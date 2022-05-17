GC32 - Foiling catamaran

The GC32 is a 10m long (12m including bowsprit) by 6m wide foiling catamaran conceived by Laurent Lenne and designed by Dr Martin Fischer. GC32s are built in carbon fibre by Premier Composite Technologies in Dubai. The GC32 is fitted with T-foil rudders and J-shaped daggerboards/foils, with adjustable rake on all appendages. Alinghi Red Bull Racing sails on two GC32 catamarans : SUI 8 and SUI 15.