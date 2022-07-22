Reigning Spring champions G2 Esports have had a rollercoaster performance during the 2022 LEC Summer Season so far. Week One's Superweek was an exceptional streak of wins and it looked like G2 could sail through the rest of the competition unopposed. Unfortunately, the team have struggled to maintain that streak and come out of Week Four with no wins. However, the perseverance of G2 looks set to make an astonishing comeback in the next few weeks.

G2 are never ones to take themselves too seriously and have been keeping fans engaged over on social media, poking fun at their losses and promising better things to come. We've seen it before with G2, who pride themselves on an unwavering strength that no matter how many times they're knocked down, they always find a way back up.

Fans know by now that Carlos 'ocelote' Rodriguez's larger-than-life team are always looking for ways to improve. We've heard from them before that they use each loss as an opportunity to learn and continue to believe they're the best through all hardships. This gives them the confidence to come out on top and an ever-more determined team is entering Week Five in mere hours.

It's not been all doom and gloom; there have been sparks of flourish throughout the season so far and at the halfway point we're taking a look at some of the most exciting games, along with some of G2's best reactions to wins and losses, at a time when it's still all to play for at the LEC.

A strong start

It was a beautiful start to the LEC Superweek from G2, as they won every game that came their way. Entering as the 'Kings of Europe' from their Spring Playoffs win, they seemed tighter and more confident than ever in their first match against Astralis. Securing a gold lead of up to 7k and repeatedly wiping out members of Astralis, G2 were playing a textbook game in their first appearance. They won in just 32 minutes.

Unbelievably, their second game was even better. Having warmed-up a little on Astralis, G2 moved to Rogue, who they had last faced in the Finals of the Spring Playoffs. In this game fans saw everything they would expect from a refreshed G2. With risky moves made with confidence and a secure win, despite conceding Drakes, G2 let the opposing team feel around in the dark before crushing them with a Baron buff and a 10k gold lead.

The last game of Superweek put the two highest-performing teams against each other, with G2 facing Excel Esports on the Rift. This time, G2 didn't even allow Excel a false start, picking up an immediate lead, First Blood, and a monopoly on Drakes. Wiping out three members of Excel in their own base, G2 retreated and took out a Baron, giving them the strength for another final push. At 37 minutes this was their most one-sided victory yet.

Top of the table

The exceptional performance in Superweek was enough to put G2 at the top of the LEC table and they went into Week Two with an attitude befitting such a score. Their first match was against Team BDS, who came out of the woodwork to take a win and break G2's streak. The game was full of ups and downs however and looked as if it could go either way. Rasmus 'caPs' Winther managed to turn a fight against him into three kills for G2 and set up some sturdy defence as BDS marched their base. It wasn't a perfect game, but G2 kept fighting until the very end.

Fortunately, the second match of Week Two turned things around once again, as G2 went up against Team Vitality. Even as Vitality got First Blood, G2 were not going to let them take the lead any further, focusing on Drakes and buffs to build out their defence. Several brutal team fights broke out in the second half of the game, but G2 remained strong and ripped the rug from under Vitality. G2 pushed straight into the Vitality base and secured another win in just 31 minutes.

Even former team-mate Luka 'Perkz' Perković proved ineffectual against this new lineup, securing three of his five kills at the end of the game when G2 decided to fountain dive and essentially sacrifice themselves for the highlight reel. Meanwhile, his opposite midlaner, caPs, clocked up an impressive 17 assists – almost as many as the entire Vitality team achieved combined.

Turning tide

This is where things began to get difficult for G2, but both the team and their fans know that a loss doesn't always mean a bad game. With losses to MAD Lions and Fnatic in Week Three, there were still some highlights that G2 celebrated over on their Twitter.

The game against MAD Lions in particular looked tight for most of the first half, with G2 managing to defend for a gruelling 42 minutes. Facing Fnatic was always going to be hard, but G2 held out as long as they could and defended hard right up to the finish.

As the games in Week Four also failed to live up to expectations, G2 continued to take everything in their stride, reassuring fans and having fun with their results. Underneath all the bravado, their calm and reflective attitude will no doubt give them the strength they need to turn this around and make Playoffs. We've seen G2 bounce back before and their tenacity in the games that didn't go their way is a testament to their determination even in the face of a loss.

The team continue to celebrate their triumphs in every game, even those that don't end in a win, which shows us that G2 are not to be taken lightly for the rest of the season. With upcoming matches against Astralis and Rogue in Week Five, it's still very much all to play for in the LEC.