G2 Esports have been performing brilliantly throughout the first stage of the 2021 Spring Split. Their new addition to the roster, Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson, has once again proved that he belongs to the very best ADC’s that Europe has ever produced. The element that makes G2’s play so great is their versatility. While most teams within the LEC will have a defined style – G2 Esports is able to play a variety of different play styles at the top level.

Now that the regular season is almost over, it’s time to take a look at four of the best plays that G2 Esports players have made during their first seven weeks of play. Ranging from incredible team fights to big brain predictions – these four moments have it all.

I’m not locked in here with you...

Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski is one of the last old-school Olaf players left in the LEC. Mechanically, Olaf might not be the most demanding champion on the rift – but that doesn’t mean that a good Olaf player is incapable of massive outplays. In the clip above, Jankos realises that he’s out of position after pushing a side lane out. He starts running back to the safety of his turret, but he’s too late. Fnatic’s Yone and Azir have caught up to him. The Polish Jungler waits until the very last moment to pop his ultimate and starts bringing down the axes on both Fnatic players. Azir tries to use his ultimate to shove Olaf away – but the unstoppable Olaf makes short work of both. The result is a laughing Jankos, two vanquished Fnatic players and a victory for G2 Esports.

Read him like a book

This play shows the ingenuity and creativity of G2 Esports’ players. Let’s take a look at the setup first. Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle is sitting in the top brush of the midlane, with his AD safely under his bot tower. A control ward is making sure that the enemy Azir has no idea that he’s sitting in the brush. The next step is the bait. Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther says that he’ll use his E, a long cooldown ability, to bait in the Azir “and then flash it”. A few moments later, Azir uses his E to dive on Caps with the intention of shuffling him back under his turret. Caps flashes out and Mikyx’ hook lands perfectly, resulting in a very dead Azir.

The perfect storm

Wombo combos are always incredibly fun to watch. The dragon fight above starts with G2 Esports being in a 3k gold lead advantage, which makes Fnatic hesitant to approach. They keep waddling back and forth, and then Martin ‘Wunder’ Nordahl Hansennder teleports in just above Fnatic, which forces them down. All these moves together make Fnatic clump up like a ball – for just a second. But, even that small moment is enough for Mikyx to flash engage on them – hitting a four-man magnet storm. Wunder immediately follows up with an explosive cask and Caps with a stun. The result is a massive team fight win and a dragon on top.

The unexpected root is the deadliest

League of Legends has played competitively for over ten years, and sometimes you notice new interactions between champions that you had no idea existed. The above clip is one of those interactions. Sion’s E pushes minions away, while Senna’s E root triggers after a small delay or minion death. Putting both skills together gives you a fast projectile AOE root that’s hard to dodge, but also incredibly difficult to pull off. Rekkles later admitted that they didn’t try the tech in scrims. First, the G2 Esports bot lane landed the combo in-lane, but later they also managed to hit it again – resulting in the clip above.