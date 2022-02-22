“You can't afford to make mistakes” – Gee Atherton on urban downhill racing

Downhill mountain biking is intense. For the uninitiated, riders are tasked with getting from the top of a mountain to the bottom in the quickest time possible, and the difference between winning and losing can come down to hundredths of a second. Speeds reach in excess of 65kph, while the likes of rock gardens, roots, trees and mammoth gaps have to be navigated en route to the finish line.

So when a two-time UCI Downhill World Champion is describing the urban version of the gravity discipline as “unforgiving” and fraught with “additional risks”, you know it takes the adrenaline-fuelled racing to an even higher level.

Catch the downhill madness from Chile's Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo this Sunday February 27. Watch live (and for free) from 6.30pm UTC on Red Bull TV – English and Spanish commentary available.

As a rider who has competed in the streets of Lisbon, the subways of Mexico City and the favelas of Rio de Janeiro , Gee Atherton has first-hand experience of riding tarmac, stairwells and doorways in an urban downhill race . Here, he shares what it’s like to compete in one of the craziest sports in the world.

01 They’re ridiculously fun to take part in

Downhill racing at the elite level is exhausting. Not only do you have to give your all in a race run, but those three-to-four minutes of all-out intensity come at the end of a week of travelling, practising, qualifying and dealing with the mental pressures that come with it. While urban downhill events aren’t exactly a walk in the park, Atherton says they have a different vibe to their dirt-based cousin.

Gee Atherton riding at Red Bull Desafio no Morro in Brazil back in 2009 © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

“You're not going into a World Cup where the pressure’s on, it's quite a high-stress event, and often it can be quite a hard weekend. [Urban downhill] is a different scene," explains Atherton. "You're always going somewhere cool because the races are always held in amazing places. They're always a lot of fun, and you get to meet a whole new crew of people. The people who are living where you're racing are always super into it too – they’re really stoked that you are racing past their doorway.”

02 They’re very unforgiving

"It's quite a switch up – it takes a lot of getting used to," says Atherton. "The margins between where you're okay and suddenly not okay are a lot smaller. It's quite a fine line when you're on concrete and stone – one minute the grip is there, the next minute it's gone, and you're on the floor."

Riders literally brush their hands on walls as they race through alleyways © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Crashes or 'offs' can be brutal when on dirt, but the solid nature of an urban downhill course means any fall takes on even more menace: "It's very unforgiving. You're not just on loam or mud. Everything is sharp edges and square edges of concrete or metal, and you can't really afford to have the mistake that you might have on a normal downhill track."

Even if you do make it to the end without a crash, your body still takes a pounding. “You end up in this bizarre situation where you're racing through streets, doorways and stairs, but you feel like you're doing a World Cup run. You're absolutely exhausted, but you can't afford a slip in concentration.”

03 Lots of the race is in (and sometimes near) your head

Despite these extra risks, Atherton says that riders still approach the course as a race and "you still end up going absolutely full charge”. But, he adds, that there’s even more to think about than a traditional event.

“You have to go into it with the mindset of ‘there's a whole new element of risk’. It's very easy to get caught out. You have to be a lot more conscious of not just what you're riding on, but what's your full 360 surroundings – your hands are clipping walls, sometimes there are things you have to mind your head on.”

The nature of the features is extremely unforgiving © Gustavo Cherro/Red Bull Content Pool

The features (stairs, drops and jumps) are different too, offering up a level of technicality that only comes with racing in a city. “There are new shapes and added risk to everything,” he says. “Most of the jumps are kind of flat take-offs, and the drops are awkward approaches. It becomes a lot trickier. Also, you can't just take your downhill bike to the local city and train for a few weeks beforehand – it takes a while to feel at home and relax into it.”

04 You need a completely different bike set-up

The majority of riders rely on downhill or enduro bikes when competing in urban environments, but they require a unique setup that can take time to dial in. “You want your suspension stiffer because there are a lot of square big hits, drops, stair gaps and whatnot. Also, you don't have the small bump sensitivity – like you might have on a downhill track – but you still need that traction.”

The locals are big fans of urban downhill racing © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Tyre choice and grip is key too, but it ultimately comes down to one that performs on a variety of terrains. Atherton adds: “There's a real array of what you're riding on – you might be on shiny cobbles one minute, or rough concrete the next.”

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the urban downhill action on all your devices! Get the app here .