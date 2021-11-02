Emil Johansson took the Crankworx Rotorua title back in March 2020
Emil Johansson on the future of MTB slopestyle courses

What will slopestyle courses look like in the future? Elite rider Emil Johansson chats about developments in the sport and how he’d like to see it evolve.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
6 min readPublished on
Part of this story

Crankworx World Tour

The world's best MTB riders do battle in New …

Crankworx World Tour

In the season's grand finale, champions will be …

New Zealand

Emil Johansson

Emil Johansson, Sweden's slopestyle star, is an …

SwedenSweden
Some sports take decades to evolve, some never really change, but that's not the case when it comes to slopestyle mountain biking. From its first competition back in the early 2000s the sport has taken huge steps over the years.
Courses have got bigger, riders have become better and so has the progression of what's possible with an athlete and their bike. In recent years, we’ve seen riders raise the bar again and again at an unbelievable rate. As fans we're constantly amazed by the tricks and combos that are now being thrown into spectacular runs.
Bike
Highlights of MTB slopestyle action in Copenhagen
While all riders are pushing the boundaries, there's one rider who’s currently at the forefront of it all. Swedish athlete Emil Johansson currently dominates the slopestyle contest scene and has been wowing fans, fellow athletes and those in the industry since he emerged into the international eye in 2016. Since 2019, Johansson has five back-to-back Crankworx Slopestyle event wins. He also remains undefeated for over two years straight in other contests, including Red Bull Copenride that took place earlier this year.
Emil Johansson as seen at Crankworx Innsbruck in September 2020.
Emil Johansson is currently leading the way in slopestyle
The talented rider is sat at the top of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship leaderboard coming into the final stop of the 2021 Crankworx World Tour in Rotorua after his wins in Innsbruck and British Columbia. Taking a third win in this Crankworx season at the Rotorua's Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza would mean he wraps up that overall title. He'd also complete the prestigious Triple Crown of Crankworx that's only ever been achieved once (by Brett Rheeder back in 2018).
Ahead of his big week in Rotorua, we caught up with the Swede to chat about the developments in the sport, the future of slopestyle courses and how it feels to be leading the way.
Emil Johansson competing at Crankworx BC Silverstar in September 2021.
Johansson pulled off three world firsts at Crankworx British Columbia
How does it feel having won five Crankworx competitions in a row?

Emil Johansson: It’s hard to explain. It’s pretty unimaginable when I sit down and think about it. That I’ve been on top for two years is just mad. But I don’t feel any different. I’m still the same person and I still feel the same things ahead of events that I did before I’d won. I have the same goals and thoughts even if there, of course, are other expectations from people. But on a personal level, it’s the same.

Watch Emil Johansson's winning run from the last Crankworx slopestyle contest in British Columbia:
Bike
Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – British Columbia

How do you manage to develop so much ahead of each event?

Emil Johansson: I ride all year round and I'm fully invested in my career. I take it seriously. My goal is to constantly develop as a rider and that's also what motivates me to get better, rather than just stay the same.

Slopestyle has progressed and developed so fast in the past couple of years. Why do you think this is?

Emil Johansson: Firstly I think it’s got to do with a generational shift. New people come in with new ideas and thoughts of what’s possible and that just opens new doors. That’s how it works in most sports – one generation pushes it to a certain level, then the next comes in thinking that level is completely normal. And then pushes it even further. Like, if someone lands a huge trick, the generation that follows will see those tricks as doable or even 'normal'. It just raises the bar. It’s also got a lot to do with the training facilities we have access to today. They've developed loads and we now have big airbags and foam pits to practice on.

Also, the courses have been pretty constant in the past few years. We’ve gone to the same places and competed on the same jumps, so riders get used to them and know what to expect. It makes most riders more comfortable, which in turn allows for bigger runs.

Emil Johansson doing a nac-nac at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Falun in Sweden is where Emil trains before heading out to Crankworx events
Is returning to the same courses on the tour an advantage to the top slopestyle riders?

Emil Johansson: I think that, to a certain level, it can help riders that are new to the tour. Personally, I wouldn’t strive to go back to the same ones. There’s a finesse to be able to adapt to new courses and do your tricks on completely different jumps than what you are used to. It demands more out of you as a rider rather than just hitting the same jump, at the same speed, in the same setting, in the same temperature. Maybe some riders like going back, but personally I’d love to see more new courses on the tour.

Emil Johansson competing at Crankworx BC Silverstar in September 2021.
Johansson enjoyed having a new course to ride at Crankworx British Columbia
You did have a new course this year during Crankworx British Columbia. How was that?

Emil Johansson: It was really fun. The course was slightly smaller than normal, but it was super-fun and a good build. We had some bad timing with the weather ahead of the event, which made it hard for us to train. The rain and the wet made everything roll slower and it was hard to get through the full course.

You had to sprint like crazy ahead of the last jump, meaning you pretty much reached max heart rate and then had to throw down your biggest trick. That required a whole lot of skill. Generally, people were stoked on the course and I thought it was fun and a good challenge to have a new course to compete on.

How would you like to see slopestyle courses develop in the future?

Emil Johansson: Well, I’ve always been a fan of when there are different line choices to be made. When I was younger I remember going to watch contests where there were several line options and it was really cool. However, it obviously becomes harder to judge. You almost need two jumps of a similar level of difficulty and on which you can do similar tricks. But I'd love to see a couple of different line options on a course.

I’d also like longer courses with a couple of additional jumps. That way you could really push the boundaries of what’s possible to fit into a run.

Emil Johansson performing back in Rotorua, New Zealand, in March 2020.
Longer courses and more line choices is what Johansson wants
Coming into the final stop of the tour in Rotorua, what’s your mindset and do you think about completing the Triple Crown at all?

Emil Johansson: The Triple Crown is there whether I think about it or not, but I'm here to do exactly what I’ve been doing the other events – do my best and let that lead me.

