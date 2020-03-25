The snapshot:

This is the moment Japan’s Tachikawa Toru broke down in tears of joy after making it back from the brink of elimination to reach the Red Bull Dragon Ball FighterZ World Finals – the pinnacle of the season for the popular fighting game.

The big picture:

Tachikawa had suffered a series of heartbreaking disappointments over the course of the World Tour season, but his optimism remained undimmed as he chose to fly 16 hours to Paris to join 200 hopefuls in the Last Chance Qualifier battle – despite his hatred of aeroplanes.

There were tears of joy from Japan’s Tachikawa, amazing battles and character reveals for season 3. Here’s why we won’t be forgetting what went down in Paris at the DBFZ World Tour Finals.

The Season 2 finale wrapped up many storylines, but none quite as spectacular as Tachikawa’s explosive run from the Last Chance Qualifier battles to the finals of the tournament.

The comeback:

His gamble looked like becoming another failure as Tachikawa came within a single hit of elimination, but he dug in to claim an improbable comeback with a flurry of combos against his rival Kayne.

The tears: