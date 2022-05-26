G2 Gozen's mimi on their triple title win at VCT Game Changers

G2 Gozen have been making headlines recently for all the right reasons. After smashing the current record and winning their third Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers title in a row, the all-female squad has made history. What's more, their Series 2 win came at the end of a perfect run, with the team not losing even a single game leading up to the finals.

Understandably, the team is elated. None of them intends to stop here, leaving fans wondering just how long this unstoppable winning streak might continue. The Series 2-winning lineup of Julia 'juliano' Kiran, Petra 'Petra' Stoker, Michaela 'mimi' Lintrup , Anastasia 'Glance' Anisimova and retiring legend Zainab 'zAAz' Turkie have proven themselves time and again to not only be strong individual players but an immensely talented and collaborative team. G2 Gozen have undoubtedly hit their stride.

As impressively effortless as their performances have sometimes looked, G2 Gozen's training and preparation was a rigorous affair. We caught up with mimi following a well-deserved vacation in Egypt to get the lowdown on the team's mindset after winning, the long road that led to their success, and where they think they might go from here.

Catching up quick

The majority of the team came to Valorant from Counter-Strike, where mimi and her teammates were known for skilful victories and commitment to the game. To win these three Game Changers titles for Valorant feels like they've caught up with their legacy. "As we transitioned to Valorant it was our ultimate goal to be the number one team in that too," mimi explains. "It took us a little while to get going, but we've caught up really fast."

The transition was far from seamless, with mimi admitting that "our hearts weren't in it 100 percent" when the change to Valorant first came about. "We wanted to play Counter-Strike three times a week and Valorant twice but we figured out that just wasn't going to work. We had to commit to one of them fully. Valorant was the upcoming game, so we took a chance and decided to go 100 percent into it."

At this point, the team realised they had some catching up to do and began dedicating their free time to the game as well. "The only advantage we had was our FPS experience, so there were some similarities, but everyone really had to grind for hours and learn their role. So much grind."

To cement that third win after an uphill learning curve was a real career highlight for mimi, who says that "it feels like… this is how it should be". The team have come to love Valorant and mimi even claims that it's "more fun in the long run". She then adds: "With Valorant you have new agents coming out, nerfs and buffs, and you have to constantly be up to date with the meta."

Michaela 'mimi' Lintrup is glad of the switch to Valorant © Esben Zøllner Olesen/Red Bull

Along the way, there was one significant loss that could have shaken G2 Gozen – their match against Guild X during the qualifiers. Although it didn't break their streak in the long run, mimi says it was still important to analyse the loss and attempt to learn from every mistake. "I think it was a good thing that we lost," she says. "Mostly just for us to realise that people can beat us if we start chilling too much. There is no time to relax at any point of a game. It's better to realise that in the early stages of the tournament than in the later stages. It was a reality check."

This reminder of their fallibility only served to strengthen G2 Gozen's resolve, and mimi says that they take care to watch through every mistake and learn from it. "There are always mistakes to learn from and it's important to see it that way. It can come down to the smallest thing, like a miscommunication or a misstep, and everyone does it. In an FPS game, it's impossible not to, but in the end, it's about who makes the least mistakes."

Explaining further that the team has matured, both as a unit and as individuals, mimi believes they have harnessed an attitude of never making the same mistake twice. "As individuals, we have all stepped up and got really into the game," she says. "But we've all grown so much together and we make sure that everything we do is for a reason, not just done at random. Everything is planned to absolute perfection."

Ruffling feathers

Does mimi think the triple title win is going to ruffle some feathers and make them the team to beat? "I'm sure that people would love to beat us and we can act a bit cocky online because that's the G2 brand," she concedes. "People would love to be able to rub that in our faces, so yeah, I think so."

That being said, the team has no specific "rivals" to speak of. "Everyone always has the same goal: to be the best," she says. "At least, that's how I was thinking when I was a rookie. I always knew I wanted to be the best and to be the best you have to beat the best."

At this point, it seems undeniable that G2 Gozen are the best. But the team won't be slacking any time soon as their next goal is already to win the next Game Changers tournament, EMEA Series 3 in September. And that's with a slightly different line-up, with 'zAAz' retiring from the squad, and rookie Maryam 'Mary' Maher joining. "That's this year's goal," she says. "Winning Game Changers and then qualifying for the Global Game Changers event.

"Although we don't necessarily expect to win every game, we intend to learn and grow from the experience It's always harder to stay at the top than reach it."

This holiday to Egypt, which mimi and teammate Petra had booked well in advance, is also a necessary part of the process. "We always have a week off after a full, intense bootcamp and all the hard work paid off!"