You can always count on G2 Esports to fight back when things look dicey. After an unfortunate string of defeats in the first few weeks of the League of Legends European Championship 2022 Summer Season, the team have jumped back into Playoffs contention with two convincing wins over Astralis and Rogue.

It's a positive step in the right direction for the team, and it proves that they still have what it takes to battle with the other top teams in the league. Let's take a look at what happened in their Week 5 sessions.

Reversing fortunes

G2 entered Week 5 on a negative momentum, losing their last four matches to the likes of MAD Lions, Fnatic, SK Gaming and Misfits Gaming. But the squad have shown us before that they can turn their fortunes back in their favour at a moment's notice, and a match against Astralis was the perfect place to start.

The match got off to a great start for G2, who played slowly and carefully in the opening minutes, only seeking out guaranteed kills with some brutal steals in the top and bottom lanes. But the squad started to lose their edge around the objectives, with a string of fights around the drake pit going in Astralis' favour. The opposing team even picked up an Ace at around 22 minutes in.

But that would be the last time Astralis won a fight. An incredible act of bravery from Sergen 'Broken Blade' Çelik saw the top-laner go 1v4 against Astralis near the Baron, drawing attention away from his team while he chunked down the enemy. With space to regroup, the rest of G2 rallied while Rasmus 'caPs' Winther came rushing in from the mid lane to help out. With Astralis finally separated and running low on health, it was left to Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski to chase the stragglers away as the rest of the team picked up the Baron.

From there, G2 took control once more, with yet more ridiculous moves by Broken Blade causing Astralis to scatter. In the end, it came down to an absolutely mind-boggling split push. Astralis went all-in on the second Baron while Broken Blade and caPs crept into their base through the bot-laner. With the rest of G2 keeping Astralis busy at the Baron, the sneaky duo were met with little resistance in the base and managed to take down the Nexus before the full force of Astralis were able to react.

Rogue wave

With Astralis taken down and G2 back on positive momentum, it was time to face off against Rogue. The odds, arguably, weren't in G2's favour – Rogue were on an eight-game winning streak. But that streak had only started after being defeated by G2 in Week 1, so if anyone was going to put a stop to Rogue's run, it was G2.

Things started slowly, but they could have been much worse – an early gank attempt by G2 left Jankos running for his life as the squads started grouping up, threatening to break into a team fight. But the game wouldn't see a single kill until nearly 13 minutes had passed when a battle broke out in the top lane, and Jankos finally managed to pick up First Blood.

Broken Blade and Jankos are back in business © Michal Konkol/Riot Games

Things continued to look even for another nine minutes before Rogue finally decided to commit to a fight and dove into the fray as G2 looked to take the first Baron of the game. But Rogue's attempt was for nought, as G2 dispatched the entire squad with ease, picking up the Ace without losing a single member of their team.

Still, the fight dragged on. Eventually, deciding to try their luck once more at the 35-minute mark, G2 went for another Baron/base split, with caPs and Broken Blade again leading a sneaky charge to the enemy Nexus while the rest of the team kept Rogue busy in the Baron pit. It didn't go quite the same as it had against Astralis, with Rogue managing to put up just enough of a fight to force G2 to regroup after. But with four drakes, the Elder Soul, a Baron, and a chance to recharge after the fight, the G2 squad simply rolled into Rogue's base, secured an Ace, and took the Nexus to end the fight.

Week 5 was truly a remarkable turnaround for G2, who've once again shown how capable they are when their backs are against the wall. With matches against Team BDS and Team Vitality coming up later this week, the call of a Playoffs place might just be enough to maintain their momentum and secure another perfect weekend.