If you ask a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player what they desire most, the answer is often the same: “I want to win majors”. Every pro wants to hold that trophy, but for some players, it’s more realistic than for others. It’s a good thing then that G2 Esports recently acquired a new star player, Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač , just in time for the BLAST Fall Finals next week, closing out the 2020 season.

On paper, the team is one of the most star-studded rosters in CS:GO history. Yet, just having a super-star roster doesn’t automatically gain you trophies in Counter-Strike. To win, a team needs to have more than just good players. For G2 Esports, it’s the four challenges below that they will have to overcome in order to get their first S-tier win since NiKo joined.

Map pool depth

Nowadays, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive matches are often played in a best-of series. This means that both teams get to pick and ban away maps from a set map pool. That means that both teams will always have a single map in the series that they would like to play on in a best of three and two in a best of five. However, if a team makes a deep run and other teams see that they are doing very well on a single map, there’s a high chance they will ban it out next time the teams play.

It’s also important to note that in order to perform well on a map, a team needs to create different tactics on both the CT and T side. This takes an enormous amount of time to learn, especially when you’ve just added a new player to your roster (in G2 Esports’ case, that’s NiKo). Other teams like Natus Vincere, Team Vitality and Astralis have had months more than G2 Esports to prepare for maps. For G2 Esports to win it all, they will have to learn on the fly and overcome the tactics that the other top teams have created in months of practice.

Yet, G2 Esports has already proven that they can topple the greats, with their recent victory over Astralis in the BLAST Regular season.

Tactical decision making

A step further than map pool depth is in-game tactical decision making. What happens when G2 Esports execute a strategy, but someone dies on the plant or a player dies and there’s suddenly a gap in their defence? On the fly, tactical decision making is a skill that every trophy-winning team has. Teams can practice maps and strategies all they want, but once they load up on the map, and their strategy doesn’t work out, they will have to improvise. Being able to see through the fog of war and make the right call is a talent few possess.

Luckily, G2 Esports’ roster is made up of veterans. Sometimes, when a tactic fails, all you can do is aim better than your opponent. We know that for a fact, G2 Esports’ players are exceptional at clicking those heads.

Meet the new G2 CS:GO star © G2 Esports

Team Cohesion

Imagine playing a team game with a friend that you’ve known since you were young. You know that they enjoy playing a certain way, you know their strengths and weaknesses so you try to complement both. Now imagine playing with someone you’ve just met, figuring out what they’re good at, and what weaknesses you’ll have to cover for them on – not something you can do right away. The same goes for G2 Esports’ roster: while NiKo is an incredible player, meshing together can certainly take some time. Maybe NiKo loves playing A on CT Inferno, but what if you already have players there? So now you’ll have to switch them around to make everyone comfortable. Luckily, NiKo is already playing with someone that he knows very, very well: Nemanja ‘huNter-’ Kovač.

“Our official relationship is being cousins, but to me, he’s just like a brother, we basically were growing up till some point of our lives together and we have been going through a lot together in our lives,” says NiKo of huNter-. “So to me, as I say, [he’s] just like a brother, like it doesn't really sound to anyone like [it’s] that way, but to me, I see it that way. We are really, very, super close.” So the process of getting optimal team cohesion hopefully shouldn’t be a problem for the G2 Esports roster.

Consistency is key

A running gag within the G2 Esports fanbase is their win rate at Dust 2. They simply weren’t able to perform on the map – until NiKo joined. At IEM Bejing, they dismantled Natus Vincere on Dust 2 with a 16-10 game score. However, they ultimately lost the series 1-2 when Na’vi took the two maps after that. For every Counter-Strike team, consistency is key. There are dozens of tournaments every year that pros play in, and keeping on top or improving is hard. Maybe someone is simply not having their day, and not hitting their shots or a strategy that you’ve fine-tuned isn’t working out as you expected.

However, this factor of randomness can go both ways. Maybe in the BLAST Fall Finals, the G2 Esports players will have the tournament of their lives or a strategy that they have worked on is seemingly unbeatable.