If anyone puts the 'free' in freeskiing, it’s Arianna Tricomi

Arianna Tricomi isn't afraid to admit she's not one for the rule book. A budding alpine ski racer in her youth, she bunked off her ski lessons on the snow days for a freeskiing love affair that perpetually makes her feel like a child.

Her path hasn't been without its bumps in the road and we caught up with the Italian on her pathway to the Freeride World Tour and how a recent tragedy has shaped her future ambitions.

Tricomi is a three-time winner of the Freeride World Tour © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool

Skiing is her life, not just a job

Born in the mountains, it seemed Tricomi was always destined to ski. So much so, that in her early years she would skip on-piste training and head to the trees whenever there was fresh snow.

She reveals: "I could never understand training when there was 30–40cm of fresh snow. Coaches wouldn't understand, so I'd have to escape.

"When I click into my skis I feel like I never grow old. It's always the same feeling and that same joy. I don't ever get bored. Doing tricks keeps me alive. I don’t think skiing will ever disappoint me. It's what I live for. I think no matter what I will do in the next 10 or 20 years, I'll be skiing forever."

The daughter of a World Cup racer and a jet pilot

It's perhaps no surprise that the two-time Freeride World Tour champion opted for a career in going fast. Her mother was a World Cup downhill skier, who competed at the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid. In contrast, her father took to the skies at pace.

Explaining their respective pasts, she said: "My mum was super passionate about skiing and showed me all the aspects of skiing. It opened up a world of possibilities. My dad was a jet force pilot. He was the big adrenaline junkie in the family, but a strict one. He made sure I went to university and I’m super thankful that dad pushed for that. Now, he's pretty stoked I make a living out of skiing."

The tattoo that inspired a lifelong dream to become reality

The 28-year-old has a tattoo of her favourite couloir back in the Dolomites where she grew up, but it was a descent she had never got the opportunity to tackle until now. A resident of the Austrian town Innsbruck these days, she went back to her roots to tackle it... and it didn't disappoint.

"It's been a dream my whole life, pretty much from the moment where I realised what it was," she admitted. "I had a chance to go back home and spend two weeks to realise this dream. It didn’t disappoint and the feeling of being in there finally, after looking at the mountain for so long, was great."

Tricomi drops in at the respected Kings and Queens of Corbet's contest © Brett Wilhelm/Red Bull Content Pool

The artistry of tackling the snow

The primary passion for Tricomi in the mountains is being at one with nature, being able to look at the mountain and decide at any given moment how she might choose to tackle it.

She explained: "It's so nice to look at the mountain and decide with your eyes that's something I want to ski and make a turn here, I want to jump here. You're kind of an artist where you draw your line. It's always super creative."

Watch Arianna Tricomi in title-winning action on the Freeride World Tour in the video below:

Arianna Tricomi

The moment that's made her think differently

A few weeks ago, Tricomi was part of a rescue team called out in an avalanche. They managed to rescue the victim, but sadly he later died in hospital.

Of the tragedy, she said: "That was heavy. Our sport is beautiful, but it has this negative side. It really opened my eyes to what an avalanche is. You hear about it, you see the videos, you take every course and each year you refresh your skills, so you know so much about being in that situation, but it's very different to experience it first hand. It opened my eyes about what it is and how terrible it is.

"On social media, we don’t share so much about the negative sides of things, more the hype and beautiful side. I'm happy if I can share a bit more of my knowledge, at least of what I experienced these past years. Maybe for us it's taken for granted to know such things, but not for everyone out there. It's not that logical how you move on the mountain, so I started sharing a bit more social media."

Her quest to be the ultimate 'mountain girl'

Tricomi's sights are set on still pushing the boundaries of her discipline, whether it's the lines she skies or the tricks she attempts in the future. But she also has lofty ambitions to ski more couloirs in the Dolomites, as well as other aspirations.

"I have a very long list, but that keeps on changing with my mood and vibe," she says. "I would love to go to Alaska and film there – that would be one of my biggest dreams. It was almost going to happen last year and then the pandemic happened. I also have the dream to do the mountain guide course one day. That would be my ultimate dream of being a mountain girl."

Tricomi is on a quest to become the ultimate 'mountain girl' © Tobias Zlu Haller/Red Bull Content Pool

