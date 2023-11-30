Alessandro Mazzara is one of the more interesting character studies in European skateboarding today. One of the intriguing aspects of how skateboarding has developed in Europe is the way in which difference has been expressed in response to climate and terrain.

Scandinavia, for example, has a long tradition of high-level vert skateboarding which Spain has not. So within those individual European scenes you get outliers: skateboarders who are incredible not just on talent alone, but because they grew up skating in a way which ran in a contrary direction to the way that ninety-percent of your skateboarding contemporaries did.

It is sometimes described as the loneliness of the long-distance runner and it is a kind of skateboarding which has both benefitted from and also been propelled forward by the proliferation of concrete skateparks in European cities which has become a motif of post-millennial civic planning and ideas around use of leisure space.

Alessandro Mazzara – Method Fakie © Gustavo Cherro

Rome’s Alessandro Mazzara crossed that threshold aged just seven in his own words ‘super-mega by accident’, when his doting father decided to take his two kids who were complaining about the gravel floor of the market which they were visiting playing havoc with their Heelys.

Not having fully grasped what Cinecittà skatepark represented, Ale’s Dad duly took his wheel-shoe’d sons to check out what he assumed would be a municipal square and the boys had an epiphany. Out went the Heely’s that selfsame day, and, he remembers: “… the next day, Dad took us skateboard shopping. In the beginning, we rode there from ten in the morning until ten in the evening. We had lunch and dinner there.”

01 The road less travelled

Where most Italian skateboarders of his generation skated street, Alessandro – like Italian great Giorgio Zattoni before him – became a master of the behemoth transitions that most skateboarders avoid through fear.

Ale Mazzara – Backside Air © Leandro Terrile

Another idiosyncrasy of Rome’s lesser-known skate scene would propel Alessandro literally and figuratively into the international elite of ramp skating: the construction of a vert ramp at Rome’s Bunker Skatepark – one of only a handful in the entire country. Alessandro became the undisputed local ruler of that ramp, and would quickly begin to establish his name beyond his own shores in a kind of snowball effect. Ale's take on his early trajectory?

"I never understood it. I simply always let my dad guide me. He‘d say to me: 'Damn there's a cool event, let's go!'... we would go, maybe I did well and then we'd do another one... always like this. Also, because you have to finance the trips, you have to do everything from your own pocket. Now I've gotten to the point where I haven't paid for a trip for four, five years, but in the beginning, it's all out of your pocket. So that was my luck, but I never got to the point of saying 'Now I'm starting to get serious and become someone'; it's always been very random."

02 A first international victory

In 2017, having been skating for only six years (which is by no means a long time in a craft which is un-masterable) Alessandro was invited to compete at England’s NASS Festival, where he duly took first place against both modern all-terrain great Clay Kreiner and Nitro Circus stunt skateboarder Beaver Fleming.

Alessandro Mazzara - Lien Air © Piero Capannini

In a gesture of camaraderie which speaks volumes about how close-knit the international vert skateboarding scene is, Ale split his prize winnings with the other finalists as part of a collective pre-event pact to make sure nobody risking their lives went home empty-handed. Alessandro had arrived.

“All 10 of us are in the final, we're all friends, would you like it if we split” – as there was €10,000 in prize money – “we'll make €1,000 each in jackpots, so nobody loses and nobody wins?”. And naturally thinking of losing out, because they were the strongest in the world, I say: "Sure, sure, let's split, we'll make €1,000 each". Then I did the event and finished first, so I would have won like €5,000 or €6,000.""

03 The year of becoming

Still only aged 15, 2019 would see Ale first take a creditable fifth place at Red Bull Bowl Rippers in Marseille, a head-turning third at the global vert meet-up Vert Attack in Sweden, and next a win at the Vans Park Series European Regional final in France.

Ale Mazzara – Stalefish © Teddy Morrelec

All this, bear in mind, with a daily skateboarding routine involving a vert ramp which with no disrespect to the Bunker Skatepark is not of international competition standard, and no equivalent Park facility on which to learn the craft of concrete skating, until something incredible happened in a run-down suburb of Italy’s capital city in late 2020.

04 The arrival of ostia skatepark

The official opening of the Spot Skatepark in Rome’s forgotten waterfront neighbourhood Lido de Ostia in 2021 would again change Alessandro’s life (he had access to test the park in late 2020). The 837 square-metre skatepark finally gave Rome a world-class concrete facility, before which in Italy the only park of commensurate size was Bologna’s Elbo creation lying some 350 kilometres drive to the north.

"Before in Italy there was little or nothing. Since the Olympics, they built Ostia in Rome when we had nothing before, and in Milan, they build a skatepark every year."

Alessandro Mazzara © Piero Capannini/Red Bull Content Pool

The Spot Skatepark is an incredible community endeavour which does great things in Ostia and it is a credit to their organisation that within two years of opening they would be hosting the World Skateboarding Tour in which Alessandro would be competing at is home park, which is handy as Alessandro now regularly uses Ostia as a regular training base through the year.

Alessandro Mazzara © Piero Capannini / Red Bull Content Pool In the beginning, we rode the skatepark from ten in the morning until ten in the evening. We had lunch and dinner there. Alessandro Mazzara

05 A sort of homecoming

October 2023 saw the Park Skateboarding World Championships held at Alessandro’s home park. More than 200 skateboarders from 37 nations entered. Nobody brought pandemonium to the stands like Alessandro Mazzara.

Alessandro Mazzara on the World Skateboarding Tour © World Skate

The very mention of his name was enough to electrify his home crowd and while his 12th place was not enough to secure a place in the finals, he was the hero of the event and few skateboarders anywhere in the world will experience support like that at any time in their careers.

The atmosphere at an event like this is summarised by Ale as "We have competition because, yes, we compete against each other, but it’s a mega-healthy competition. Skaters don't argue, if one wins, they are happy for the other, they hug each other."

So it proved in Ostia, where Alessandro earned the respect of every one of his competitors as not only a genial host but a local hero.

06 Striking a balance

In the context of our initial observations about Alessandro taking the outlier’s path in skateboarding, it is not surprising to understand that he has a full life outside of skateboarding as well. A talented billiards player, he is a neighbourhood face who still hangs out with his childhood friends among whom his skateboarding life of international travel and hotels is never discussed.

"I consider it very important to have almost two faces, because then when I go out with my friends from skating, they don't talk about it and if you see me you would never say that I'm a skater, maybe even from the clothing, it really changes. Of course, I've been skating for almost 13 years and so in my life it was the thing I talked about the most and did the most. So sometimes I think it's very important to get out of this life, right?"

Alessandro Mazzara – Indy Air © Marcelo Maragni

That humility is rare in the world of skateboarding, with its own hierarchies of status and occasional glamour, but, then again, Alessandro is as we have said one of the more interesting characters within that world today. Currently flying the flag for Italy at position 15 in the Official World Skate Rankings, which makes him the second-highest ranked European Park skateboarder on the World Skateboarding Tour 2023, he is only now entering his moment of grace.

Watch him soar.

