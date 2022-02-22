G2 Gozen followed up last years' incredible win at the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Game Changers EMEA Series 3 with a second title under their belt. The VCT 2022 Game Changers EMEA Series 1 finished up on February 6, with G2 Gozen storming ahead to victory and taking the crown for the second time, marking back-to-back wins for the squad. Up until that decisive win, G2 also dominated their bracket, only conceding one map across the entire tournament.

The team is relatively fresh, only coming together a few months ago and learning how the team dynamic works from there. Michaela 'mimi' Lintrup , a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, won MVP of the entire series for her incredible contribution and spoke to us about her win and goals for the rest of the year.

Being crowned MVP of the series is no small feat, with a wide selection of extremely talented players to stand out against. mimi puts this down to the confidence she had in herself this time around, saying: "Sometimes you have a game where whatever you do is just right. Like the enemy doesn't have anything on you. You have all the right luck on your side. That just gives me the confidence to make all of these decisions at the time, and I really wasn't doubting myself at any point."

Being a part of the G2 organisation has also instilled mimi with a lot of confidence, as she says the atmosphere and the team culture is fully supportive and encouraging both before and after matches. "Playing under the G2 banner, you get so much support, both from G2 staff and management, but also from all the G2 fans. It's really awesome that every time you put up a tweet or an Instagram story, everyone is just like, 'good luck, you've got this, you guys are the best'. This way, you can go into the game knowing that people have your back, and that's just amazing."

Despite the pressure of being the latest series champions, coming in for another shot at Game Changers didn't phase mimi and G2. She says that every team comes in at "the same level", so the title is up for grabs in each series, and to win it two times is a testament to how well G2 has risen to the worthy challenge of their rival teams. "Anyone can win," she says, "but we don't really feel the pressure. We are packed with experience, we know that every game is important, but we do it all every year." mimi went on to describe her pride in G2's almost impeccable performance in Series 1, saying: "We were winning everything! We only dropped one map, which I think is a statement."

It doesn't matter if we win or lose, It's about doing what we love to do Michaela 'mimi' Lintrup

The one map in question was against Guild X, the previous team of Anastasia 'Glance' Anisimova, who now plays for G2 Gozen. It's not wholly unreasonable to imagine that having Glance on the squad would provide some insights into Guild X's strategies, but mimi says that they prepared for their face-off the same way as any other match. "It was just about reviewing their games, seeing how they played throughout the tournament, and then we would know if they're about to change anything from how they used to play."

It seems that Glance has gelled well with the team already. mimi described her as being "really hard working and super funny", adding that "every time we are watching our games, she instantly sees her own mistakes before anyone else, which is such a great trait to have. She fits really well into the team. She's had to change her whole role completely [when joining G2] with just a few weeks practice, so it's quite impressive."

Mimi won MVP of the series at 2022’s Game Changers EMEA Series 1 © Jesper Gronnemark/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite the bump in the road against Guild X, G2 soon came back and took the title in the final game. mimi puts a lot of this down to the lack of pressure the team feels and how they tackle each game as it comes. "It doesn't matter if we win or lose," she says, "it's about doing what we love to do. What does it matter? If we lose, we lose, it's fine. So we use that mentality to take risks, be free and not be afraid to make the decisions that could give you the upper hand."

G2 Gozen's sense of togetherness and pride in their team banner has meant that they don't feel the fear as much as some other teams may confess to feeling. "I don't think we have any teams we are afraid of facing," says mimi, "because we know that if we play our A-game, we can stomp every team, honestly."

So what about those times when winning seems less of a certainty? "We have had some times where we've had to make comebacks," she reveals, "but I feel like that's when our experience comes in. When we're down, and the enemy only needs one map to win, we're really good at keeping our cool and noticing when people start to make mistakes. When they feel like they only have to win one more round, that's when they make those mistakes, and we can use that."

For up-and-coming players or those interested in pursuing a professional Valorant career, mimi has a few tips. "It's important to have a lot of fun with the game, and not go into it thinking 'I just want to make a lot of money and be a professional' because then you lose the passion, and having that passion is the most important thing. I think with passion you can achieve anything."

She also explained the importance of constructive criticism, saying: "Have a lot of confidence in yourself, but take in criticism and learn from it. If you can learn from your own mistakes, you will become a great player.

"Be nice, be humble," she says. “And love what you're doing."