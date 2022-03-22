G2 Esports are bouncing back. After a tough set of matches in the opening weeks of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022: EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, the team have found their focus once more and secured two consecutive victories without dropping a single game.

Their domineering performance means they will enter the Playoffs with strong positive momentum. If they can carry that energy forwards, a place at Valorant Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland, is well within their grasp.

It hasn't been an easy road to the Challengers stage. G2 started the year with a small roster shake-up, losing captain Jose Luis 'koldamenta' Aranguren Herrero to Guild Esports and benching Wassim 'keloqz' Cista. In turn, G2 picked up Aaro 'hoody' Peltokangas and Johan 'Meddo' Renbjörk Lundborg from Giants Gaming, alongside their Giants coach Daniil 'pipsoN' Meshcheryakov.

This new team got off to an admittedly shaky start, failing to qualify for Stage 1 Challengers in the first closed qualifier. This loss led to a pretty major reshuffle, with team captain Oscar 'mixwell' Cañellas Colocho temporarily benched while keloqz made a triumphant return.

The move paid off – G2 regathered themselves, entered the second and last open qualifier and proceeded to win every single match through open and closed qualifiers until they nabbed their place on the Challengers stage.

Now looking stronger than ever, G2 must have felt confident heading into the first tournament game against Fnatic. Sadly, G2 were stepping into the ring with a team that would go on to end the Groups Stage 5-0, and despite a clutch victory in the second game, the Fnatic team weren't prepared to lie down.

G2 immediately bounced back, winning straight games against SuperMassive Blaze despite an impressive defence from the Turkish team. But it wasn't a complete victory – a later competitive ruling put G2 at a disadvantage going into their game with Acend, which they eventually lost despite a strong start in the opening game, where the team secured a 13-7 win.

The initial energy may have been thanks to the return of mixwell, who rejoined the starting roster once more while keloqz was returned to the bench before eventually leaving for Team Heretics. mixwell's return wasn't an immediate boon to the team, but that opening barrage against Acend showed that the fire was still in their souls, and it wasn't long before they got their chance to prove it.

Their match against BBL Esports started off with both teams being pretty evenly matched, keeping the scores close until round 16. The previous round had seen G2 get wiped out without taking down a single enemy, and while they were up 8-7 in rounds, it was surely going to be a knock to the team's confidence.

But that was the last round that G2 would lose for the rest of the game. The team didn't let up and held on to take the overall win with a 13-7 record.

The game ended an impressive defuse – helped by a rather wonderful moment where BBL's last man standing, Mehmet 'Turko' Özen, got trapped in his own ultimate, leaving G2 free to defuse without any issues.

Buoyed by their success, G2 went on to absolutely decimate BBL in the next game, eventually taking the match with a 13-3 victory. It was a huge comeback for G2 after a difficult start to the competition, but the team had clearly figured out what was going wrong, found their chemistry, and started playing better than ever. All that stood between them and a Playoffs spot was Guild Esports.

Guild were not going to be a pushover. The team hadn't lost a match yet in Challengers, and had even beaten Acend with a 13-4 victory in their final game together. Straight out of the gates in G2 and Guild's match, the opposing team looked dominant, taking three rounds before G2 could grab their first. But the momentum couldn't last forever.

G2 managed to pick up wins here and there, maintaining an even split between them and Guild until round 16. With seven rounds to Guild's eight, G2 finally broke through and took almost total control over the competition. They won four straight rounds before Guild finally answered back, but the damage was done. G2 took the game 13-9, and a Playoffs spot was well within their reach.

That tantalising prize gave G2 all the energy they needed. The team almost immediately swept into the lead, taking seven wins by round 11, and firmly asserting their dominance over Guild. The opposing team did manage a minor comeback, but G2 simply refused to be beaten again, and ended up finishing the game with an impressive 13-7 win, handily securing their Playoffs spot after some intense battles.

G2's run of wins, and Guild's later defeat at the hands of Fnatic, meant that they finished Groups in second place with 19 more won rounds than losses. That position places them against Team Liquid in the first round of Playoffs tonight, who will enter with worse momentum, with only a one game win streak and one more rounds lost than won. It doesn't mean G2 can rest on their laurels, but it does mean that the odds seem in their favour.

And with the team now settled and asserting themselves in the Challengers tournament, there's no doubt that G2 are going to absolutely give it their all in the next set of matches. It's been a long road to get here, but G2 have proven once again that they have the tenacity and will to step up when it counts and show the rest of the region why they belong.