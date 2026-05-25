Gaming
Forza Horizon 6 achievement guide – how to unlock all 57 achievements
- 57 achievements in total
- 1,000 Gamerscore available
- Around 100–150+ hours needed for 100 percent completion
- Difficulty ranges from easy to hard
- Most achievements unlock naturally through normal progression
- Collectibles are the most time-consuming part of completion
- No achievements are missable, although seasonal playlists require attention
How many achievements are there in Forza Horizon 6?
All Forza Horizon 6 achievements at a glance
Achievement
Description
Gamerscore
Welcome to Japan
Complete the opening
10
First of Many
Complete your first qualifier
10
On the Podium
Win your first Horizon Festival race event
10
Mascot Hunter
Destroy your first regional mascot
10
Four Swords
Complete a LINK skill
10
Welcome to Horizon
Earn the Yellow Wristband and join the festival
10
Home Turf
Earn the Yellow Stamp in the Collection Journal
10
Bargain Hunter
Buy an aftermarket car
10
I'm Just Getting Started
Complete your first Touge battle
10
9 to 5
Complete your first job
10
Pinned to the Map!
Discover 10 landmarks
10
Festival Fan
Earn the Green Horizon Festival Wristband
10
Wave Rider
Earn the Blue Horizon Festival Wristband
10
Sightseeing
Earn the Green Stamp in the Collection Journal
10
Well Traveled
Earn the Blue Stamp in the Collection Journal
10
A Stylish New Addition to My Collection
Discover and claim your first Treasure Car
10
One More Lap
Set a lap time on a Time Trial circuit
10
Smoking Tires
Complete a drag meet
10
Obstacle Course!
Complete Horizon Rush
10
Blank Slate
Buy the Yashiki Estate
10
A New World
Drive an R-Class car
10
Passionate Tourist
Earn 3 stars in a Day Tour story chapter
10
First Love
Buy a car from the Autoshow
10
Mech and the City
Complete the 'Mech My Day' Showcase event
20
As If That Was Hard
Earn the Pink Horizon Festival Wristband
20
Orange Suits You
Earn the Orange Horizon Festival Wristband
20
Find Your Own Way
Earn the Pink Stamp in the Collection Journal
20
Hey! Listen!
Earn the Orange Stamp in the Collection Journal
20
At Home in Tokyo
Complete 33 activities in the Tokyo region
20
Road Warrior
Discover all 10 regions
20
Crowd Favorite
Earn 36 stars from PR Stunts in the Ohtani region
20
White Ghost
Complete 5 Touge battles
20
What Are You Doing in My Estate?
Visit another player's estate
10
Show What You've Got!
Display 3 different cars in your garage at the same time
10
Collector
Collect 100 different cars
20
High Flyer
Complete the 'Flight Club' Showcase event
20
Free Parking
Park at 3 different car meets
10
Even Competition
Complete a race event in a Spec Racing Championship
10
To the Moon
Earn at least 1 star at the Irokawa Launch Danger Sign
10
All Eyes on You
Park the 2025 GR GT Prototype at a car meet
10
Track Day
Set a lap time on a Time Trial circuit with a Track Toy
10
In the Spotlight
Earn the Purple Horizon Festival Wristband
30
What an Adventure!
Earn the Purple Stamp in the Collection Journal
30
Horizon Legend
Earn the Gold Horizon Festival Wristband
50
Master Explorer
Earn the Gold Stamp and become Master Explorer
50
Treasure Hunter
Discover and claim all 9 Treasure Cars
30
Feel the Rush
Complete 3 Horizon Rush events
20
Horizon Cartographer
Reveal the entire map
50
Gotta Smash Them All!
Destroy 200 regional mascots
30
Motorsport Enthusiast
Win 57 Horizon Festival race events
30
Things Are Heating Up
Earn 10 levels in Horizon Play
10
Played List
Earn all Festival Playlist points in a season
30
The Boss
Reach the highest promotion rank in a job
20
Maxed Out
Reach level 100 in Horizon Play
30
Historic Achievement
Earn a Series History reward
30
Just a Few Splinters
Destroy 200 bonus boards
30
Storyteller
Earn 81 story stars
10
How long does it take to complete Forza Horizon 6?
- Racing enthusiast – Win 57 Horizon Festival race events
- Must destroy them all! – Destroy 200 regional mascots
- Those few shards – Destroy 200 bonus boards
- Maximized – Reach level 100 in Horizon Play
- Master Explorer / Horizon Legend – Complete all Festival and Journal stages
Best achievement roadmap for Forza Horizon 6
- Prioritise Festival events - Focus first on the races, showcases and activities recommended by the game. This naturally progresses most of the core achievement requirements.
- Upgrade your Festival bracelets - Bracelet progression moves from yellow to green, blue, pink, orange, purple and finally gold. Each new bracelet tier unlocks additional events, regions, and activities. The gold bracelet tied to Horizon Legend is effectively the final milestone for single-player completion.
- Progress the Collector’s Journal - The new Collector’s Journal system rewards exploration, photography, story missions, and online activities. Like the bracelet system, it progresses from yellow to gold and is essential for several late-game achievements.
- Search for treasure cars - Nine hidden treasure cars are scattered across Japan. None of them appear on the map and they can only be discovered by photographing them. Finding one unlocks A Stylish Addition to my Collection, while locating all nine earns the Treasure Hunter achievement.
- Destroy regional mascots as you explore - Every region contains unique mascot figures that can be smashed with your car. Destroying your first mascot unlocks Mascot Hunter, while destroying all 200 unlocks Must Destroy Them All! – one of the longest grinds in the game. Each region features different mascot designs, making them easier to track if you stay organised.
- Work on food delivery missions early - To unlock The Boss, you must reach the maximum rank in Tokyo’s Raku Raku Express delivery missions. Completing multiple jobs in a single session and consistently earning three-star ratings will speed up progression considerably.
- Do not ignore Horizon Play - Horizon Play contains several multiplayer achievements, including Let’s Get Down to Business at level 10 and Maximized at level 100. These achievements accumulate naturally over time, but starting early prevents a painful grind later.
The hardest achievements in Forza Horizon 6
- Horizon Cartographer (50 GS): Legend Island is the final region to unlock and usually becomes available after earning the Golden Bracelet. A faster method involves entering Rivals mode and starting the Seaside Park Sprint. If every other region has already been discovered, the achievement should unlock shortly afterwards.
- Racing enthusiast (30 GS): Winning 57 Festival race events sounds daunting, but it fits naturally into bracelet progression. Increasing the difficulty once races become easy is worthwhile, as it rewards additional XP and credits.
- Audience success (20 GS): Earning 36 stars from PR stunts in the Ohtani region can take a while. The most efficient strategy is to clear each activity type systematically – danger signs first, then speed traps, followed by drift zones. An S1-class performance car handles most challenges comfortably. The Koenigsegg Jesko is excellent for speed traps and jumps, although less effective for drifting.
- The Boss (20 GS): Tokyo’s food delivery missions become repetitive quickly. The key is consistency – regularly earning three-star ratings dramatically improves levelling speed.
- Played Playlist (30 GS): Unlocking every playlist point in a season requires completing both solo and online objectives from the Festival Playlist. Because playlists rotate seasonally, it is best to dedicate focused time to finishing one before the reset occurs.
Are any achievements missable in Forza Horizon 6?
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