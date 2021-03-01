After a fiercely-fought competition, the winner of the latest season of G2: Making the Squad has been crowned. Step forward Daniel ‘KingAmenyah’ Amenyah , who took on all comers to claim victory in the FIFA edition of the competition in which 10 content creators battle it out across a series of IRL and gaming challenges. The prize? A whopping €10,000 and a place on the G2 team as their first-ever FIFA content creator.

Not for the faint of heart – challenges included impressing a street-dance champion with some impromptu moves – G2: Making the Squad saw a worthy winner in Amenyah, who overcame the competition with humour, wit and not a little skill. We caught up with the Londoner to talk about his journey, joining G2, and his incredible celebration in the finals.

With G2: Making the Squad requiring contestants to run through a variety of different challenges, from football-related obstacles to having to live stream on a completely alien subject, we asked Amenyah which he found the toughest. It turns out that having to bust a move in front of a professional street dancer was even more nerve-racking than it sounds:

“The dancing was by far the hardest,” Amenyah explains. “To be out in public in a city you don’t know (where it’s freezing cold) and having to be the first one up was so difficult because all the public thought we were going to be some professionals. As soon as they started playing 'oonts oonts' music I knew I was finished because I wouldn’t even dance to that in my yard let alone on the roads.”

As for his favourite of the challenges, Amenyah’s response should come as no surprise to those accustomed to his streaming output: “The best challenge was the press conference, it allowed me to show my confidence to [G2 founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago] and the fact that he and [host Yung Filly] were laughing throughout showed that my answers came across well.”

G2: Making the Squad demands that players flash their skills in FIFA 21 as well as IRL, but which of these types of challenges proved tougher for Amenyah, and which provoked the greatest sense of tension?

He says, “I’d put them about equal. The IRL challenges were nerve-wracking because we never knew what we were getting into and there was always a risk of embarrassing ourselves in public. FIFA was equally tricky because every game was almost life or death and you never know what can happen in this game either.”

The dancing was by far the hardest… to be the first one up was so difficult because all the public thought we were going to be some professionals Dan ‘KingAmenyah’ Amenyah

Pitch perfect

As for FIFA 21, the tournament saw some epic encounters take place, with Amenyah’s fixtures often resulting in extraordinary scorelines. As for his favourite of the goals scored during the tournament, a sublime piece of skill understandably takes the prize. The goal he scored to make it 2-0 in the first leg of the final was the pick of the bunch: “With so much on the line it was a beautiful Berba spin with Neymar that gave me the confidence to know there was no coming back for him,” he explains.

Gaining such confidence early on was clearly important in Amenyah coming out on top, but were there nerves in the build up? Not exactly, he says: “The only time I felt true nerves was when I lost my first game of the whole show and had to get a result the next game. Wearing the shorts and sliders in the final helped me relax and feel like I was at home in the arena, once I realised I had won the psychological battle I was confident that I would win.”

His celebration, too, showcased a player at the peak of his powers, and who certainly had no trouble with confidence – unveiling Mario Balotelli’s iconic ‘Why Always Me?’ shirt at the final whistle. Asked why he opted for the mercurial Italian’s trademark, Amenyah describes it as his “favourite moment of the entire show, besides holding the trophy.” He goes on, “Everyone was judging me for only winning 1-0 in my first game so it was good to finally show off my personality whilst also winning 6-1, just like when Balotelli did it when City beat United 6-1.”

While such a blatant display of showboating may have irked some players, Amenyah insists that the competition remained good natured throughout, despite how high the stakes were:

“Personally I got on with everyone, so there wasn’t much rivalry other than knowing that at some point we’d have to make decisions that would ultimately send people home.” He continues, “Perhaps in the early days where I kept finishing second to Javou in the IRL challenges there was a rivalry, but it was just for fun as we were always chilling together throughout the show.”

To the victor, the spoils

Having claimed victory at the FIFA edition of G2: Making the Squad, Amenyah walked away with both the prize money and his place on the G2 team. We asked how it felt to join G2, and his answer was typically enthusiastic: “It’s only been one week, but the support has been crazy, both from my existing followers and all the new people that G2 have brought me too,” Amenyah says. “To go from starting my channel in 2019 to signing for the best esports organisation within two years is a mad achievement. Now I’m excited to put out as much quality content as possible and make the most of the next 24 months to hopefully get a cheeky extension by the end of it.”

Just make sure you have fun with it and try to stand out in any way possible Dan ‘KingAmenyah’ Amenyah

As for advice for future competitors looking to make waves in future editions of G2: Making the Squad, Amenyah’s advice is simple: enjoy yourself.