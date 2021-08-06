It’s crunch time

The League of Legends European Championships (LEC) Summer Playoffs are less than two weeks away, and despite a tricky year, G2 Esports have to be one of the favourites for the title.

The star-studded roster is held to a higher standard than most and rightfully so. Martin 'Wunder' Hansen, Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski, Rasmus 'Caps' Winther and Mihael 'Mikyx' Mehle were all a part of the G2 team that famously won the Mid-Season Invitational and reached the World Championship final in 2019, as well as the squad that took games off both eventual Worlds finalists Suning Gaming and DAMWON Gaming last year.

Meanwhile, Martin 'Rekkles' Larsson – who signed at the start of the year – has also had an outstanding career, with a Worlds final appearance and four LEC titles to his name. The signing of Rekkles was one of the biggest roster moves the esport has ever seen and him joining G2 meant most expected them to remain as international powerhouses that can challenge for the Summoner’s Cup.

However, before they can even dream of becoming World Champions, the illustrious group of players must recover from a surprisingly difficult time in Europe.

Tough times

In a major surprise to everybody, G2 faced an early exit from the Spring Playoffs. A close series against Schalke, who almost didn’t qualify, was the first warning sign before defeats to both MAD Lions and Rogue eliminated the organisation that had won the last four LEC titles before the final even started.

It meant that the players had a rare break from playing while MAD went on to international competition. G2’s roster already has a vast amount of international experience and considering top teams have previously complained about burnout, it was a good opportunity for the squad to regroup.

Mikyx feels the weight of pressure © Flickr/Lolesports

Yet, the Summer Season has been far from an easy ride for G2, either. In fact, the team ended the first half of summer with a four-game losing streak following a dreadful late-game decision that allowed Misfits Gaming to steal a victory. Then two weeks later, G2 suffered a loss to their long-time rivals Fnatic following a rare mistake from Rekkles – against his former team no less.

But all concerns have quickly been answered, as G2 hasn’t lost since that Fnatic game. The squad put together a brilliant streak of five wins and collected each victory convincingly. This was the G2 team that LEC fans had been waiting to see.

Things were never quite as bad as they seemed, particularly after the Misfits game. While the rookie error of recalling before Elder Dragon was extremely frustrating for both the players and fans, G2 had dominated the game and would win in that scenario nine times out of ten.

Now, G2’s hard work is paying off, and that was especially evident in their three games during Week 8.

Both Wunder and Caps had been criticised for their performances earlier on in the season yet, the two solo-laners were immense against MAD, as both confidently made individual outplays across the map.

On top of that, G2 continued their undefeated record against Rogue during the regular season, with that latest win taking their record against the league leaders to an extraordinary tally of 12-0.

Back at the top

Once all the dust had settled, G2 climbed their way from joint-fifth to joint-second alongside MAD and Misfits Gaming. Rogue have chosen Misfits as their opponents, which means G2 will face reigning champions MAD in what will undoubtedly be another explosive best-of-five between the two talented squads.

MAD have only been in the LEC for two years yet they and G2 already have a fair bit of history in the playoffs. This will be the fifth time the two teams have met in a best-of-five, with the record between the two teams currently tied at two wins apiece.

MAD too have stumbled this summer, but the squad seemingly always manages to improve ahead of best-of-fives. The team now has international experience, which makes them an even more fearsome prospect -– it’s the perfect early test for G2 in a series that they can lose and still go on to lift the trophy.

G2 Esports reached the final of Worlds in 2019 © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

The reality is, the level of play in Europe has dramatically improved over the last few years. Fnatic have remained strong in opposition, while Rogue and MAD have continued to go from strength to strength. And even surprise-package Misfits have been excellent this summer.

Some could argue that G2 have helped raise the level, in which case they could be victims of their own success. Right now, it looks incredibly difficult to call who'll be crowned European Champions come the end of the month.

But when you have legendary players like Caps and Rekkles on your team, there's always an excellent chance that G2 will pull off something special to secure a win. And Rekkles will be particularly hungry, considering he hasn’t won a European title in his last five splits, making this the longest trophy drought of his career.

After falling short in spring, G2 have a point to prove. The spectacular line-up has a chance to channel the pressure and expectations into finally living up to their incredibly high ceiling.

Should they manage to withstand the extreme level of competition in Europe and emerge victorious, they will send out a message across the world that G2 are once again one of the strongest teams on the planet, and should be taken seriously in the hunt for the Summoner’s Cup.