G2's path to victory at the IEM Winter Finals

Sixteen teams entered the Stockholm studio, now just four remain. The penultimate CS:GO tournament of the year, Intel Extreme Masters Winter, is drawing ever closer to its conclusion as we head into the semi-finals and G2 Esports are looking to grab their first tournament win of the year.

The road to the finals

On Saturday, December 11, G2 will fight for a place in the grand finals against Swedish squad Ninjas in Pyjamas. It'll certainly be interesting to see which team can establish dominance in this match-up, as the pair will meet again the following week for the grand final of BLAST Premier 2021. NiP have proved challenging opponents at IEM Winter, but G2 have come out on top in their last two major clashes, so the odds are leaning slightly in their favour for Saturday.

Should G2 make it to the final round of IEM Winter, they'll face either Team Vitality or Virtus.Pro, who'll be battling it out earlier in the day. Vitality have had a strong showing in Stockholm – barring a defeat at the hands of G2 – but Virtus.Pro are arguably the more dangerous prospects. After qualifying for IEM Winter through the ESL World Ranking, Virtus.Pro have kept a clean sheet throughout the tournament, with 2-0 wins over GODSENT and fellow Russians Gambit Esports.

Major titles have eluded G2 this year, as they were snubbed by Natus Vincere at both IEM Cologne in July and PGL Stockholm last month. With NAVI out of the picture, it's unlikely that G2 will settle for second place this time around.

With veteran player Kenny 'kennyS' Schrub back in the active roster for the first time since March, it would certainly be a special moment for fans to see this line-up lift the trophy. But the true stars of this tournament have been cousins Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač and Nemanja 'huNter-' Kovač, who sealed more than one victory with clutch kills.

Silverware scrapes

G2's path to the semis has not been without challenges. Chinese squad Tyloo put up an unexpectedly strong fight in the first round, with players like Kelun 'SLOWLY' Sun and Zhenghao 'DANK1NG' Lyu displaying excellent marksmanship – enough to allow them to win 13 rounds over the Europeans. Thankfully, G2 took 16 rounds of their own to secure the victory.

huNter- and kennyS stood out in their next match against North American representatives Team Liquid. Although Keith 'NAF' Markovic proved a problem for G2, they still managed to come out on top in the first round, taking the win on Liquid's map choice. The second stage of the game took place on Dust 2 and was an even closer clash. François 'AmaNEk' Dalaunayin shined here, securing a 1v2 clutch in the penultimate round.

G2 then had an opportunity to skip straight to the semi-final if they could pull off a win over Team Vitality in the upper bracket final. What followed was an intense back-and-forth, with the two sides trading rounds until the two teams met on the deciding map, Inferno. Here, G2 pulled out all the stops, switching to an ultra-aggressive play style that left Vitality in the dust.

Now, G2 will face NiP in the semis, echoing their meeting at PGL Stockholm. Given G2's track record against the team, it wouldn't be a stretch to predict another victory, but NiP have also been on an upswing lately, defeating OG and Team Liquid to come out on top of the lower bracket. You'll have to tune in on Saturday to find out what lies in store.