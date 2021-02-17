The Freeride World Tour is big, burly and absolutely essential viewing

Arianna Tricomi and Kristofer Turdell will line up for the 2021 Freeride World Tour eager to add to their title tallies, as this year's edition will see the ski and snowboard fields compete across three stops in Andorra , Austria and Switzerland .

Italian Tricomi will target her fourth ski title in a row, while Swedish ski star Turdell will be in the hunt for his second victory after triumphing in 2018 and then finishing runner-up in the past two years.

Get yourself in the mood for more FWT action by looking back at the best action from 2020 in the player below:

Best of Freeride World Tour 2020

Ordino Arcalís will host the first stop in Andorra from February 20–26, with Turdell looking forward to getting stuck-in as he eyes his first Xtreme Verbier victory later in the season, which could help him land that second title into the bargain.

The 31-year-old knew he had to work on his spins during the off-season, so he enlisted former Xtreme Verbier winners Reine Barkered, Sverre Liliequist, Henrik Windstedt and Jackie Paaso to help him get over the mental and physical hump in Åre, Sweden, ready for when the final stop hits the Bec des Rosses mountain from March 20.

In the brand-new Road to Verbier documentary coming up soon on Red Bull TV, Turdell reveals: "If you find a line that you're too comfortable with, it's really hard to push yourself."

Kristofer Turdell Kristofer Turdell is determined to win back the title he claimed in 2018 © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

Turdell, who's been working hard on his right-hand 360° spins, will have to hold off a men's ski field with over 20 slated to compete, while American Nils Mindnich will need to defend his men's snowboard title from French 2019 winner Victor De Le Rue and three-time champion Sammy Luebke of the USA.

"The thing with pre-season training is that you kind of expect it to start in October and November, but it doesn't really happen until December or January when you get those good ski days," adds Turdell. "It's always stressful to have the contest season coming up in a couple of weeks and you start to feel like, 'maybe I should have trained more and had more days on skis'. I'm not immune to stress. I get as nervous as everybody else, but my strategy so far has been to take a step back and try to pretend it doesn't bother me as much as it actually does."

Tricomi will join the Freeride World Tour for the second and third stops, with official confirmation still needed about how many events will occur at each of the three stops.

After starting out professionally in 2014, the 28-year-old carved her way to third place overall finishes in 2016 and 2017, before going on to dominate the women's ski field in the past three years.

She will face stiff competition from Norway's Hedvig Wessel, while France's Marion Haerty will be looking to defend her women's snowboard title up against the likes of Australian Michaela Davis-Meehan in a strong field.

Markus Eder FWT is the definition of go big or go home, as a tiny Markus Eder shows © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool

2021 Freeride World Tour calendar

FWT Ordino Arcalís, Andorra – February 20–26

FWT Fieberbrunn, Austria – March 6–12

FWT Xtreme Verbier, Switzerland – March 20–28