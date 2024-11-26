Join a team of kayakers to explore one of Africa's last great mysteries

Untouched nature, wild animals and far away from any civilization: hardly any region in the world is as majestic and, at the same time, as varied as the area around the Ivindo. The river meanders for several hundred kilometres through one of the most beautiful rainforest regions in Africa, from north-east Gabon to the south-west of the country. In the middle of it all: four fearless kayakers who will be the first people to attempt a descent of some of these uncharted rapids.

The Ivindo project is one of Mattern's biggest to date © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool Gabon borders Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, the Congo and the Atlantic Ocean © The Red Bulletin

I've never seen anything like this! Two powerful waterfalls meeting at impact Dane Jackson

01 The team

The self-styled Team SEND © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

For Adrian Mattern , Dane Jackson , Kalob Grady and Bren Orton, this trip means lots of adventure, fun and fulfilling a dream. Heidelberg-born Mattern, in particular, has had a fascination for the area and this river since he was a teenager - he was already an ambitious kayaker at the time - when he was swept up in the expedition of Olaf 'Big O' Obsommer, a legend in kayaking and adventure circles. Olaf ventured to Central Africa and the Ivindo in 2007, but due to a lack of local knowledge and technical resources, he and his companions avoided a large part of the rapids and chose the safe detour - portaging their kayaks around most of the whitewater sections on foot.

The self-proclaimed four-member SEND collective planned to make it happen this time. In adventure sports, 'to send' means to go for it, to deliver, and they have definitely done that.

Adrian Mattern (GER)

Adrian Mattern © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Whether in Mexico, France or Kyrgyzstan, the German is constantly on the hunt for rivers and waterfalls that no one before him has mastered with a kayak. It is, therefore, no surprise that the 28-year-old is also the architect of this adventure.

Dane Jackson (USA)

Dane Jackson © David Arnaud

The American is considered the GOAT of whitewater kayaking. A quick look at his Instagram channel @danejacksonkayak should be enough to dispel any doubts you might have about that fact.

Bren Orton (UK)

Bren Orton © David Arnaud

The Brit was known for his unique freestyle tricks on huge waves or waterfalls. He made a name for himself in the freestyle scene at a young age, and by 2018, when Bren was the first European to conquer the almost 40m Big Banana Falls in Mexico, he was the name on everyone's lips internationally. In the kayak scene, he was particularly known for his cheerful disposition and giving a lot back to the sport, not just through his skills on the water.

Sadly, in May 2024, at just 29 years old, Bren suffered a tragic accident and passed away while kayaking with a group on the Melezza River in the Swiss Alps.

Kalob Grady (CAN)

Kalob Grady © David Arnaud

The Canadian has felt at home in wild waters since his childhood. After all, he grew up on the banks of the Ottawa River. Today, this deeply relaxed athlete remains unfazed by pretty much anything.

Elbow pads, earplugs, face mask, camera on – and take a deep breath Adrian Mattern

The Ivindo presented many ups and downs © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The companions

Olaf 'Big O' Obsommer knows the Ivindo and shared his insider knowledge © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool David Sodomka, photographer © David Arnaud David Arnaud, videographer and director © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

03 The start

The way in is an isolated, dusty track © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

After two days of travelling by plane, the crew reaches the small town of Makokou, where they continue in jeeps to the first destination: Kongou. This part of the Ivindo National Park is known for the Kongou Falls of the same name, which, at 3km long, are among the most impressive waterfalls in Africa.

Before the team can plunge into the adventure, they dress up again with shirts and polo shirts. On-site, they meet the officials of the Agence Nationale des Parcs Nationaux (ANPN), the people who take care of the preservation and protection of the national parks in Gabon.

Mattern shakes hands with the head of the ANPN, Omer Ntougou Ndoutoume © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Mattern spent several years leading up to the expedition to learn everything he could about the rainy phases and water circulation in the Ivindo Basin and anything else that could affect their attempt. When they arrived in Kongou, the athletes spent another three days thoroughly inspecting the area and acclimating themselves. Despite all the love for fun and adventure, the safety of those involved is the top priority.

It took a convoy of Land Cruisers to get the team to the start © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool In Kongou, Adrian receives a friendly welcome from the locals and rangers © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool The team is briefed before setting off on the Ivindo © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

In particular, the risk of potentially fatal attacks from animals such as elephants, hippos, crocodiles and snakes shouldn't be underestimated. Consequently, there's a survival crash course for all the travellers.

Mattern with the Kongou rangers who look after the nature reserve © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Drones are one of the most important tools today. Without them, it would take the team days, if not weeks, to explore the area David Arnaud

Drones not only simplify the trip, they also help to ensure safety © David Arnaud

04 The equipment

Despite limited space, the kayakers had to plan for every eventuality © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Each of the participants has to transport a total of 49kg of equipment, including their kayak:

Dry clothes – 2kg

Solar-powered power bank - 2kg

Camera/lenses – 2kg

Drone/GoPro batteries – 2kg

Gas cooker – 1kg

Food – 6kg

Sleeping gear – 4kg

Satellite phone – 1kg

First aid kit/sunscreen/insect spray – 1kg

Spare paddle - 1kg

Equipment – ​​5kg

Kayak – 22kg

In an emergency, sometimes all you need is a small bag with a rope tied to it to get people out of the water. Better safe than sorry! Adrian Mattern

05 The river

The plan: 10-12 days and 145km from Makokou to Confluence © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool; The Red Bulletin

Kongou

Kilometre 40 of 145

The pros only descend the rapids after a thorough examination © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool Every send looks spectacular, but is carefully calculated by the team © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Here, the Ivindo is divided into dozens of small channels and becomes a labyrinth of waterfalls of various heights, slides and large and small rapids. On the one hand, it's a paradise for whitewater kayakers, but on the other hand, it's an enormous challenge to find the right path with all the choices. Mainly because from here, the adventurers downstream are entirely on their own, without the help of park rangers or locals.

Mingouli

Kilometre 83 of 145

Welcome to Gabon! © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Unlike before, when there were almost too many options, here, there are only a handful of paths to choose from. In addition to Kongou, Mingouli, with its breathtaking waterfalls, is also counted among the so-called 'Wonders of Invindo'. Here, the team gets its first taste of how much power the river really has. Again and again, it's important to find and maintain the ideal line.

Kouata Mango

Kilometre 108 of 145

Dane Jackson battles the boiling water beneath a waterfall © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool The river runs through the middle of wild, beautiful rainforest regions © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Kouata Mango can be roughly translated into “touch the sky” – and the circumstances are almost heavenly. Here, too, there are several possibilities, two of which seem particularly promising for kayakers upon closer inspection, including a 20-meter-high waterfall and a section that is so fantastic that the four of them quickly find a suitable name for it - Eldorado.

Tsengue Leledi

Kilometre 145 of 145

Team Send tackle a long set of Ivindo rapids © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

The last rapid of the trip proves to be one of the biggest challenges and one of the most dangerous places the team encounters on the entire Ivindo. Ultimately, it is and always remains a team decision on which route to choose. If necessary, the one that goes via the land next to the river…

06 Survival in the jungle

Adrian Mattern is ready to kayak at any time of day or night! © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Ripped hands, manky toes, billions of insects: life in the jungle is a real challenge for body and mind. But despite the constant wetness and insect bites, everyone involved manages to stay positive.

You won't find luxury (or dry clothes) in the rainforest © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool Dinner's ready! In this case: instant chicken korma and penne Bolognese © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool The trip nears its end © David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

We were told that there are most likely, almost certainly, perhaps not that many crocodiles in this area Bren Orton