to Japan and unlock all 57 achievements in Forza Horizon 6. This complete guide covers Gamerscore, collectibles, multiplayer tasks and the fastest route to 100 percent.
Written by Phil Briel (@nophilterde)
8 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    How many achievements are there in Forza Horizon 6?
  2. 2
    All Forza Horizon 6 achievements at a glance
  3. 3
    How long does it take to complete Forza Horizon 6?
  4. 4
    Best achievement roadmap for Forza Horizon 6
  5. 5
    The hardest achievements in Forza Horizon 6
  6. 6
    Are any achievements missable in Forza Horizon 6?
Forza Horizon 6 moves the Horizon Festival to Japan, and the achievement list makes full use of the new setting. Expect touge duels through mountain passes, hidden treasure cars tucked away in Tokyo backstreets, regional mascots to smash, and the coveted Horizon bracelet waiting at the end of the journey. This guide covers every achievement, highlights the trickier objectives, and helps you avoid wasting time on long collectible grinds.
Forza Horizon 6 achievements – overview
  • 57 achievements in total
  • 1,000 Gamerscore available
  • Around 100–150+ hours needed for 100 percent completion
  • Difficulty ranges from easy to hard
  • Most achievements unlock naturally through normal progression
  • Collectibles are the most time-consuming part of completion
  • No achievements are missable, although seasonal playlists require attention
01

How many achievements are there in Forza Horizon 6?

Forza Horizon 6 launched with 57 achievements worth a combined 1,000 Gamerscore. Many of them are tied directly to the game’s new progression systems, including Festival bracelets, the Collector’s Journal, Touge battles, Horizon Rush events and various collectible challenges.
Screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 video game.

Forza Horizon 6 takes you to Japan

© Xbox Game Studios

The good news is that simply exploring Japan, taking part in races, and progressing through the campaign will unlock a large portion of the achievements automatically. However, full completion requires considerably more dedication, especially when it comes to collectibles and multiplayer progression.
02

All Forza Horizon 6 achievements at a glance

Achievement

Description

Gamerscore

Welcome to Japan

Complete the opening

10

First of Many

Complete your first qualifier

10

On the Podium

Win your first Horizon Festival race event

10

Mascot Hunter

Destroy your first regional mascot

10

Four Swords

Complete a LINK skill

10

Welcome to Horizon

Earn the Yellow Wristband and join the festival

10

Home Turf

Earn the Yellow Stamp in the Collection Journal

10

Bargain Hunter

Buy an aftermarket car

10

I'm Just Getting Started

Complete your first Touge battle

10

9 to 5

Complete your first job

10

Pinned to the Map!

Discover 10 landmarks

10

Festival Fan

Earn the Green Horizon Festival Wristband

10

Wave Rider

Earn the Blue Horizon Festival Wristband

10

Sightseeing

Earn the Green Stamp in the Collection Journal

10

Well Traveled

Earn the Blue Stamp in the Collection Journal

10

A Stylish New Addition to My Collection

Discover and claim your first Treasure Car

10

One More Lap

Set a lap time on a Time Trial circuit

10

Smoking Tires

Complete a drag meet

10

Obstacle Course!

Complete Horizon Rush

10

Blank Slate

Buy the Yashiki Estate

10

A New World

Drive an R-Class car

10

Passionate Tourist

Earn 3 stars in a Day Tour story chapter

10

First Love

Buy a car from the Autoshow

10

Mech and the City

Complete the 'Mech My Day' Showcase event

20

As If That Was Hard

Earn the Pink Horizon Festival Wristband

20

Orange Suits You

Earn the Orange Horizon Festival Wristband

20

Find Your Own Way

Earn the Pink Stamp in the Collection Journal

20

Hey! Listen!

Earn the Orange Stamp in the Collection Journal

20

At Home in Tokyo

Complete 33 activities in the Tokyo region

20

Road Warrior

Discover all 10 regions

20

Crowd Favorite

Earn 36 stars from PR Stunts in the Ohtani region

20

White Ghost

Complete 5 Touge battles

20

What Are You Doing in My Estate?

Visit another player's estate

10

Show What You've Got!

Display 3 different cars in your garage at the same time

10

Collector

Collect 100 different cars

20

High Flyer

Complete the 'Flight Club' Showcase event

20

Free Parking

Park at 3 different car meets

10

Even Competition

Complete a race event in a Spec Racing Championship

10

To the Moon

Earn at least 1 star at the Irokawa Launch Danger Sign

10

All Eyes on You

Park the 2025 GR GT Prototype at a car meet

10

Track Day

Set a lap time on a Time Trial circuit with a Track Toy

10

In the Spotlight

Earn the Purple Horizon Festival Wristband

30

What an Adventure!

Earn the Purple Stamp in the Collection Journal

30

Horizon Legend

Earn the Gold Horizon Festival Wristband

50

Master Explorer

Earn the Gold Stamp and become Master Explorer

50

Treasure Hunter

Discover and claim all 9 Treasure Cars

30

Feel the Rush

Complete 3 Horizon Rush events

20

Horizon Cartographer

Reveal the entire map

50

Gotta Smash Them All!

Destroy 200 regional mascots

30

Motorsport Enthusiast

Win 57 Horizon Festival race events

30

Things Are Heating Up

Earn 10 levels in Horizon Play

10

Played List

Earn all Festival Playlist points in a season

30

The Boss

Reach the highest promotion rank in a job

20

Maxed Out

Reach level 100 in Horizon Play

30

Historic Achievement

Earn a Series History reward

30

Just a Few Splinters

Destroy 200 bonus boards

30

Storyteller

Earn 81 story stars

10

03

How long does it take to complete Forza Horizon 6?

Screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 shows a cross-country race in a rice paddy.

Forza Horizon 6 makes the most of its choice of location

© Xbox Game Studios

The main campaign in Forza Horizon 6 takes roughly 15–25 hours to finish and introduces players to a wide mix of road racing, off-road events and cross-country challenges. During that time, you'll naturally discover large areas of Japan and smash plenty of bonus signs and mascots along the way.

The Original Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink

Learn more
Red Bull Energy Drink
Reaching full completion is a much bigger commitment. Unlocking all 57 achievements and earning the full 1,000 Gamerscore will likely take around 150 hours or more. The following achievements are among the most time-consuming in the game:
  • Racing enthusiast – Win 57 Horizon Festival race events
  • Must destroy them all! – Destroy 200 regional mascots
  • Those few shards – Destroy 200 bonus boards
  • Maximized – Reach level 100 in Horizon Play
  • Master Explorer / Horizon Legend – Complete all Festival and Journal stages
Bonus boards in particular can be frustrating to collect, as some are hidden in extremely awkward locations such as ski lifts, rooftops and hard-to-reach mountain areas that demand precise driving and plenty of patience.
04

Best achievement roadmap for Forza Horizon 6

Screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 shows a rally event with a Ford Fiesta and Peugeot 207.

Rally, road racing, drifting, drag - Forza Horizon 6 has a lot to offer

© Xbox Game Studios

Just arrived in Japan and not sure where to begin? Following the right order early on will save a huge amount of time later. Here are the best ways to unlock achievements efficiently.
  1. Prioritise Festival events - Focus first on the races, showcases and activities recommended by the game. This naturally progresses most of the core achievement requirements.
  2. Upgrade your Festival bracelets - Bracelet progression moves from yellow to green, blue, pink, orange, purple and finally gold. Each new bracelet tier unlocks additional events, regions, and activities. The gold bracelet tied to Horizon Legend is effectively the final milestone for single-player completion.
  3. Progress the Collector’s Journal - The new Collector’s Journal system rewards exploration, photography, story missions, and online activities. Like the bracelet system, it progresses from yellow to gold and is essential for several late-game achievements.
  4. Search for treasure cars - Nine hidden treasure cars are scattered across Japan. None of them appear on the map and they can only be discovered by photographing them. Finding one unlocks A Stylish Addition to my Collection, while locating all nine earns the Treasure Hunter achievement.
  5. Destroy regional mascots as you explore - Every region contains unique mascot figures that can be smashed with your car. Destroying your first mascot unlocks Mascot Hunter, while destroying all 200 unlocks Must Destroy Them All! – one of the longest grinds in the game. Each region features different mascot designs, making them easier to track if you stay organised.
  6. Work on food delivery missions early - To unlock The Boss, you must reach the maximum rank in Tokyo’s Raku Raku Express delivery missions. Completing multiple jobs in a single session and consistently earning three-star ratings will speed up progression considerably.
  7. Do not ignore Horizon Play - Horizon Play contains several multiplayer achievements, including Let’s Get Down to Business at level 10 and Maximized at level 100. These achievements accumulate naturally over time, but starting early prevents a painful grind later.
05

The hardest achievements in Forza Horizon 6

Most achievements in Forza Horizon 6 are straightforward and unlock naturally through normal play. The more difficult ones tend to involve lengthy progression systems, seasonal content, or time-intensive collectible hunting. These are the achievements most likely to slow players down.
Screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 shows a food delivery mission with the Raku Raku Express.

Only the best delivery drivers unlock the The Boss achievement

© Xbox Game Studios

  • Horizon Cartographer (50 GS): Legend Island is the final region to unlock and usually becomes available after earning the Golden Bracelet. A faster method involves entering Rivals mode and starting the Seaside Park Sprint. If every other region has already been discovered, the achievement should unlock shortly afterwards.
  • Racing enthusiast (30 GS): Winning 57 Festival race events sounds daunting, but it fits naturally into bracelet progression. Increasing the difficulty once races become easy is worthwhile, as it rewards additional XP and credits.
  • Audience success (20 GS): Earning 36 stars from PR stunts in the Ohtani region can take a while. The most efficient strategy is to clear each activity type systematically – danger signs first, then speed traps, followed by drift zones. An S1-class performance car handles most challenges comfortably. The Koenigsegg Jesko is excellent for speed traps and jumps, although less effective for drifting.
  • The Boss (20 GS): Tokyo’s food delivery missions become repetitive quickly. The key is consistency – regularly earning three-star ratings dramatically improves levelling speed.
  • Played Playlist (30 GS): Unlocking every playlist point in a season requires completing both solo and online objectives from the Festival Playlist. Because playlists rotate seasonally, it is best to dedicate focused time to finishing one before the reset occurs.
Tips to tackle The Boss

How many levels are there?

There are a total of nine levels in the Tokyo food deliveries. Level nine unlocks the achievement.

Collect credits

After each promotion you start again at 0 credits. From level 8 to level 9 you need 530,515 credits.

1/4
06

Are any achievements missable in Forza Horizon 6?

Most achievements in Forza Horizon 6 aren't missable and can be unlocked at any point during gameplay. However, there are two areas that deserve attention from the start.
Seasonal Festival Playlists rotate regularly. If you miss a full season without completing the playlist objectives, you'll need to wait for that season to return in rotation.
Regional mascots and bonus boards can also become a major headache if ignored for too long. Collecting them gradually while exploring new areas is far more efficient than trying to clean them all up at the end of the game.

About the author

Games
Gaming