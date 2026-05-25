Forza Horizon 6 achievement guide – how to unlock all 57 achievements

Forza Horizon 6 moves the Horizon Festival to Japan, and the achievement list makes full use of the new setting. Expect touge duels through mountain passes, hidden treasure cars tucked away in Tokyo backstreets, regional mascots to smash, and the coveted Horizon bracelet waiting at the end of the journey. This guide covers every achievement, highlights the trickier objectives, and helps you avoid wasting time on long collectible grinds.

Forza Horizon 6 achievements – overview

57 achievements in total

1,000 Gamerscore available

Around 100–150+ hours needed for 100 percent completion

Difficulty ranges from easy to hard

Most achievements unlock naturally through normal progression

Collectibles are the most time-consuming part of completion

No achievements are missable, although seasonal playlists require attention

01 How many achievements are there in Forza Horizon 6?

Forza Horizon 6 launched with 57 achievements worth a combined 1,000 Gamerscore. Many of them are tied directly to the game’s new progression systems, including Festival bracelets, the Collector’s Journal, Touge battles, Horizon Rush events and various collectible challenges.

Forza Horizon 6 takes you to Japan © Xbox Game Studios

The good news is that simply exploring Japan, taking part in races, and progressing through the campaign will unlock a large portion of the achievements automatically. However, full completion requires considerably more dedication, especially when it comes to collectibles and multiplayer progression.

02 All Forza Horizon 6 achievements at a glance

Achievement Description Gamerscore Welcome to Japan Complete the opening 10 First of Many Complete your first qualifier 10 On the Podium Win your first Horizon Festival race event 10 Mascot Hunter Destroy your first regional mascot 10 Four Swords Complete a LINK skill 10 Welcome to Horizon Earn the Yellow Wristband and join the festival 10 Home Turf Earn the Yellow Stamp in the Collection Journal 10 Bargain Hunter Buy an aftermarket car 10 I'm Just Getting Started Complete your first Touge battle 10 9 to 5 Complete your first job 10 Pinned to the Map! Discover 10 landmarks 10 Festival Fan Earn the Green Horizon Festival Wristband 10 Wave Rider Earn the Blue Horizon Festival Wristband 10 Sightseeing Earn the Green Stamp in the Collection Journal 10 Well Traveled Earn the Blue Stamp in the Collection Journal 10 A Stylish New Addition to My Collection Discover and claim your first Treasure Car 10 One More Lap Set a lap time on a Time Trial circuit 10 Smoking Tires Complete a drag meet 10 Obstacle Course! Complete Horizon Rush 10 Blank Slate Buy the Yashiki Estate 10 A New World Drive an R-Class car 10 Passionate Tourist Earn 3 stars in a Day Tour story chapter 10 First Love Buy a car from the Autoshow 10 Mech and the City Complete the 'Mech My Day' Showcase event 20 As If That Was Hard Earn the Pink Horizon Festival Wristband 20 Orange Suits You Earn the Orange Horizon Festival Wristband 20 Find Your Own Way Earn the Pink Stamp in the Collection Journal 20 Hey! Listen! Earn the Orange Stamp in the Collection Journal 20 At Home in Tokyo Complete 33 activities in the Tokyo region 20 Road Warrior Discover all 10 regions 20 Crowd Favorite Earn 36 stars from PR Stunts in the Ohtani region 20 White Ghost Complete 5 Touge battles 20 What Are You Doing in My Estate? Visit another player's estate 10 Show What You've Got! Display 3 different cars in your garage at the same time 10 Collector Collect 100 different cars 20 High Flyer Complete the 'Flight Club' Showcase event 20 Free Parking Park at 3 different car meets 10 Even Competition Complete a race event in a Spec Racing Championship 10 To the Moon Earn at least 1 star at the Irokawa Launch Danger Sign 10 All Eyes on You Park the 2025 GR GT Prototype at a car meet 10 Track Day Set a lap time on a Time Trial circuit with a Track Toy 10 In the Spotlight Earn the Purple Horizon Festival Wristband 30 What an Adventure! Earn the Purple Stamp in the Collection Journal 30 Horizon Legend Earn the Gold Horizon Festival Wristband 50 Master Explorer Earn the Gold Stamp and become Master Explorer 50 Treasure Hunter Discover and claim all 9 Treasure Cars 30 Feel the Rush Complete 3 Horizon Rush events 20 Horizon Cartographer Reveal the entire map 50 Gotta Smash Them All! Destroy 200 regional mascots 30 Motorsport Enthusiast Win 57 Horizon Festival race events 30 Things Are Heating Up Earn 10 levels in Horizon Play 10 Played List Earn all Festival Playlist points in a season 30 The Boss Reach the highest promotion rank in a job 20 Maxed Out Reach level 100 in Horizon Play 30 Historic Achievement Earn a Series History reward 30 Just a Few Splinters Destroy 200 bonus boards 30 Storyteller Earn 81 story stars 10

03 How long does it take to complete Forza Horizon 6?

Forza Horizon 6 makes the most of its choice of location © Xbox Game Studios

The main campaign in Forza Horizon 6 takes roughly 15–25 hours to finish and introduces players to a wide mix of road racing, off-road events and cross-country challenges. During that time, you'll naturally discover large areas of Japan and smash plenty of bonus signs and mascots along the way.

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Reaching full completion is a much bigger commitment. Unlocking all 57 achievements and earning the full 1,000 Gamerscore will likely take around 150 hours or more. The following achievements are among the most time-consuming in the game:

Racing enthusiast – Win 57 Horizon Festival race events

Must destroy them all! – Destroy 200 regional mascots

Those few shards – Destroy 200 bonus boards

Maximized – Reach level 100 in Horizon Play

Master Explorer / Horizon Legend – Complete all Festival and Journal stages

Bonus boards in particular can be frustrating to collect, as some are hidden in extremely awkward locations such as ski lifts, rooftops and hard-to-reach mountain areas that demand precise driving and plenty of patience.

04 Best achievement roadmap for Forza Horizon 6

Rally, road racing, drifting, drag - Forza Horizon 6 has a lot to offer © Xbox Game Studios

Just arrived in Japan and not sure where to begin? Following the right order early on will save a huge amount of time later. Here are the best ways to unlock achievements efficiently.

Prioritise Festival events - Focus first on the races, showcases and activities recommended by the game. This naturally progresses most of the core achievement requirements. Upgrade your Festival bracelets - Bracelet progression moves from yellow to green, blue, pink, orange, purple and finally gold. Each new bracelet tier unlocks additional events, regions, and activities. The gold bracelet tied to Horizon Legend is effectively the final milestone for single-player completion. Progress the Collector’s Journal - The new Collector’s Journal system rewards exploration, photography, story missions, and online activities. Like the bracelet system, it progresses from yellow to gold and is essential for several late-game achievements. Search for treasure cars - Nine hidden treasure cars are scattered across Japan. None of them appear on the map and they can only be discovered by photographing them. Finding one unlocks A Stylish Addition to my Collection, while locating all nine earns the Treasure Hunter achievement. Destroy regional mascots as you explore - Every region contains unique mascot figures that can be smashed with your car. Destroying your first mascot unlocks Mascot Hunter, while destroying all 200 unlocks Must Destroy Them All! – one of the longest grinds in the game. Each region features different mascot designs, making them easier to track if you stay organised. Work on food delivery missions early - To unlock The Boss, you must reach the maximum rank in Tokyo’s Raku Raku Express delivery missions. Completing multiple jobs in a single session and consistently earning three-star ratings will speed up progression considerably. Do not ignore Horizon Play - Horizon Play contains several multiplayer achievements, including Let’s Get Down to Business at level 10 and Maximized at level 100. These achievements accumulate naturally over time, but starting early prevents a painful grind later.

05 The hardest achievements in Forza Horizon 6

Most achievements in Forza Horizon 6 are straightforward and unlock naturally through normal play. The more difficult ones tend to involve lengthy progression systems, seasonal content, or time-intensive collectible hunting. These are the achievements most likely to slow players down.

Only the best delivery drivers unlock the The Boss achievement © Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Cartographer (50 GS) : Legend Island is the final region to unlock and usually becomes available after earning the Golden Bracelet. A faster method involves entering Rivals mode and starting the Seaside Park Sprint. If every other region has already been discovered, the achievement should unlock shortly afterwards.

Racing enthusiast (30 GS) : Winning 57 Festival race events sounds daunting, but it fits naturally into bracelet progression. Increasing the difficulty once races become easy is worthwhile, as it rewards additional XP and credits.

Audience success (20 GS) : Earning 36 stars from PR stunts in the Ohtani region can take a while. The most efficient strategy is to clear each activity type systematically – danger signs first, then speed traps, followed by drift zones. An S1-class performance car handles most challenges comfortably. The Koenigsegg Jesko is excellent for speed traps and jumps, although less effective for drifting.

The Boss (20 GS) : Tokyo’s food delivery missions become repetitive quickly. The key is consistency – regularly earning three-star ratings dramatically improves levelling speed.

Played Playlist (30 GS) : Unlocking every playlist point in a season requires completing both solo and online objectives from the Festival Playlist. Because playlists rotate seasonally, it is best to dedicate focused time to finishing one before the reset occurs.

Tips to tackle The Boss How many levels are there? There are a total of nine levels in the Tokyo food deliveries. Level nine unlocks the achievement. Collect credits After each promotion you start again at 0 credits. From level 8 to level 9 you need 530,515 credits.

06 Are any achievements missable in Forza Horizon 6?

Most achievements in Forza Horizon 6 aren't missable and can be unlocked at any point during gameplay. However, there are two areas that deserve attention from the start.

Seasonal Festival Playlists rotate regularly. If you miss a full season without completing the playlist objectives, you'll need to wait for that season to return in rotation.

Regional mascots and bonus boards can also become a major headache if ignored for too long. Collecting them gradually while exploring new areas is far more efficient than trying to clean them all up at the end of the game.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former esports professional in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. In recent years, he has also acquired extensive expertise in technology and gaming peripherals. He has been reporting on the gaming world since the 1990s.