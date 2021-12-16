No wingsuit pilot has ever flown this close to the pyramids

has long been one of the most innovative skydivers, wingsuit pilots and BASE jumpers on the planet. Now, Fugen has flown closer to the great pyramids of Giza, Egypt, than any wingsuit pilot before.

Now the French BASE jumper and wingsuit expert has come up with another in his long list of creative and imaginative challenges. In his new video, we see him soar through the Egyptian sky alongside Vincent Cotte, a former member of the French national paragliding team. The two fly within metres of the ancient pyramids of Giza and get close enough to the Pyramid of Khafre almost to touch its millennia-old stones with their hands.

Now the French BASE jumper and wingsuit expert has come up with another in his long list of creative and imaginative challenges. In his new video, we see him soar through the Egyptian sky alongside Vincent Cotte, a former member of the French national paragliding team. The two fly within metres of the ancient pyramids of Giza and get close enough to the Pyramid of Khafre almost to touch its millennia-old stones with their hands.

Now the French BASE jumper and wingsuit expert has come up with another in his long list of creative and imaginative challenges. In his new video, we see him soar through the Egyptian sky alongside Vincent Cotte, a former member of the French national paragliding team. The two fly within metres of the ancient pyramids of Giza and get close enough to the Pyramid of Khafre almost to touch its millennia-old stones with their hands.

Fugen himself didn't think this project was feasible until local paragliding school Skydive Egypt was able to help his dream come true. Fugen and Cotte were able to join Skydive Egypt's annual Jump Like a Pharaoh event. Because the wingsuit pilots can perform the 'resource' technique to gain altitude at the end of their drop, they were allowed to join the jump of a lifetime.

Fugen himself didn't think this project was feasible until local paragliding school Skydive Egypt was able to help his dream come true. Fugen and Cotte were able to join Skydive Egypt's annual Jump Like a Pharaoh event. Because the wingsuit pilots can perform the 'resource' technique to gain altitude at the end of their drop, they were allowed to join the jump of a lifetime.

Fugen himself didn't think this project was feasible until local paragliding school Skydive Egypt was able to help his dream come true. Fugen and Cotte were able to join Skydive Egypt's annual Jump Like a Pharaoh event. Because the wingsuit pilots can perform the 'resource' technique to gain altitude at the end of their drop, they were allowed to join the jump of a lifetime.