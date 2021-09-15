It wasn’t an easy road for G2 Esports through the EMEA qualifiers, however, with their fourth-place finish, they qualified for Berlin – one of the biggest tournaments in the 2021 VALORANT calendar. Placed in a group with three teams, they knew they only had to beat one of them in a double round-robin to secure their spot in the playoffs.

For VCT Reykjavik they fell short, so for the first time this year, it was the team’s chance to show how they would stack up against the international competition, with their opponents representing the best that global VALORANT has to offer. While their group was only three teams strong, they still had to beat F4Q – one of the Korean seeds – or Sentinels, the Reyjavik winners who, on paper, are one of the strongest teams heading to Berlin.

In their first match against F4Q, they showed how strong they are on one of their best maps, Ascent. With a 13-5 scoreline and Cista ‘keloqz’ Wassim having a great game on Jett, the series seemed to be going in G2 Esports’ favour. However, a very strong second map from F4Q evened the series up, though G2 weren’t a walkover on Bind, only losing 13-9.

And so, everything came down to the third map. This match was extremely important for both teams, knowing that Sentinels were probably the strongest team in the group. On Haven, G2 Esports edged out on their attacking side with a 7-5 lead. Moving on to defence, they were able to deflect F4Q’s aggression and slowly made their way to victory. No blowout victory, but a very respectable 13-8.

Their first match against F4Q showed that every team in attendance was to be respected. As Korea’s second seed, they came very close to G2 Esports. However, in their second match, G2’s resolve would be put even further to the test against the Reyjkavik champions. In classic EU vs NA style, the pre-game banter from owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez was great. He even rented a plane to fly over Berlin with some agonising text, turning a previously non-existent rivalry into the most-watched series of VCT yet.

On Split, Sentinels started off extremely strong with well-coordinated attacks, resulting in eight rounds going in their favour. With the score 8-4, G2 Esports had some catching up to do, but they weren’t able to penetrate the American team's strong defence, resulting in a 13-6 map loss for G2.

Mixwell made it into the playoffs of VCT Berlin © Yung Eldr / Red Bull Content Pool

The biggest mistake Sentinels made during this series, however, was not banning Ice Box. G2 Esports showed their prowess on the attacking side, this time picking up eight rounds. The second half was a lot closer and Sentinels racked up consecutive rounds on their attack. But after some small adjustments, G2 were able to stabilise and clutch out the game. Žygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas had a brilliant performance, racking up 22 kills with Raze.

On the third map, Haven, Sentinels showed how strong they are when they get in their groove. They didn’t give G2 an inch and ended the first half with a comprehensive 11-1 score. All Sentinels needed was two points to win the series, giving G2 the impossible task of running it back. While G2 put up a masterful defence, winning seven rounds, it wasn’t enough, and Sentinels took the series 13-8.

G2’s next match against F4Q would make or break their playoff dreams. Winning would mean that they would automatically qualify for the playoffs while losing would potentially set them up for a tiebreaker scenario or, if F4Q managed to beat Sentinels, elimination from the tournament. With the stakes high, G2 started their match on Bind and promptly destroyed F4Q, picking up nine rounds in the first half on attack and four consecutive rounds on defence, winning the first map 13-3.

On the second map, Ascent, things again went in G2’s favour as they kept finding holes in the defence of F4Q and winning most of the duels. In the second half, F4Q played better but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big deficit and G2 secured a 13-6 victory that assured them of a place in the VCT Berlin playoffs.

Today, G2 play their final match of the group stage against Sentinels, a must-win if they want to get the first seed in the group. While it's still the group stage, it will be a match with high stakes and plenty of pre-game drama so don’t miss it.