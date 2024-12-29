8 quick fitness hacks for gamers during load times

Most games have 30 to 60-second loading times – annoying pauses between levels, game modes or startups. But why waste them when you can make them count?

Gamers spend hours sitting and often hunch closer to the screen than their bodies can handle. Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche is known as a Street Fighter star, consistently near the top of the global Capcom Pro Tour ranking. But away from his controller, he's taken up a passion for fitness. Since the pandemic, he's prioritised his body more and developed a hobby of weight lifting. Regularly going to the gym has positively impacted his life on and off-screen.

Even without going to the gym, there are small ways to improve your fitness, like utilising loading times. Your team-mates might roll their eyes, but your body will thank you!

Here are eight quick fitness tips to tackle during load times:

01 Planks

Planks are an excellent way for gamers to strengthen their core and prevent back pain from long hours of sitting.

Rugby player Romain Ntamack levels up his plank with a weight on his back © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

There are two variations:

A – Start in a push-up position, keeping your body straight from head to heels, with your hands shoulder-width apart.

B – Begin in a forearm plank, resting your forearms on the ground, maintaining the same straight body alignment.

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, focusing on keeping your core tight and your back flat.

02 Side planks

Side planks are a great exercise for improving lateral core strength and stability, which is crucial for gamers who spend long hours in a fixed position.

Cricketer Cam Green targeting his obliques with a side plank © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool

Start by lying on your side with your legs straight and feet stacked.

For Variation A , place your hand directly under your shoulder and lift your hips off the ground, keeping your body in a straight line.

For Variation B , rest on your forearm instead of your hand, maintaining the same alignment.

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds on each side, engaging your obliques to keep your body stable.

03 Supermans

Supermans are great for strengthening the lower back and glutes, helping to prevent back pain often caused by long gaming sessions.

The G2 team knows supermans are great to combat back pain © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

Start by lying flat on your stomach with your arms extended in front of you, in line with your body. Then, alternately lift your right arm and left leg, followed by your left arm and right leg, keeping your core engaged.

Perform 5-10 repetitions per side, focusing on controlled movement to strengthen your back and glutes effectively.

04 Crunches

Crunches are a great exercise to target the entire abdominal muscle group, helping you become stronger and fitter over time.

Racing driver Ricardo Feller knows the importance of core strength © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Place your arms by your sides, palms facing down. Engage your core and lift your upper body towards your knees, pressing your lower back into the floor.

Perform 10-30 repetitions, aiming for 3-5 sets to effectively strengthen your abs.

05 Push-ups

Push-ups are a fantastic exercise for strengthening the arms, shoulders, chest and core, boosting both physical strength and mental resilience.

Push-ups give surfer Ben Larg the strength to take on big waves © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Start in a push-up position with your hands placed shoulder-width apart and your feet together. Lower your body in a controlled motion until your chest nearly touches the floor, then push yourself back up.

Perform 10-30 repetitions, focusing on controlled movements for maximum effectiveness.

Variation : If the standard push-up is too challenging, perform the exercise on your knees instead of with extended legs.

06 Seated forward reach

Start by sitting on the floor with your legs spread wide apart. Extend your arms straight in front of you and slowly lean forward, keeping your arms stretched out. Reach as far as you comfortably can, aiming to bring your chest toward the floor while feeling the stretch in your shoulders and back.

CrossFit athlete Laura Horváth never underestimates a good shoulder stretch © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool

Hold for 20-30 seconds and repeat a few times to release tension and improve flexibility.

07 Band external rotation

Banded external rotations are excellent for strengthening the rotator cuff and improving shoulder stability, especially for gamers who spend long hours hunched over their screens.

Gamer Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche knows working out with bands improves posture © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Attach a resistance band to a stable anchor point at elbow height and hold the band with one hand, keeping your elbow bent at 90 degrees and tucked close to your body. Start with your forearm across your body and rotate your lower arm outward while keeping your elbow fixed in place.

Perform 10-15 repetitions per side, focusing on controlled movement to target the shoulder muscles effectively.

08 Foam rolling

Foam rolling is an effective way to release muscle tightness and improve blood flow, which is especially beneficial for anybody who spends long hours sitting.

Big Bird does not overlook his shoulder flexibility with a good foam roll © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Start by positioning the foam roller under the muscle group you want to target, such as your back. Slowly roll over the area, pausing on any tight spots for 20-30 seconds to allow the muscle to relax.

Foam rolling can help alleviate tension, reduce soreness and improve flexibility, making it a great addition to any gaming break routine.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical, chiropractic or health advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional if you experience pain or difficulty with these exercises. Always prioritise safety and listen to your body.