Kayaking

Join a team of kayakers to explore one of Africa's last great mysteries

Kayak pros Adrian Mattern and Dane Jackson go on an adventure down Gabon's Ivindo River with an elite kayak crew, exploring remote waterfalls and pioneering descents using drones.
Written by Thomas Peeters, The Red Bulletin
6 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Adrian Mattern

A passionate and highly skilled kayaker, Germany's Adrian Mattern is stretching the boundaries of the sport to their limits.

GermanyGermany

Dane Jackson

One of the best all-around whitewater kayakers on the planet, American Dane Jackson holds multiple freestyle and whitewater titles.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    The team
  2. 2
    The companions
  3. 3
    The start
  4. 4
    The equipment
  5. 5
    The river
  6. 6
    Survival in the jungle
Untouched nature, wild animals and far away from any civilization: hardly any region in the world is as majestic and, at the same time, as varied as the area around the Ivindo. The river meanders for several hundred kilometres through one of the most beautiful rainforest regions in Africa, from north-east Gabon to the south-west of the country. In the middle of it all: four fearless kayakers who will be the first people to attempt a descent of some of these uncharted rapids.
Kayaker Adrian Mattern is seen carrying his kayak by the side of the Ivindo Falls in Gabon.

The Ivindo project is one of Mattern's biggest to date

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Map showing Gabon's relative position within Africa.

Gabon borders Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, the Congo and the Atlantic Ocean

© The Red Bulletin

I've never seen anything like this! Two powerful waterfalls meeting at impact
Dane Jackson
01

The team

Kayakers Dane Jackson, Adrian Mattern, Bren Orton and Kalob Grady talking besides the Ivindo River in Gabon.

The self-styled Team SEND

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

For Adrian Mattern, Dane Jackson, Kalob Grady and Bren Orton, this trip means lots of adventure, fun and fulfilling a dream. Heidelberg-born Mattern, in particular, has had a fascination for the area and this river since he was a teenager - he was already an ambitious kayaker at the time - when he was swept up in the expedition of Olaf 'Big O' Obsommer, a legend in kayaking and adventure circles. Olaf ventured to Central Africa and the Ivindo in 2007, but due to a lack of local knowledge and technical resources, he and his companions avoided a large part of the rapids and chose the safe detour - portaging their kayaks around most of the whitewater sections on foot.
The self-proclaimed four-member SEND collective planned to make it happen this time. In adventure sports, 'to send' means to go for it, to deliver, and they have definitely done that.

Adrian Mattern (GER)

Kayaker Adrian Mattern poses for a portrait on the Ivindo River in Gabon.

Adrian Mattern

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Whether in Mexico, France or Kyrgyzstan, the German is constantly on the hunt for rivers and waterfalls that no one before him has mastered with a kayak. It is, therefore, no surprise that the 28-year-old is also the architect of this adventure.

Dane Jackson (USA)

Kayaker Dane Jackson pictured during an expedition to the Ivindo river in Gabon.

Dane Jackson

© David Arnaud

The American is considered the GOAT of whitewater kayaking. A quick look at his Instagram channel @danejacksonkayak should be enough to dispel any doubts you might have about that fact.

Bren Orton (UK)

British kayaker Bren Orton seen during the Ivindo River expedition in Gabon.

Bren Orton

© David Arnaud

The Brit was known for his unique freestyle tricks on huge waves or waterfalls. He made a name for himself in the freestyle scene at a young age, and by 2018, when Bren was the first European to conquer the almost 40m Big Banana Falls in Mexico, he was the name on everyone's lips internationally. In the kayak scene, he was particularly known for his cheerful disposition and giving a lot back to the sport, not just through his skills on the water.
Sadly, in May 2024, at just 29 years old, Bren suffered a tragic accident and passed away while kayaking with a group on the Melezza River in the Swiss Alps.

Kalob Grady (CAN)

Canadian kayaker Kalob Grady seen on the Ivindo river in Gabon.

Kalob Grady

© David Arnaud

The Canadian has felt at home in wild waters since his childhood. After all, he grew up on the banks of the Ottawa River. Today, this deeply relaxed athlete remains unfazed by pretty much anything.
Elbow pads, earplugs, face mask, camera on – and take a deep breath
Adrian Mattern
Team SEND negotiate a rapid on the Ivindo in Gabon.

The Ivindo presented many ups and downs

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

02

The companions

Kayaker Olaf 'Big O' Obsommer on the Ivindo in Gabon

Olaf 'Big O' Obsommer knows the Ivindo and shared his insider knowledge

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Czech photographer David Sodomka on the Ivindo River.

David Sodomka, photographer

© David Arnaud

French videographer and director David Arnaud on the Ivindo in Gabon.

David Arnaud, videographer and director

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

03

The start

Trucks on a dusty jungle track in Ivindo National Park, Gabon.

The way in is an isolated, dusty track

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

After two days of travelling by plane, the crew reaches the small town of Makokou, where they continue in jeeps to the first destination: Kongou. This part of the Ivindo National Park is known for the Kongou Falls of the same name, which, at 3km long, are among the most impressive waterfalls in Africa.
Before the team can plunge into the adventure, they dress up again with shirts and polo shirts. On-site, they meet the officials of the Agence Nationale des Parcs Nationaux (ANPN), the people who take care of the preservation and protection of the national parks in Gabon.
Kayaker Adrian Mattern meets representatives of Gabon's Agence Nationale des Parcs Nationaux.

Mattern shakes hands with the head of the ANPN, Omer Ntougou Ndoutoume

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Mattern spent several years leading up to the expedition to learn everything he could about the rainy phases and water circulation in the Ivindo Basin and anything else that could affect their attempt. When they arrived in Kongou, the athletes spent another three days thoroughly inspecting the area and acclimating themselves. Despite all the love for fun and adventure, the safety of those involved is the top priority.
A convoy of pick-up trucks loaded with kayaks, kayakers and kayak gear.

It took a convoy of Land Cruisers to get the team to the start

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Kayaker Adrian Mattern meets wildlife police officers in Ivindo National Park, Gabon.

In Kongou, Adrian receives a friendly welcome from the locals and rangers

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Team briefing before the Ivindo kayak expedition in Gabon.

The team is briefed before setting off on the Ivindo

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

In particular, the risk of potentially fatal attacks from animals such as elephants, hippos, crocodiles and snakes shouldn't be underestimated. Consequently, there's a survival crash course for all the travellers.
Adrian Mattern meets Ivindo National Park rangers ahead of his kayak expedition in Gabon.

Mattern with the Kongou rangers who look after the nature reserve

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Drones are one of the most important tools today. Without them, it would take the team days, if not weeks, to explore the area
David Arnaud
A kayaker launches a drone on the Ivindo River, Gabon.

Drones not only simplify the trip, they also help to ensure safety

© David Arnaud

04

The equipment

Kayaker Adrian Mattern pictured with his kayak and all his expedition equipment in Gabon.

Despite limited space, the kayakers had to plan for every eventuality

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Each of the participants has to transport a total of 49kg of equipment, including their kayak:
  • Dry clothes – 2kg
  • Solar-powered power bank - 2kg
  • Camera/lenses – 2kg
  • Drone/GoPro batteries – 2kg
  • Gas cooker – 1kg
  • Food – 6kg
  • Sleeping gear – 4kg
  • Satellite phone – 1kg
  • First aid kit/sunscreen/insect spray – 1kg
  • Spare paddle - 1kg
  • Equipment – ​​5kg
  • Kayak – 22kg
In an emergency, sometimes all you need is a small bag with a rope tied to it to get people out of the water. Better safe than sorry!
Adrian Mattern
05

The river

Annotated photo of the Ivindo river, showing key rapids.

The plan: 10-12 days and 145km from Makokou to Confluence

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool; The Red Bulletin

Kongou

Kilometre 40 of 145
A kayaker sends a set of rapids on the Ivindo River, Gabon.

The pros only descend the rapids after a thorough examination

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Adrian Mattern descends a small waterfall on the Ivindo River, Gabon.

Every send looks spectacular, but is carefully calculated by the team

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Here, the Ivindo is divided into dozens of small channels and becomes a labyrinth of waterfalls of various heights, slides and large and small rapids. On the one hand, it's a paradise for whitewater kayakers, but on the other hand, it's an enormous challenge to find the right path with all the choices. Mainly because from here, the adventurers downstream are entirely on their own, without the help of park rangers or locals.

Mingouli

Kilometre 83 of 145
Kayaker Adrian Mattern descends a set of rapids on the Ivindo River in Gabon.

Welcome to Gabon!

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Unlike before, when there were almost too many options, here, there are only a handful of paths to choose from. In addition to Kongou, Mingouli, with its breathtaking waterfalls, is also counted among the so-called 'Wonders of Invindo'. Here, the team gets its first taste of how much power the river really has. Again and again, it's important to find and maintain the ideal line.

Kouata Mango

Kilometre 108 of 145
Dane Jackson kayaks on the Ivindo River, Gabon.

Dane Jackson battles the boiling water beneath a waterfall

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Drone shot of a section of the Ivindo River, Gabon.

The river runs through the middle of wild, beautiful rainforest regions

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Kouata Mango can be roughly translated into “touch the sky” – and the circumstances are almost heavenly. Here, too, there are several possibilities, two of which seem particularly promising for kayakers upon closer inspection, including a 20-meter-high waterfall and a section that is so fantastic that the four of them quickly find a suitable name for it - Eldorado.

Tsengue Leledi

Kilometre 145 of 145
Kayakers negotiate white water on the Ivindo River, Gabon.

Team Send tackle a long set of Ivindo rapids

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

The last rapid of the trip proves to be one of the biggest challenges and one of the most dangerous places the team encounters on the entire Ivindo. Ultimately, it is and always remains a team decision on which route to choose. If necessary, the one that goes via the land next to the river…
06

Survival in the jungle

Adrian Mattern pictured with his kayak at night in the rainforest of Ivindo National Park, Gabon.

Adrian Mattern is ready to kayak at any time of day or night!

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Ripped hands, manky toes, billions of insects: life in the jungle is a real challenge for body and mind. But despite the constant wetness and insect bites, everyone involved manages to stay positive.
One of Team Send's camps in the Ivindo rainforest.

You won't find luxury (or dry clothes) in the rainforest

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Team Send cook on a campfire beside the Ivindo river in Gabon.

Dinner's ready! In this case: instant chicken korma and penne Bolognese

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

Team Send on the banks of the Ivindo, shortly before the end of the trip.

The trip nears its end

© David Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool

We were told that there are most likely, almost certainly, perhaps not that many crocodiles in this area
Bren Orton

Kayaking