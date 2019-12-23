Everyone experiences doubt. It doesn’t matter if it’s a new face to the scene, or someone who’s been passionately grinding for years.

This was recently the case for Atsushi Fujimura when he checked the patch notes for Street Fighter V Champion Edition’s revamped Ibuki. In previous seasons, she was an overwhelming character with the tools to dominate from the skies and on the ground. Her bad match-ups were few and even against her worst foes the budding ninja could make victories happen with her deadly mix-ups. Toned down to fit the fresh meta, Fujimura wasn’t so sure of Ibuki's potential going into the Red Bull Kumite 2019 invitational .

As last year’s champion, Fujimura was driven to not only protect his title, but make Kumite history by winning twice in a row. Such a colossal feat had yet to be achieved and, nerfed character or not, this would be Fujimura’s time. Looking unfazed as usual, he ran his highly optimised game plans to take down opponent after opponent. One of the major changes to his arsenal was his usage of the new V-Skill 2 Makibishi’s caltrops to constrict his enemy’s movement.

Little by little, belief in Ibuki returned, and victories over the strongest Street Fighter players solidified his confidence. Even the mechanical DC ‘Infexious’ Coleman and his pinpoint accuracy with Zeku broke down under the pressure Fujimura exuded during the Grand Finals. He did what was thought to be impossible and won Red Bull Kumite for a second time in a row.

After a performance at Capcom Cup 2019, which he felt was lacklustre, Fujimura was happy to reassure himself and his skills by conquering an invitational where the world’s strongest gathered.

“I’m really, really happy. I could not win the Capcom Cup, so I was worried that I’d go into the New Year feeling awful,” he said. “But it looks like I’ll be able to celebrate the New Year feeling really happy.”

Despite a strong Winners' side run and finish, nothing came easy to Fujimura. During the tournament, he had to put down his toughest foe twice – Infexious. “You can’t read him,” he noted. “Since he’s a really hard-to-read opponent, I had to make some predictions going in. Fortunately my predictions were right, so I won.”

Though the new patch landed days before the event, he was able to adequately train and prepare his V-SKill 2 mix-ups prior to heading into battle. “The care they give to the competing players. I felt like a total VIP,” he said. “We get to train and relax in a great environment and compete under perfect conditions. There aren’t really any other tournaments like that. I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Red Bull Kumite is a different type of tournament, as Fujimura explains © Suguru Saito / Red Bull Content Pool

The vibe on the battlefield matters just as much and Fujimura said that being able to feel the energy of the crowd empowered his play. Even the caged aspect, which evokes a different feeling than typical tournaments, didn't bother the professional player. “In fact, everyone’s support and cheers allowed me to relax.”

Originally, the Red Bull Kumite fights took place in Paris, France. But this year, the arena was brought to Japan for the first time. Not having to travel and deal with the accompanying issues gave him a little breathing room. “I'm Japanese and I live in Japan, so it was really helpful not having any jet lag this time,” Fujimura revealed. “I think that gave a slight advantage to the Japanese players.”

Red Bull Kumite 2019 presented no easy matches for the competitors. Rounds were a desperate bid to survive and victory would only be handed to those who came out on top of frenzied scrambles. The reigning champion feels he was able to properly control the chaos and find the answers in all of his clashes. “All the matches went well, but I think the one against Takamura was the best,” Fujimura recalled, noting how difficult it was to defeat the Akuma player. “I was so close to losing, but was able to repeatedly make the correct judgments.”

All of his fights, and subsequent win, revitalised the optimal Ibuki player’s belief in both his skills and the character he wields. While she’s different than before, Fujimura recognizes the decision to stick with her as the right one. And that assurance will take him towards trying to win not only next year’s Capcom Pro Tour, but Red Bull Kumite 2020, if it returns.