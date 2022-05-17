Tudor partnership announcement
© Alinghi Red Bull Racing
Sailing

GC32 - Foiling catamaran

GC32 Racing Tour 2022
Written by RedBull
1 min readPublished on
The GC32 is a 10m long (12m including bowsprit) by 6m wide foiling catamaran conceived by Laurent Lenne and designed by Dr Martin Fischer. GC32s are built in carbon fibre by Premier Composite Technologies in Dubai. The GC32 is fitted with T-foil rudders and J-shaped daggerboards/foils, with adjustable rake on all appendages. Alinghi Red Bull Racing sails on two GC32 catamarans : SUI 8 and SUI 15.

Boat specifications

Length (overall)

12m

Length (hull)

10m

Width

6m

Max Board Draft

2.10m

Max Rudder Draft

1.60m

Mast Height (above beam)

16.50m

Bow Sprit Length

6.60m

Total boats weight

975kg

More information about the GC32 : https://www.thegreatcup.com/
Sailing