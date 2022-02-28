Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI Katowice is over, and G2 Esports has emerged in second place. It's not quite the ending they would've hoped for, but after a dramatic, incredibly strong performance in the quarterfinals and semis, they can walk away with their heads held high.

IEM Katowice wasn't the easiest tournament for G2. Despite entering the competition straight into the Group Stage, bypassing the Play-Ins entirely, the team slipped into the lower bracket after their first match of the tournament against Fnatic. Three gruelling battles later, after triumphing over Team Liquid, FURIA Esports and Astralis, the team had managed to survive and secure their Playoffs spot. And it was here that their talent would truly shine.

G2's Playoffs run may not have ended exactly as they had wanted it to, but their journey to the finals was filled with intense overtimes, dominant performances and the defeat of an old rival who previously seemed unbeatable. Let's take a closer look at the action from the weekend.

Nemanja 'huNter-' Kovac of G2 Esports CS:GO in Salzburg, Austria © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Overtime antics

G2 entered the IEM Katowice Playoffs on a hot streak. Their last match-up against Astralis in the Group Stage saw them secure two back-to-back wins with incredibly dominant performances, scoring 16-5 and an incredible 16-1 to secure their Playoffs place. It would be a few days before they re-entered the arena to battle once more, but in terms of gameplay, the momentum was in their favour.

But Virtus.pro put a stop to that. Virtus.pro fought valiantly through the Groups Stage and came close to skipping the quarterfinals altogether before being defeated by Heroic in the final match. Virtus.pro, therefore, had something to prove and dug in hard to stop G2 from walking over them.

While G2 picked up the first three rounds of their first game with relative ease, Virtus.pro fought back, picking up a five-round streak and taking a 9-6 lead during the first half. G2 worked hard to pick up the pace after swapping to CT side, pushing the game to its 30th round – but some early deaths left Nemanja 'huNter-' Kovač in a 1v4 scenario. He was boxed in and taken out, pushing the game into overtime.

Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač celebrates at the Red Bull Flick 2021 Invitational © Victor Engström/Red Bull Content Pool

This overtime would be extended twice, with a couple of exceptionally close steals from Virtus.pro preventing G2 from taking the win. But as the third overtime came into play, G2 managed to take the upper hand and secure three consecutive wins, with just one more needed to take the victory.

And that final win came in an explosive fashion. G2 chose to keep their team tightly packed together and headed to Mirage's B Site – a decision that didn't quite pay off, as three players were quickly eliminated. That left Aleksi 'Aleksib' Virolainen at just 32 health with relative newcomer Ilya 'm0NESY' Osipov at full health. Virtus.pro started to advance to sweep up, but an incredible comeback from Aleksib and m0NESY saw the entire opposing team wiped out in a matter of seconds, and the victory finally went to G2.

This brutal overtime push and eventual loss seemed to break Virtus.pro's spirit's, and G2 took their second game with relative ease, securing a 16-5 win and a place in the semi-finals. But the competition wasn't about to get any easier. Their next opponents, Natus Vincere, had dominated competitive CS:GO in 2021 and had prevented G2 from winning the PGL Major Stockholm in the final round.

Old rivalries

NAVI had come into the Playoffs on a high, skipping the quarterfinals altogether thanks to their Groups performance. It's fair to say that they were looking as strong as ever, and knowing their history, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine G2 feeling the pressure as they headed into their first round.

But if there were any nerves, G2 didn't let it show. The squad immediately put in a strong performance, taking five consecutive rounds before NAVI could even get one and reaching ten wins thanks to nine successful bombs and one wipeout. As they swapped to CT, G2 needed just six more wins to take the game, and NAVI had to pick up the pace.

G2 found their footing once more despite a couple of early losses, picking up another four rounds before trading rounds with NAVI, leaving G2 on 15 wins to NAVI's eight. NAVI put up a valiant defence, holding G2 off for another four rounds, but the final round of the game saw m0NESY prove why he's worthy of his G2 spot, with some impressively quick snipes to help take the win.

NAVI entered the second game on Mirage on the back foot but refused to back down. They took the first three rounds before G2 sunk their claws in and held on for six consecutive wins, eventually ending their CT time with 11 wins to NAVI's four. One moment, in particular, seemed to break NAVI towards the end of the first half – an incredible 1v3 for G2's m0NESY, where he once again proved why he's a master on the AWP.

Running out of time to catch up, NAVI finally found their footing and dominated G2 in the early stages of the second half, racking up seven consecutive wins before G2 were able to answer with a win of their own. The teams traded a couple of rounds, but G2 finally broke through in Round 27, wiping out the entirety of NAVI and leaving them with just two rifles on the team.

The writing was already on the wall, but NAVI still managed to take a few kills and make their presence known in Round 28 before G2 picked off the stragglers and scored the win. The final round saw NAVI without a single rifle and G2 armed to the teeth, but another ill-advised group up in mid saw G2 lose almost three players, with two men down and Audric 'JACKZ' Jug lucky to be alive on 1HP. He went down not too long after, and huNter- went with him, but an amazing clutch defence by Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač had him take down one NAVI player, reload and headshot a second to take the victory.

The bitter end

G2 went into the Grand Final on a high. They'd won a tough quarterfinal, defeated an old rival in the semis, and all that stood between them and victory was FaZe Clan. This team had run the gauntlet at IEM Katowice as the only team to have played in every single stage of the competition, from Play-Ins to now.

It wouldn't be unreasonable to expect FaZe to be exhausted from their constant battle, and indeed, their initial rounds in the Grand Final didn't go too well. G2 took a commanding lead almost immediately, picking up 15 wins with FaZe stuck at seven on Inferno. But a sudden reversal in fortunes saw FaZe pick up their eighth round, then their ninth, and eventually hold on to take the game into overtime and never let go, ultimately taking the first game of the series with a 19-15 victory.

FaZe continued this winning streak into game two on Mirage, launching an opening salvo of seven consecutive wins while G2 struggled to find their footing. This continued into the second half, with FaZe hitting 15 wins while G2 languished on 10. But a do-or-die resurgence saw G2 cling on and push the game into overtime – and another. And another. And another.

By the time the game was over, 58 rounds had passed, almost double the allotted number for regular play. G2 picked up 27 wins, but FaZe just managed to stay out ahead and ended with 31 rounds in their favour – but we still got to see some unforgettable moments during this gruelling time, like huNter- taking down three enemies in quick succession in a fierce ten seconds of combat.

This behemoth of a match took its toll on all the players, but with at least one more game left in the series, there was no time to rest. What came next on Dust II was a more traditional game of CS:GO, with G2 and FaZe trading wins and streaks to the bitter end. But ultimately, it was FaZe who would take the final victory and the trophy, leaving G2 exhausted and in second place.

But this is not a story of defeat. G2 showed incredible resilience and tenacity in their IEM Katowice Playoffs run, with incredible moments showing off the team's individual talents. In particular, the addition of m0NESY to the squad led to some utterly mind-blowing scenes, and he is sure to be a key part of G2 moving forward. For now, however, this team deserves a hearty congratulations for their performance – and a long rest to recover from it.