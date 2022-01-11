set himself one task – to travel his homeland in search of new waves. After a life spent globetrotting at the whims of the weather, Gabriel decided that he should see the pandemic-induced interruption to regular programming not as a hurdle, but as a chance to truly look around and explore the familiar landscape that had been there for him from the start.

With the blessing and backing of his sponsors, the 36-year-old from the Peruvian capital of Lima looked at the maps, consulted the weather charts, loaded up his car, hitched his jetski on the tow ball and set off with a bunch of friends. This included rippers Cristobal De Col, Luiz Gómez De La Torre, Carlos Mario Zapata and Toto De Romãna, who went in search of every surfer's dream – wild waves and adventure.

