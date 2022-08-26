From seventh place to top seed, G2 are ready for the LEC Summer Playoffs

We've seen G2 Esports do miraculous things before, but this 2022 Summer Regular Season at the League of Legends European Championship was up there with their greatest moments. From a rise to a fall – and another rise that now sees them packing their bags for the League of Legends World Championship 2022 – G2 fans have been treated to a masterclass in determination and graft from the team.

From day one, the G2 squad have been cheering themselves on, backed with self-effacing memes and a strong fanbase. Their performance has been extraordinary – pulling through against the odds to carve a path to Worlds after a tough few weeks. As they go into the Summer Playoffs with their heads held high, the rest of the year is G2's for the taking.

Having beaten all of their LEC rivals at least once, and being the only team to do so, G2 look strengthened and refreshed at the start of the Playoffs. It's a short road to Worlds, but one G2 is firmly on, so let's recap their journey so far and celebrate an exceptional turnaround.

Right out of the gate

G2 started strong with a convincing streak of wins against anyone standing in their path. The fans were still in high spirits after the team had been crowned "Kings of Europe" during the Spring Playoffs, and had clearly been practising and tightening up their game ever since. Astralis were the unfortunate first team to get a G2-style whupping as they were steamrollered by a heavy gold lead and a relentless kill streak.

Rogue got the classic G2 treatment next, a smattering of risky moves complemented by some solid team fights and a heavy serving of confidence. After that, it was the final game of Superweek, where G2 faced off against the other top team at the time – Excel Esports. Excel weren't even given a moment to catch their breath as First Blood went to G2 and a slew of Drakes and gold followed. A one-sided victory closed the book on the first week.

Confidence is key

At this point, G2 were top of the table – but this early in the competition it was still all to play for. G2 and a cocky attitude go together like peanut butter and jam, and we certainly got a faceful of that trademark swagger in Week Two. Despite a streak-breaking loss to Team BDS, G2 managed to brush it off and take Team Vitality in an intense game with what felt like endless team fights. After 31 minutes, G2 were able to push forward into the Vitality base and close the game down.

The next few weeks passed with a mixture of wins and losses, but G2 kept the momentum up with cheerful dispositions and a determination to turn their fortunes around. Week Five was the start of a new chapter for G2 in the LEC Summer Season, as they took on Astralis at the Rift once more.

After a brutal victory, the wins started racking up once again, with Rogue putting up a solid fight in the remainder of Week Five. However, it was to no avail – as G2 smashed through their Nexus and into Week Six.

A lesson in perseverance

Week Six proved tricky for the team, with a rollercoaster of emotions between a win against BDS and a loss against Vitality in quick succession. At this point, G2 could be forgiven for taking the beating lying down, but they doubled down on their desire to win and came back swinging. Their performance in the following weeks just goes to show that it isn't over until it's over.

Coming up against Excel and Fnatic in Week Seven, G2 had all but punched their ticket to Worlds and were now sitting at third place on the table. G2 were not able to take a single match for granted this time around, with serious competition from Europe's best and brightest, and a legacy that could easily overwhelm any team. They picked themselves back up after each hurdle, realigned, and came out with confidence and determination.

Well deserved

After such a show of strength, G2 are truly deserving of a place at Worlds. At their lowest point, the team were in seventh place but managed to pull themselves back up to first during the last week of the season. It was far from easy, but G2 have stayed buoyant and flexible when faced with any opponent and are looking more ready than ever to take on the Playoffs lineup.

Given that they go into the Summer Playoffs as top seed, they are already guaranteed their place at Worlds this year, but what better opportunity to polish up their skills ahead of the international event? Their first match against Misfits Gaming should prove interesting given that the two rival teams have one win each this season, so this may become the deciding match. The winner will then go on to play either Rogue or MAD Lions, two high-performing teams with a renewed sense of achievement and tenacity.

We may not know where G2 will end up seeding for Worlds, but we do know that each match is sure to be as exciting as the last.