G2 Esports have once again been crowned the kings of Europe in the League of Legends European Championship, and with good reason. Their win at the LEC 2022 Spring Playoffs came off the back of a 12-0 lower bracket winning streak that saw them take down Team Vitality, Misfits Gaming, Fnatic and Rogue while hardly breaking a sweat.

Naturally, with a run that good – one that will no doubt have met G2 co-founder Carlos 'ocelote' Rodríguez Santiago's exacting standards for the team – G2 are sure to have posted some incredible stats. So we're going to dig into the data and pull out some of the biggest numbers and most interesting statistics that tell the whole story of G2's amazing run.

Champions used – 32

Again, as the team with the most games played in the Spring Playoffs, it's no surprise that G2 deployed as many picks as they did. But it is pretty incredible that the team were able to show off such diverse picks and not lose a single game for 12 consecutive games.

Midlaner caPs showed off the greatest command of champions with eight different picks across the Playoffs (tied for first with Fnatic's Martin 'Wunder' Hansen) – though he'll be best remembered for his incredible Ahri skills, combined with Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski's Jarvan IV in the jungle. Sergen 'Broken Blade' Çelik used seven different champions across the Playoffs, while Jankos and Taragamas used six.

Jungler Jankos showed off his varied champion pool at the Spring Playoffs © Michal Konkol / Riot Games

Interestingly, it was Flakked who used the least, with just five different champions across 16 games. Aphelios was his comfort pick, with six games played (and three lost) as the champion. He didn't lose with any of his others, however – Miss Fortune, Zeri, Jinx, and Xayah were all featured in G2's 12-0 run.

Kills – 289

It's hardly surprising that G2 scored the most kills overall – they played the most games of any other team (16), after all. But in just four more games than Rogue, G2 posted 101 more kills (Rogue racked up 188, the second-highest in the tournament), showing just how dominant the team were in team fights.

Star player Rasmus 'caPs' Winther scored the most kills in the Playoffs at 76, while team-mates Victor 'Flakked' Lirola took second place with 75 kills and Broken Blade earned third with a respectable 66. Broken Blade also secured the most solo kills, racking up a huge 12 across his 16 games.

For a better comparison we can look at the average kills per game, and here we see caPs and Flakked once again take first and second place respectively (4.8 for caPs and 4.7 for Flakked). Broken Blade posted a respectable 4.1, earning him fifth place overall.

Flakked's kills/deaths/assists – 8.2

Flakked may have come second in kills, but his KDA was off the charts. Only his partner in the bot lane Raphaël 'Targamas' Crabbé came close, posting a 5.8 to secure second place in the overall KDA rankings.

The trick here is that Flakked suffered only 23 deaths across 16 games – a pretty phenomenal number for a botlaner, who as the main damage dealer would typically be the first target for any enemy team. He also secured 114 assists, the fourth-highest overall in the Playoffs.

Indeed, Flakked posted some of the biggest stats of every player in the Playoffs, with the highest damage per minute (637) and highest gold per minute (461) of all the players. This rookie player may only have one LEC season under his belt, but he's definitely one to keep an eye on for the future.

Flakked posted some of the most impressive stats of all the G2 players © Michal Konkol / Riot Games

MVP – caPs

Of course, a team is nothing without its captain and caPs more than earned his MVP award as the centrepiece of the team. His command of champions, his incredible Ahri plays and his leadership skills shone through in the Playoffs, and all the proof you need of his skills are in the stats above.

With G2 back on top of Europe, their next step is to reassert their dominance over the rest of the world at the Mid-Season Invitational. But what will happen when their unstoppable force collides with the immovable object that is T1? We'll find out next month.