Speed, shocks and a podium for Kristofer Turdell at Fieberbrunn's FWT

Next up was the Men's Ski class, which saw tour rookie

Ross Tester

secure his second win of the season with a line above all others, linking up a laid out Backflip into a huge Cork 360. Seasoned charger

Reine Barkered

then initiated the Swedish takeover of the remaining podium places, with a descent of the legendary double drop, known as 'the Eagle'. He was backed up by fellow countrymen

and

Carl Erickson

, who also both jetted down the steepest feature at the venue.