After dominating the opening months of professional Valorant in Europe, G2 entered 2021 in a strange position. A loss in the semi-finals of the final major event of the year resulted in doubts over whether the team had lost its edge, and it seemed internally that feeling was mutual, as a shock roster change was confirmed in the dying days of the year.

With a controversial roster change and the cloud of failing to reach the final of a tournament for the first time still looming over the team, no one was quite sure what to expect when they turned up to the Red Bull Home Ground tournament this past weekend to kick off competitive Valorant in 2021.

But the team made winning look easy throughout the event, returning to the high level of Valorant we know they can play and proving that the roster change might have been for the best after all. After dispatching FrenzyGoKill, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid, G2 became the first Red Bull Home Ground Valorant champions in style.

Home turf

Red Bull Home Ground brought a new format to Valorant. Each of the two teams picked a home map, with these two maps played first. If one team won both maps, they were crowned the winner of the match, but if the two teams each won a map the series turned into a best of five.

Throughout the tournament, G2’s home map was Split. While there have been some changes to the map recently, the core design remains the same and plays well into the big play style that G2 likes to use.

Interestingly, every one of their opponents picked Icebox , the newest map in the pool. With less time to master the map, and the new roster member meaning they probably won’t have full team strategies down just yet, it seemed opposing teams who have had a full roster for the duration of Icebox being available might have the strategic upper hand.

G2 ended up losing once on both Split, to Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Icebox, to Team Liquid in a 14-13 overtime epic, showing that even when teams think they have the upper hand on Icebox, only the very best can match G2 on the map. While they didn’t quite take the clean sweep on their home map, the results did show one big advantage G2 had over other teams, their map pool.

Whereas some teams crumbled on opposition home grounds, G2 always put up a fight, proving that no matter the battlefield they can perform at the highest level. In a tournament like Red Bull Home Ground there might not have been enough games to prove it fully, but as the year wears on the strength of their map pool will no doubt give G2 a lot of success over other teams.

New faces impress

Time and time again we have marvelled at just how good the core G2 roster has been. Top plays have become a standard for the likes of Oscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas, Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski, Jacob ‘pyth’ Mourujärvi and of course Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks. But for 2021, G2 return with some new faces, and despite some initial scepticism, they impressed at Red Bull Home Ground, proving a key part of the victory both in and out of the game.

The most obvious successful new face was Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt, the new fifth member who was brought into the team back in December. While he had experience at the top level, walking into a team like G2 Esports is never easy, and performing in your first event is even harder. But he did just that, winning a number of key rounds, and putting in some top-quality performances. Those who questioned the roster moved back in December have surely been silenced now.

The other new face who flew somewhat under the radar was Neil ‘neilzinho’ Finlay, the new G2 coach who also joined the team recently. Joining a top team as a coach takes a strong character, but if the results at Red Bull Home Ground show anything it’s that this new partnership will go far.