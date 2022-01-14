2021 was a tough year for the G2 Esports League of Legends team, who faced some unexpected results and challenges along the way. The team have already renewed their enthusiasm for 2022 however.

This new year comes with some major roster changes for G2, along with a shakeup to the League of Legends European Championship, as new squad Team BDS join the fray. The team are confident in themselves to turn their luck around this year and smash every obstacle that stands in their way.

Coming into the Spring Season, G2 have already shaken up proceedings with a new top and bottom lane. Sergen 'Broken Blade' Çelik will be joining as toplaner from FC Schalke 04 Esports, after their withdrawal from the LEC last year. He's seen considerable action in the League of Legends scene already and has a couple of ERL trophies in the cabinet. Even more exciting are the two rookie intakes, botlaner Victor 'Flakked' Lirola and support Raphaël 'Targamas' Crabbé. Although Targamas has also seen some ERL action, making it to the EU Masters four times in recent years and even taking home the trophy with Karmine Corp, Flakked comes fresh from Spanish Superliga's MAD Lions Madrid.

G2 have held onto midlaner Rasmus 'caPs' Winther and jungler Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski for 2022's lineup after both had their contracts extended following strong performances over a difficult year. Owner Carlos 'ocelote' Rodríguez Santiago is confident this new roster will send the team skyrocketing back to the top of the table by the end of the Spring.

The two new additions to G2's roster, Targamas and Flakked © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

Alongside new players, G2 have hired former FC Schalke 04 coach Dylan Falco to replace Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann as head coach for 2022. He's been coaching teams for seven years and has a positive track record with some of the biggest teams in the world. Working closely alongside him to get the new team fighting fit is new hire Rodrigo 'Rodrigo' Domingues Oliveira, who also comes in from S04 as head analyst.

G2 also appear to be branching out a little in 2022, with the release of their first single, Our Way. Featuring djent/deathcore guitarist Jason Richardson, YouTube session drummer Luke Holland, Finnish singer Noora Louhimo, Grammy nominated cellist Tina Guo and even ocelote himself, the power-metal track is to be used as G2's anthem this year, hyping their players up before a match and giving fans something to headbang to.

Commenting on both the new song and the year ahead, ocelote says: "20G2 is our year. This song is its anthem. We are the number one esports organisation in the world and now we're setting the stage to entertain everybody beyond just competitive video games. This is the beginning of an insanely fun ride."

CEO ocelote has high hopes for G2 this Spring Season © Max Menning/Red Bull Content Pool

A new team, a new song and new support staff – G2 are going into 2022 with a completely refreshed attitude and desire to reach the top. The challenges of 2021 have only steeled them and helped the team finesse their approach and they're ready to become reigning champions of the LEC – and more – once again.

Their first matches will be against Excel Esports, Astralis and MAD Lions across the opening Superweek of the season, which is sure to set the tone for the rest of the season and allow G2 to get a good look at the other teams' new rosters. Having played against all but one of the other teams before, albeit with different rosters, G2 should have no problem assessing their styles and countering any challenge. The real test will be in Team BDS's debut, where G2 will quickly have to learn what makes this new team tick.

Whatever happens, this is guaranteed to be one of the most exciting seasons for G2 yet. Don'' miss a second of what's sure to be a nail-biting season kick-off on January 14.