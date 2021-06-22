Diver, surfer, Cape Fear champ? Meet Shipstern Bluff local Benn Richardson

Even if you’re fanatic about pro surfing, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Benn Richardson . The Tasmanian's pro career was short and, well, happened a long time ago. As in, before Instagram. However, there's a good chance you’ve seen his picture. In 2014, a photographer caught him flying off the step of one of the world's most famous 'mutant' waves – a wave that throws up a step, mid-line, forcing riders to airdrop back into a ride in which they're probably already holding on for dear life.

That wave was Shipstern Bluff and thanks to the picture, his ride was nominated for wave of the year. That crazy, massive, mutant 'slab' wave? It sometimes fires a couple of times a year, sometimes every couple of years and it's the location for the next edition of Red Bull Cape Fear .

What is Cape Fear?

An important thing to understand: Cape Fear isn’t a geographical place, it's a feeling you get when you’re about to slide under the lip of a wave that's pushing literally tons of water on top of you, at a speed fast enough to wreck a car.

"For me, there’s two stages. You let go of the rope or paddle into the wave and it's basically don't mess up here. Don't mess up. It's going to suck," Benn 'Richo' Richardson pauses to think about big Shippies, to put his mind back in that big dark cave, on the southeast corner of Tasmania. "Then, once you get over to the hard part of the wave, you can kind of just sit back and enjoy it, whether you're going to make it or not. It's pretty nice, actually. There's basically no thinking about anything except for that minute and trying to get to the end of the wave, taking what's around you."

This unique surf competition only happens when the waves arrive and it's one of the few where you can choose to paddle or tow-in. How good you make it look is up for the judges to decide. Normally, an international cadre of big wave riders are on the invite list. This year, travel restrictions mean the competition is going a little more local.

Richardson and his family call quiet Port Arthur home © Lucas Schifres/Getty Images

Who is Benn Richardson?

Clifton Beach, Tasmania, is about a two-hour drive from Shipstern's Bluff. Everyone there knows Benn's dad by his nickname. 'Sticky'. It’s short for 'Sticky Beak', Australian slang for an inquisitive person, or less politely, a busy-body. He asks a lot of questions.

The two Richardsons work beside each other as abalone divers and they've been doing that for the past 15 years. In the way that sons are different from their fathers, the younger Richardson doesn't have many questions and he's not always forthcoming with answers. In the first 10 minutes of our talk he warned we might have to pry the answers out – much like the way he grabs a hold of an abalone shell, slides a knife between the mollusc and the rock, and pries somebody's future dinner from the ocean floor. It's an odd job, but somebody's got to do it.

The two men are used to being on the water together. In some ways, not much has changed from when Benn was 10 years old. When the waves were good, he'd get pulled out of school to go surf with his pop and, as he started getting noticed and doing more competitions, his dad hauled him around to all the local contests, proudly playing the part of soccer mom for the surf scene and helping Benn navigate the standard career path for any young grom hoping to make it into the magazines or get a sponsorship deal.

He picked up Quiksilver sponsorship as he finished school and skipped university for the world-wandering life of a young surf pro, because, after all, what 17-year-old wouldn't make that choice?

"500 Aussie dollars," he says when asked if he ever thought he’d be the next Kelly Slater. "I think that's the sum of my lifetime contest earnings from competitive surfing." The one day you're on the wave, one day you're off it world of professional surfing didn't set Richardson up for a long ride – something he was okay with. He did it for a few years and then just kind of rode off the shoulder when the travel and fun quit paying for itself, quietly returning to life as a waterman on the southwest coast of Tasmania.

He’s 15, he’s looking at Shipstern Bluff, he’s never surfed it before… © Benn Richardson

Richardson senior started commercial fishing when Benn was a young boy, first as a deckhand, and eventually working his way up to become an abalone diver. Abalone are not as well known as their smaller cousin, the clam, but the once widely available shellfish has been feeding humans for about 10,000 years. If you're thinking of bare-chested swimming through tropical waters, though, think again.

Abalone are abundant in colder parts of the world, where waters are 6-12°C and are considered a culinary delicacy. In some places where commercial harvesting isn't allowed, a single abalone about 20cm in length can fetch close to Aus$100 on the black market. In Tasmania, it's not such a lucrative business. Diving for abalone is just an everyday job and the Richardsons do it together, spending their days on a 5.5m open skiff with a Yamaha engine hanging off the back.

That wave was probably one of the best waves of my life Benn Richardson

If you get taken for a two-wave hold down at Shipstern Bluff, you could be underwater for a minute-and-a-half, maybe two minutes. When Richardson is underwater for work, he can be down there for four hours without coming up to the surface. Instead of diving with tanks on their back, they've got an 'umbilical cord' stretching back to the boat, providing continuous oxygen. They aren't deep – often 10-15m below the surface – but constantly coming up and diving back down is riskier for their blood oxygen levels than simply staying down, so that's what they do.

Abalone diving isn't for faint of heart. Richardson does it daily © Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Staying calm on the biggest of waves

If you've spent enough time around world-class extreme athletes, you'll notice they often fall into one of two categories. They are either hyper-focused and full of nervous energy or incredibly calm and introspective, despite the fact that they frequently put themselves in situations with serious consequences.

Whether it's from his peculiar line of work or from a lifetime of chasing waves, Richardson's approach to going for a ride in big-wave washing machines has become almost zen. "I don't think about it, really," he says. "I've never really been in a situation where I've panicked." Not even when there’s a double-headed dragon of a wave to deal with.

Remember that picture we mentioned at the beginning? There's a video on YouTube . The clip starts with Richardson, mid-drop on maybe quadruple Shippies. It's big. As the wave begins to explode behind him and a vertical wall of water forms in front of him, most people watching would just whisper under their breath 'holy sh*t'. But then, just as he begins his bottom turn, the infamous second step pushes up beneath his board, lifting him over the trough of the wave, meaning to ride it out he's basically got to skate off it. It's the kind of clip that makes anyone who's surfed big waves gulp – just a couple of millimetres off balance and it's game over.

"That wave was probably one of the best waves of my life," he recalls. "You can never rely on the step being there, you can never rely on it not being there. Different swells change it, tides change it. That's one of the coolest things about the wave. You just don't know what's over that little lip until you actually start to go down and then you think, 'okay, cool'."

The step. The one single feature that makes Shipstern Bluff one of the most famous – and dangerous – waves in the world. Some waves break predictably, some waves don't, but a wave with a step is another thing entirely. For non-surfers, it's like a second wave within the wave – an incredible challenge and an easy way to wipe out.

The infamous Shipstern Bluff step rises up to meet Mark Mathews's board © Andrew Chisholm/Red Bull Content Pool

Stepping into battle

It's only in the last few years that big wave surfing has really reached mass popularity. Prior to that, there were just so few people really doing it. The best waves were kept undercover, relatively unknown beyond the local area and mostly surfed by the few surfers who had the local knowledge to know when it was actually rideable. Surfing big waves is unique, even within surfing. Surfing is grabbing a board and hitting a sandy beach, big wave surfing is going to battle. There's so many factors to consider, so much preparation to do and so much effort just to get there – and then major consequences if you screw it up.

The big wave surfing business isn't like the regular pro contest surfing scene. By their very nature waves are unpredictable as to when they'll come and while big waves are more predictable, they also come much more seldom. They’re also often a lot harder to reach, requiring a boat, a really long walk, or even a long swim to get to. This meant that many big wave locations stayed relatively undercover for years and when Richardson's pro career started back in 2002, big wave surfing wasn't really what it is today.

It's almost as if he was there too soon. The World Surf League's Big Wave Tour kicked off in 2010, a few years after he'd moved on from competitive surfing and, to be honest, the scarcity of rideable, contestable big wave days made it tough to turn into a career for all but the luckiest of surfers. It was actually this unique set of conditions that gave rise to contests like Red Bull Cape Fear.

Running a big wave contest is a risky endeavour and not because someone might wipe out on a huge wall of water. It's a risk because once you give it the green light, a lot of people spend a lot of money and the conditions might not materialise. Modern forecasting can pretty much guarantee when big waves are on the way in time to mobilise for a contest almost anywhere in the world – in fact, that ability has been a key factor in the growth of big wave surfing in the last decade – but it's still incredibly difficult to predict the wind and weather conditions that make the difference between a contest that's sloppy victory-at-sea conditions or peeling, perfect caverns from a light off-shore breeze.

"Any of the local boys can win," says Richardson. The rivalry between big wave surfers isn't really bitter – at the end of the day, you're all out there battling the ocean as much as you are each other, so there's naturally a camaraderie of sorts. But that’s not to say there's a little bit of pride at stake.

2021's Cape Fear can't include competitors from around the globe, because people like last year's winner Nathan Florence would have to undergo a two-week quarantine upon flying into Australia and big wave contests aren't usually on the calendar two weeks in advance. That means there are two teams: Tassies and Interstate, which is how Tasmanians refer to guys from mainland Australia – guys like Mick Fanning , or Russell Bierke , the predictable favourites to win the event.

You don't even have to ask to realise that Richardson doesn't really care if he wins or loses. It's not a make-or-break thing for him, although the drops into the waves might be.

His approach to the contest is likely to reflect his approach to life: roll with the waves that come in. It's impossible to know what the contest will throw at them. In fact, it's almost impossible to know when, or even if, the contest will get called on. It takes a massive low-pressure system in a rather particular place about 1,950 nautical kilometres away. That low pressure, often marked by a deep purple or pink blob on a swell chart, needs to pump out swell in the 2.5–3m range at a period of 13–15 seconds. Only that very perfect swell, combined with a forecast of light offshore winds at the wave itself, means the contest gets a 'go'. When it does, all eyes in the surfing world will be on Shipstern Bluff.

On a busy day in nice weather, the little boat named Madnass might sit low in the water with close to 450kg of abalone on board, all dug out from the kelp on the seafloor and wrenched away from the rock.

Richardson is allergic to them, though. He can't eat a single bite: "I can still eat shrimp and rock lobster, but I'm slightly asthmatic and just a taste of abalone sets my off my allergies."

From the tone of his voice, it's easy to tell he's completely not bothered by it. It's just the way it is, taking the wave as it comes. When his pro surf career quit paying the bills, he moved on. Now, it's 2021 and he may have to do the same with abalone diving. To control overfishing, the Australian government sets a quota and divers can only harvest so many kilograms of catch per year. Richardson understands – it can take an abalone eight years to reach a harvestable size and even if he's careful about what he takes, others may not be. If the population is wiped out, it may never come back. He and his dad still run the boat for now.

Like a surfer looking for the next wave, he's started moving on. As our chat ended, well after 9pm local time on a weekday night, he went to hit the books. He's studying to become a marine engineer, letting him work on bigger boats and earn money by spending time on the sea. He has a wife, a small child and surfing big waves isn't how he wants to pay the bills, at least long term. Maybe if there were more big waves in Australia that would be different.

An interesting thing about most big wave spots and one of the reasons so many stayed so under the radar for so long is that they need deep water to work, so if there's not a massive swell, there’s kind of nothing there. Flat. Like a pancake. Lake whatever. And when Red Bull Cape Fear is over, it’ll be Lake Whatever once again. The surfers will go home, return to their jobs as teachers, firefighters or lifeguards.

Benn will keep fishing, occasionally diving, but more often, studying and getting ready for that next wave of life. But unlike the other surfers, Shipstern Bluff will be in his backyard – and next time it’s firing, he’s out there – contest or not. Because once you’re a big wave surfer, it’s not what you do, it’s part of who you are.

