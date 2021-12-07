Situated in the cold of Stockholm, Sweden, Intel Extreme Masters Winter 2021 brings together many of the world's best CS:GO teams for a chance to win a grand prize of US $250,000. Close rounds, clutches, and comebacks defined many of the rounds G2 Esports played en route to the playoffs, but they displayed the quality that recently earned them a silver medal at the PGL Stockholm Major and prevailed in each of their three defining matches.

Unfortunately the team's in-game-leader Nemanja 'nexa' Isakovič was unable to attend due to visa issues, but this paved the way for a Kenny 'kennyS' Schrub reunion at IEM. The big question, though, was whether the legendary AWPer could make an fiery return.

Their event opened with a best-of-one on Mirage against the winners of the Asian qualifier – and giants of the region – Tyloo. It initially appeared as if this would be a blow-out, with G2 taking 12 of the available 15 CT side rounds and Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač rounding out the half with 21 kills on the board. But Unbeknown to them, the game was far from over.

Defusing the situation

What followed was one of the event's wildest rounds so far. Despite Kelun 'SLOWLY' Sun's excellent marksmanship from catwalk onto the A site, G2 clawed their way back into round 20 with a bomb plant. The bomb timer ticked down and Nemanja 'huNter-' Kovač saw the round as won as he moved up middle to safety. But Haowen 'somebody' Xu had other ideas, defusing the bomb with literally milliseconds to go and shocking the Bosnian in the process.

Somehow Tyloo did it again in round 23, as ZhengHao 'DANK1NG' Lyu overturned an initial two kill deficit with a clean AWP triple, followed by another last second defuse. This, alongside many other unlikely rounds from Tyloo saw them match G2's round score, but a 1v2 clutch and Tec-9 double kill from François 'AmaNEk' Dalaunayin in subsequent rounds allowed his team to round out a 16-13 victory.

The next match against Team Liquid began on Liquid's map pick of Vertigo, swinging quickly in the North American team's favour as Keith 'NAF' Markovic emerged victorious from a tricky 1v3 situation, ending the round with a ridiculous jumping headshot. KennyS showed glimpses of his former brilliance in the tenth round, as a double flick from him and a clever boost from the Kovač cousins secured G2 the win. The roles were reversed in the second half's pistol round, as it was now huNter-'s turn to clutch with four kills in a 2v4 situation, killing the last half's hero NAF to win the round. G2 held strong despite a Liquid comeback, winning the map 16-13.

The second game of the series, taking place on Dust 2, proved to be an even closer affair, with G2 having to perform a comeback of their own, taking eight straight rounds to put themselves in pole position for the map. While huNter- did shine with a number of impressive round-winning multikills, it was AmaNEk's 1v2 clutch in the penultimate round (where he bunny-hopped through mid doors) that propelled G2 to a tight 16-14 victory.

One last push

Despite having secured a route to the playoffs with victory against Liquid, G2 were presented with the opportunity to skip straight to the semi-final with a win against Team Vitality in the upper bracket final – and it was a chance they couldn't pass up.

Back-and-forth action best defined the first two maps as both teams had their fair share of match-defining plays. Jayson 'Kyojin' Nguyen Van took a page out of NiKo's famous Desert Eagle-shaped playbook with three kills on the hand-cannon and a final kill on NiKo himself to complete a 1v4. We saw a serious old-school kennyS play as he rounded out the half with three AWP kills – two of which were just a casual collateral. But NiKo couldn't let Kyojin take his identity too much, asserting eco dominance in Mirage's eleventh round with some classic deagle one-taps.

Two extremely close maps that went the distance saw both teams gain a point, but G2 prevailed in everyone's favourite deciding map Inferno, granting them a well deserved triumph. It's a good omen for their prospects when the tournament resumes this weekend that their most convincing map was their final one, where they steamrolled Vitality with a 16-9 win record, and they have shown the resolve to power through tight rounds and emerge with the victory.

The semi-final will match G2 with the Stockholm natives Ninjas in Pyjamas once again in a rematch of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 quarter-final. Will G2 relive that moment once again and claim a dominant victory, or do Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz and co see an opportunity for redemption? Stay tuned.