Emil Johansson on the future of MTB slopestyle courses
How does it feel having won five Crankworx competitions in a row?
It’s hard to explain. It’s pretty unimaginable when I sit down and think about it. That I’ve been on top for two years is just mad. But I don’t feel any different. I’m still the same person and I still feel the same things ahead of events that I did before I’d won. I have the same goals and thoughts even if there, of course, are other expectations from people. But on a personal level, it’s the same.
Slopestyle has progressed and developed so fast in the past couple of years. Why do you think this is?
Firstly I think it’s got to do with a generational shift. New people come in with new ideas and thoughts of what’s possible and that just opens new doors. That’s how it works in most sports – one generation pushes it to a certain level, then the next comes in thinking that level is completely normal. And then pushes it even further. Like, if someone lands a huge trick, the generation that follows will see those tricks as doable or even 'normal'. It just raises the bar. It’s also got a lot to do with the training facilities we have access to today. They've developed loads and we now have big airbags and foam pits to practice on.
Also, the courses have been pretty constant in the past few years. We’ve gone to the same places and competed on the same jumps, so riders get used to them and know what to expect. It makes most riders more comfortable, which in turn allows for bigger runs.
Is returning to the same courses on the tour an advantage to the top slopestyle riders?
I think that, to a certain level, it can help riders that are new to the tour. Personally, I wouldn’t strive to go back to the same ones. There’s a finesse to be able to adapt to new courses and do your tricks on completely different jumps than what you are used to. It demands more out of you as a rider rather than just hitting the same jump, at the same speed, in the same setting, in the same temperature. Maybe some riders like going back, but personally I’d love to see more new courses on the tour.
You did have a new course this year during Crankworx British Columbia. How was that?
It was really fun. The course was slightly smaller than normal, but it was super-fun and a good build. We had some bad timing with the weather ahead of the event, which made it hard for us to train. The rain and the wet made everything roll slower and it was hard to get through the full course.
You had to sprint like crazy ahead of the last jump, meaning you pretty much reached max heart rate and then had to throw down your biggest trick. That required a whole lot of skill. Generally, people were stoked on the course and I thought it was fun and a good challenge to have a new course to compete on.
How would you like to see slopestyle courses develop in the future?
Well, I’ve always been a fan of when there are different line choices to be made. When I was younger I remember going to watch contests where there were several line options and it was really cool. However, it obviously becomes harder to judge. You almost need two jumps of a similar level of difficulty and on which you can do similar tricks. But I'd love to see a couple of different line options on a course.
I’d also like longer courses with a couple of additional jumps. That way you could really push the boundaries of what’s possible to fit into a run.