Will Francisco ‘Chaleco’ López defend his title at Dakar 2020?
© Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool
With incredible achievements in both bikes and Side by Side (SxS) categories, Francisco ‘Chaleco’ López is returning to the Dakar to defend his SxS title. Can he maintain his stellar record?
At last year’s Dakar, Francisco ‘Chaleco’ López claimed top spot in his first participation in the Side-by-Side category. A surprisingly good start, you may say, had López not already excelled in the bikes categories, claiming a podium place in both 2010 and 2013. A man clearly unafraid to test his skills with almost any vehicle in one of the world’s toughest rallies, López is back again for 2020 – and he fully intends to defend his title.
Category:
López will be racing once again in the Side-by-Side (SxS) category, driving a Can-Am Maverick.
Race record:
López claimed top spot at the Dakar 2019, topping the podium on his first participation in the SxS category. Prior to that, he claimed third spot in the bikes categories in 2010 and 2013.
Co-driver:
In 2019’s Dakar, López won the SxS category alongside Hernán Garcés. This year he’ll be racing with Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre by his side.
Biggest rival:
In 2019, Gerard Farrés finished in second place behind López. For 2020’s Dakar, second place isn’t good enough, with Farrés telling Dakar.com: “We are doing the Dakar to win.” It looks like López has a fight on his hands…
In his words:
Talking to Dakar.com about participating in 2019’s event, López says: “Being back in the sand is like returning to my natural habitat, both navigating and taking care of the mechanical side like I did for so many years while earning podiums.”
And for 2020? "We have prepared everything on the SSV that was designed and will be serviced by South Racing. We will finish our training in the Chilean desert to prepare ourselves physically, as well as the navigation and the mechanical aspects. My goal is to keep the crown, of course!"
Chances of success:
The SxS category, much like every category in the Dakar, is fiercely competitive, with rival Gerard Farrés just one of the incredibly talented drivers seeking to come out on top. That said, López has proved time and again his ability to adapt to and master the rally regardless of category. We expect him to be pushing for a podium place.