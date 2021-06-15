Red Bull Motorsports
F1
No one does road trips like Red Bull Racing Honda and this video proves it
Red Bull Racing Honda has undertaken some spectacular road trips over the years, but the team's latest adventure might just top them all.
After recently criss-crossing the US, wheel-spinning through the streets of Amsterdam and thundering across the 15 July Martys Bridge in Istanbul, Red Bull Racing Honda's latest adventure, From Castle to Castle, saw the Red Bull Racing RB7 embark on a high-speed tour of the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Starting at the world famous Prague Castle and taking in a flat-out blast across the Charles Bridge, the tour saw 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard power through the scenic vineyards of the Moravia region and on to Slovakia'' beautiful capital Bratislava before heading to Poprad-Tatry Airport for the ultimate speed showdown: a flat-out race against 2018 Red Bull Air Race World Champion Martin Šonka.
It was no ordinary battle of speed merchants, though. While the RB7 hit top speed on the short runway in conventional style, Šonka flipped his Extra 300SR plane upside down for a heart-stopping full-throttle inverted flight, just metres above the F1 car and with the drivers almost eyeball to eyeball.
Former Red Bull Racing driver Coulthard said: "The great thing about this film is that it's all real. When the aircraft is just a few metres above the RB7 and upside down, that's real, that's the skill of Martin. He's a professional right at the top of his game.
"I really enjoy the fact that I have the opportunity to showcase the Formula One car across different countries and here in the Czech Republic and Slovakia we're on cobbled streets, dusty tracks and some beautiful scenery in the mountains. It's been incredible and From Castle to Castle has been like a journey of discovery for me, as well as a showcasing what an F1 car can do off-track."
Watch the video below to see how David Coulthard and the crew behind From Castle to Castle created this unique film.
The making of Castle to Castle
Šonka added: "We both have very limited vision out of our cockpits and for me to fly at such a low level and inverted, I more or less need to look to the front to be able to control the height of the plane. The driver also has to look to the front, but, because of the head and neck restraint F1 drivers use, he can't look up. So, we solved the problem by placing a small mirror in front of David so he could see me while looking to the front. It was incredible to fly in such a formation. Plus, I'm a big fan of Formula One, so just seeing the car so close from the cockpit of my plane was something really special."