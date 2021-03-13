Speed, shocks and a podium for Kristofer Turdell at Fieberbrunn's FWT
The Freeride World Tour makes its latest stop in Austria, where the battles for the overall titles take a big twist on the famously fierce mountainside.
With contentious world title races and critical points across the board up for grabs, the world's best freeride snowboarders and skiers visited the Austrian Tyrol to battle it out on the coveted Wildseeloder face at stop two of the 2021 Freeride World Tour. Welcome to Fieberbrunn.
The infamously burly Wildseeloder face is blanketed with freestyle-friendly wind lips and drops, as well as tightly threaded chutes and a highly-exposed cliff band, making it a delicacy for any freeride specialist. It's a behemoth of a run, with the ability to make or break any freeride career. Today, we witnessed just that.
On the second stop of the 2021 FWT, the world’s best freeride skiers and snowboarders thrived under the crunch-time pressure and left it all on the mountain, in the hope of securing a spot at the Xtreme Verbier finals and building momentum in the many world titles races.
What went down?
The jaw-dropping event opened with an indisputable win in Men's Snowboarding by the freestyle specialist Victor De La Rue, who threw down a lofty Backside 360 and a straight line descent into the infamous channel gap.
Next up was the Men's Ski class, which saw tour rookie Ross Tester secure his second win of the season with a line above all others, linking up a laid out Backflip into a huge Cork 360. Seasoned charger Reine Barkered then initiated the Swedish takeover of the remaining podium places, with a descent of the legendary double drop, known as 'the Eagle'. He was backed up by fellow countrymen Kristofer Turdell and Carl Erickson, who also both jetted down the steepest feature at the venue.
Watch Kristofer Turdell's podium-scoring run in the video below:
Coming to Fieberbrunn, I knew that the Eagle was exactly what I wanted to ride, a big mountain, high speed drop, and I'm happy it worked out," said Turdell. "I'm also really stoked about seeing all three Swedes up on the podium, but next time one of us needs to win."
Newcomer Zuzanna Witych was next to earn a top spot on Women's Ski podium for the first time, with a line that featured technical cliff drops through areas of high exposure. She was backed up by Marion Haerty, who made history as the first ever competitor to claim four overall titles, as she dominated the Women's Snowboard field by threading a technical chute into a train of fast-paced, wide open turns.
Stakes remain ahead of Xtreme Verbier finals
Though each discipline put forth an array of stunts and big mountain lines, no Fieberbrunn story is more remarkable then that of Zuzanna Witych, who climbed the ranks from rookie who feared elimination up into third place in the Women's Ski overall standings. Her feat secures her a spot in Xtreme Verbier and also stirs the pot in the overall championship rankings.
These high levels of competition also spillover into the Men's Ski division, as five of the 10 qualified athletes can easily jump into first place with a strong performance in Verbier. Ross Tester holds top spot, but Kristofer Turdell and Reine Barkered trail closely behind, both of whom are no stranger to the Xtreme Verbier podium.
"Ross is unbelievably good and taking top spot is going to be tough," Turdell commented. "However, Verbier's fast turns and steep, technical terrain is a good fit for me, so anything could happen."