G2 Esports have successfully made it through to the knockout stage of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship and they did it with a game to spare. It wasn’t all plain sailing, but they've learned a lot through the last week of competition and will be taking that knowledge forward into the quarter-finals, and hopefully beyond.

Drawn into Group A alongside Suning, Machi Esports and Team Liquid, G2 were expected to qualify. The biggest threat in the group was Suning, China’s third seed, although in the end all the teams proved that anyone at Worlds can pose a problem.

Suning were up first for G2 and the game that followed became an instant classic. Over the course of 43 minutes, both teams traded kills and objectives, appeared to throw the game, and then had an amazing comeback. In the end, G2 came through by the skin of their teeth, defending their Nexus with a last-ditch effort and then delaying Suning’s recall so Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic could Teleport to the top lane and end with a back door play.

Up next were Machi, a Taiwanese team considered to be one of the weaker squads in the tournament. However, this was a tricky game too, as despite G2 getting a healthy gold lead 25 minutes into the game, they allowed their opponents to gain a foothold, take Baron buff and threaten to come back into it. Thankfully, in the next teamfight G2 used their lead to their advantage and were able to end the game, albeit slightly later than expected.

The first two games were a rollercoaster, but G2 were sitting pretty at 2-0 when they came up against North America’s Team Liquid. Europe have often had the better of their American opponents in international competitions, but the teams went off-script for this encounter. G2 drafted an early-game composition, but failed to push their advantage in the opening minutes. Liquid were the ones with the initiative, got a lead and never looked like giving it up until G2’s Nexus fell.

G2 were handed their first loss of the tournament, but were still in good shape going into the second phase of the group stage. Their first three games came over the space of four days, but now they'd have to play their remaining three games in one day over a tense few hours of competition.

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic © Yicun Liu/Riot Games/Flickr

A rematch against Liquid came first and it was thankfully the opposite result. In what was by far the easiest game of their group stage, G2 were in control from start to finish. They ended the game inside 30 minutes with 19 kills to their name, while Liquid could only muster three of their own, unable to break down even a single tower.

After the return win over Liquid, G2 only needed to beat Machi once more to automatically qualify for the knockout stage. G2 got the early lead again, however Machi took Dragon after Dragon to make life difficult for the Europeans. With Soul on the line, G2 finally kicked their macro game into gear and won fights around objectives. Machi got impatient around Baron and G2 pounced on their over-aggression, getting kills, the buff and the Nexus shortly after.

They were already through, but getting first in the group was on the line against Suning and it’s always good to keep momentum going, especially in the final game before going into best-of-fives. The early game was action-packed, even though objectives weren’t taken, as both teams traded kills just like in their first encounter. However, going into the mid-game, Suning roamed as a team and pulled out to a healthy lead. The Chinese team didn’t give G2 a chance to come back, ending the game quickly after just 23 minutes, 20 quicker than their opening game.

This set up yet another game against Suning for G2, with both teams on 4-2. Their next match would decide first seed and who would get the potentially easier run through the knockout stage.

G2 got the first blood, but the teams were dead even at 10 minutes as a far more cagey early game played out. The first big engagement was around Rift Herald and Suning came out on top, getting both the Herald and a few kills out of it. They followed that up with a handful of picks on Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther and a Baron buff, cementing their control of the game. G2 didn’t give up and once again these two teams played out a long, intense battle. G2 took the Dragon Soul with Perkz scaling massively, but all it took was one successful teamfight for Suning to come away with the victory and first seed in the group.