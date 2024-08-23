Gary Hunt is back: The GOAT returns to Red Bull Cliff Diving after Paris

Gary Hunt is the most decorated athlete in Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series history. Since beginning his World Series career at the very first event in La Rochelle, France, in 2009, the now 40-year-old has racked up 98 starts, 46 victories, 77 podiums and no less than 10 titles.

Now, the Frenchman is appearing at the sixth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World series in Montreal, Canada, as a wildcard, returning as a seasoned legend, pioneer, visionary and now, officially, an Olympian. And he’s still not done…

The making of the GOAT

For Gary Hunt, the sky has always remained as his only limit. Born in 1984 in London, raised in Leeds and later resident in Southampton, UK, from a young age Hunt's natural gymnastic flair and quiet steely resolve were the perfect match for a fledgling career in 10m diving.

The 10-time World Series champion's early years around the pool and diving platform were spent discovering the limits of his body and just how far he could go before his almost supernatural boundaries of fear held him back (if only temporarily). Eventually, 10m wasn't high enough to perform the high diving feats that Hunt aspired to perform and when the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series came calling, the then 24-year-old Hunt readily accepted the challenge to dive from 27m.

Hunt is a diver who's collected more than just champion titles. As a true innovator, throughout his World Series career, he's also set new records and strung together a number of ‘firsts’ - including the first-ever triple quad in cliff diving, the first running take-off in competition and the first-ever perfect 10s dive.

It wasn't just the start of a profession – it was the birth of a legacy that would inspire the next generation, including current World Series hotshot Aidan Heslop , to gather their courage and dive into their own adventures.

Revisiting an Olympic dream

After 98 starts, in 2023 Hunt took a bow and departed from the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in pursuit of a decades-long dream - to take part in the Olympic Games. Hunt was finally destined for Paris as a member of the home French team, but how did the London-born diving legend come to represent France?

"I wanted to compete in the Olympics, because it’s something that everyone talks about when you're in a high-level sport. It’s the summit of all competitions and I'd put that to the side when I'd decided to go into cliff diving. I'd imagined that my Olympic career was finished, but I still practised 10m and then the stars kind of aligned." Hunt explained. "I met a French woman, married her, trained with the French team and then France got the bid, so I had that opportunity to represent my now-home country."

I'd imagined that my Olympic career was finished, but I still practised 10m and then the stars kind of aligned Gary Hunt

The switch up saw Hunt scale down from 27m and three seconds of free-fall at 85kph in all manner of locations and conditions, to a technical synchronised dive head-first into a pool.

It would be easy to assume that Hunt's well-documented laid-back, casual manner and iconic status in cliff diving means that success has come easy, and would continue to do so. But he’s been described as aspirational, brave and even crazy by his competitive peers and those who've grown close enough to see all sides of the diver.

Beneath the easy-going exterior lies a fierce competitor and a hushed, hungry drive to challenge his personal limits – no more so than returning to the 10m competitive diving world in his 40s.

Aspiring to keep blazing a trail

"I had an amazing experience,” Hunt recalls of Paris, as the first diver since 1912 to make his Olympic debut at age 40. "It was something that I didn't believe I was going to be able to do for the last two or three years that I've been preparing. I was worried that I might get injured or there'd be some reason that I wouldn't be able to live that moment, but as it came closer I began to get more and more excited.

"The first few days in the village were incredible. I didn't sleep much… I think my mind was turning and filled with experiences, meeting new people, meeting famous people. Before I knew it the day of our competition was there. I enjoyed every moment of it and made the most of my time until the end. I had one week in the village before my competition and almost two weeks until the end where I was just taking advantage of seeing as many events as possible."

Perhaps this is why Hunt still appears as humble as the day he kicked-off his cliff diving career in France 16 years ago; he's as invested in the experience as the result (eighth place) and it seems there's always something new to learn and discover:

"I learned a lot about myself, what I'm capable of and what I need to do to keep my body in good shape in this later stage of my career in my 40s," the cliff diving champion explains. "It's been the biggest challenge over the last couple of years, but it was also about relearning things that I'd forgotten or not done for a while - lots of dives that I did in my 20s that I'd stopped doing. So, it was a case of going back and relearning some old techniques."

My main goal was to see how I would perform under the pressure of the Games. It was a big challenge and I'm more or less happy with my results and performance Gary Hunt

Hunt returns at the Montreal stop on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series tour on August 23–25 , but behind the scenes, after a well-earned break, the cliff diving legend is planning his comeback. Having finally been able to check the box and shut the door on his Olympic ambitions, Hunt now appears to be relishing the relative freedom.

"I've been under the thumb of my coach and my federation for the past couple years and I'm now going back to doing whatever I want with high diving. I’m my own boss," he says, perhaps with a tinge of relief. "My goal is to get back on the cliff diving scene, get some good results and prepare myself for next year's full season. I hope to give a better showing than last year considering that I'll be able to focus all my time and effort into high diving. I won't be distracted or be losing energy doing 10m training.

"Beyond that, I have things that I want to do, like go cliff diving in the South of France with my friends. I'll also be on my honeymoon with my wife at the end of the year to really enjoy ourselves, go see some lovely places and see some friends in South America and the United States, enjoy my life outside of 10m diving."

