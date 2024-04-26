BMXer George Ntavoutian has conquered the world's biggest-ever full loop

1 min The Loop of Triumph Greek BMX rider George Ntavoutian pulls off the world’s longest full loop.

Just outside Trikala, in the municipality of Pyli near the Portaikos River, the beauty of the natural landscape met the daring spirit of George Ntavoutian . The BMX rider has long since won the admiration of many with his talent, but those who really know him know he possesses an irresistible desire to constantly conquer more.

And he's certainly doing just that. Now, he's become the first BMX athlete to complete a 7.5m full loop after Ntavoutian and his team found a disused pipe in the Greek city of Trikala for the attempt. Here's how they pulled the mind-boggling feat off.

George Ntavoutian sizes up the loop © Alex Grymanis I wanted to do something that would make history. There was no way I wouldn't try at least. I wanted to be the first to make it! George Ntavoutian

Preparing to ride the world's largest loop

And so, this impressive loop was Ntavoutian's next big challenge. Upon finding the giant pipe that was to be his new playground, he prepared himself for achieve the impossible in Trikala, its surrounding landscape characterised by rolling hills, farmland, and the Pindus mountain range in the distance.

"I wanted to do something that would make history. There was no way I wouldn't try at least. I wanted to be the first to make it!"

George Ntavoutian goes full loop. © Alex Grymanis

Where did such a passion for two wheels begin for Ntavoutian? Starting out with skateboarding, it was but a chance encounter with BMX in his hometown of Kalamata that sparked the lifelong dedication. Inspired by his father, an accomplished MTB and road cyclist, he gravitated towards BMX's technical challenges and adrenaline-pumping manoeuvres.

Despite limited training facilities and a dwindling local BMX scene, George persevered, honing his skills independently, with this tenacity propelling him to excel on a higher level.

The injury that threatened George Ntavoutian's hopes

On the first day of his attempt, no one knew what to expect. By early morning, the production team had already set up a small ramp to propel Ntavoutian for take-off, and the excitement was palpable.

Unfortunately, not everything went as planned. The ramp turned out to be too small for the speed of the bike and, as a result, the take-off was abrupt, forcing George to tuck up us body very quickly and injure his waist. His attempt ended up on the airbag that had been fitted for safety, and while he usually stood up straight away, it was clear something was wrong when he had to call for help because he was immobilised by the pain.

Practice makes perfect – George Ntavoutian trains out of the loop too © Alex Grymanis After a first attempt injury, George Ntavoutian readied himself to go again © Alex Grymanis

But Ntavoutian was not to be discouraged. "I was in a lot of pain, and my expectations were now low because I was even having trouble walking, but there was no way I was going to let it end like this," he said. Despite the pain he felt, he refused to give up on this dream. With the support of his team and an injection to ease the pain, he got back up, with his determination was stronger than ever.

Facing a groundbreaking BMX loop

The second day started with the entire crew up at the crack of dawn so they could gather the necessary wood, grow the ramp and give the athlete as much of a boost as possible. After several hours the ramp was ready and now it was all in Ntavoutian's hands.

George Ntavoutian has set down a marker in BMX © Alex Grymanis The ramp to enable a record-breaking BMX attempt had to be inch-perfect © Alex Grymanis

As he stood at the starting point, the adrenaline began to run through his veins, with thoughts of the previous day's attempt hard to get out of his mind. But he needed his body and mind to be in the right place so he could reach the required speed, align himself properly with the ramp to have absolute precision in every movement and to banish any hesitation.

Clenching his hands on the steering wheel, his legs were on fire and his eyes were glued to the loop. No hesitation. No fear. just the feeling of certainty.

"I knew in my heart I was going to get it out. I was so confident that I was not afraid of anything, my mind and my body were one. I could already see myself making it," he said.

With incredible talent and precision, George successfully completed the loop - seemingly defying gravity for a moment - and made history in the process. Conquering the full loop was finally a reality.

The moments after George Ntavoutian made BMX history © Alex Grymanis

I was so confident that I was not afraid of anything, my mind and my body were one. George Ntavoutian

Celebrating making BMX history

Several seconds of breathlessness and agony were followed by shouts and cheers. He'd smashed it. George Ntavoutian would go down in history by conquering the longest full loop on a bike.

The BMXer who defied gravity © Alex Grymanis George Ntavoutian found the perfect mammoth 7.5 metre pipe for the feat © Alex Grymanis

Despite the challenges and initial setbacks, George had not only achieved a personal victory, but he knew in his heart that he would inspire countless others, no matter how impossible their goals may seem.

Ultimately, this project was more than a physical challenge; it was a journey of self-discovery, a testament to personal strength and a determination to shun setbacks.