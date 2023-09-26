Brighton Zeuner: the skater who's redefining what it means to be a pro

As a contest skateboarder, Brighton Zeuner has been making waves since she was just 13 when she made X Games history as the youngest ever skating gold medalist at one of their competitions. Many accolades have followed since, including winning another X Games gold medal and taking part in the Olympics for Team USA in 2021.

It has to be remembered Zeuner is still only 19 years old. In many respects, in terms of a path in skateboarding, she’s only just begun her journey. The series Field Day had the pleasure of following her for an insightful and inspiring day of thrifting, sushi making and an epic skatepark session in Newport Beach, California.

Zeuner is very much an old head on young shoulders © Steven Lippman/The Red Bulletin

01 Skating was a family thing

Zeuner's journey to skateboarding began like so many athletes, a parent or a sibling being involved in the hobby or sport. In her case, her dad Brandon, was a skater, while her older brother Jack also took it up. When allowed she'd follow Jack and her dad to the skatepark near their Californian home in Phoenix. Knowing Brighton was showing a keen interest in what her father and brother were doing her parents decided to buy her a skateboard to learn. From that moment, a whole new world opened up.

As a six-year-old, Zeuner would do a number of after-school activities. The American played softball, did ballet and figure skating. But her heart wasn't in it, telling Sports Illustrated in a 2020 interview that she "didn't really want to go" when her mum, Bridgit, took her to practice. She would keep returning to the skateboard.

"But when I first started skating, it was a totally different feeling, like it was just different. There were no rules you had to follow," she told the magazine.

02 Straight into contest life

After truly falling in love with the sport at the age of eight, Zeuner dedicated herself to learning all she could on a homemade vert ramp in the family's house in Encinitas, California, before branching out to local skateparks in the southern part of the State and then eventually competing with other kids on the amateur circuit in California.

"The support from family and friends, and the excitement of getting new tricks, fuelled me to keep working at it," Zeuner said to American broadcaster NBC in 2021.

Competing in contests at a young age can often be overwhelming but not for Zeuner, who took to it naturally. So much so that she was winning under-14 girls contests when she was only 10. A further step-up would see her competing against much older athletes in Vans Pool Party and Vans US Open competitions, and winning.

Zeuner competing at the Vans Park Series in Huntington Beach back in 2017 © Anthony Acosta/Red Bull Content Pool

Doing well attracts sponsors and Zeuner counts herself lucky that her two favourite brands when she was growing up – Frog Skateboards and Vans clothing – jumped on aboard with her at an early stage.

"When Frog first came out it was either 2016 or 2017, it was like my dream brand so I sent a sponsor me tape and I got on and it was like, I was really giddy and happy," she explains.

03 Making her mark on the X Games

Her talent was being recognised and in 2016, at the age of 11, she was invited to take part in the women's park competition at the X Games. She's still the youngest-ever invited athlete to the prestigious action sports event. In 2017, the day after her 13th birthday, she became the women's park champion at the X Games contest in Minneapolis. She'd repeat the feat in Minneapolis the following year.

Zeuner also won the Vans Park Series World Championships twice, the first time in 2016 and then again in 2018.

"Even when the pressure's on, I remember to have fun."

Inspiring the next generation of girls is definitely one of Zeuner's aims © Cole Giordano/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Tokyo bound

In 2019, Zeuner was named in the inaugural USA Skateboarding National Team ahead of qualifying for the Olympics. This would be the first time skateboarding would appear as a medal event. The Games were delayed to 2021, which worked out well for Zeuner as it allowed her to fully rehab an ankle ligament injury that had threatened her chances to qualify for a spot on the US team in 2019.

The Games itself didn't bring a medal but the Californian who placed 12th of the 20 competitors. Not that the outcome mattered much for Zeuner. She was just glad to have been part of history and be performing on such a big stage with many of the girls she'd been skating with for many years.

"My main goal was to be a part of the first Olympics and be with my friends that I’ve grown up with like Poppy Olsen, Bryce Wettstein and just everyone, and that experience was really cool," she says. "I kinda feel like I checked that box and now I can have fun!"

Learning a new trick is a motivating factor for Zeuner © Chaz Miley/Red Bull Content Pool

Rapid fire questions Favorite trick? Fastplant Worst trick? Frontside boneless

05 Contest burnout?

Post Games, she's had an overwhelming feeling of being burnt out by the contest scene and that has meant that the intensity of her participation in contests has dropped.

She explains: "I would like to do more of the fun easy-going ones [contests] but I think throughout my career of skating and contests it was kind of a lot for me and I kind of lost the calling to do that."

06 Not being defined by skateboarding

Zeuner has already experienced quite a lot in life due to her athletic talent taking her across the globe. Though skateboarding has moulded her as a person, she's been keen to make sure skateboarding doesn't define her in the years to come. She wants to express herself in other ways and her life as a pro skateboarder has aided a creative journey into other areas such as art and music.

She harbours dreams of being a fashion designer and owning a clothes brand. Zeuner has already collaborated with her sponsor Vans on a line that includes skate shoes, clothing and accessories, while she's handy at modifying clothing and then selling them.

"I’ve been loving Depop recently and listing stuff and I want to get into curating vintage pieces," reveals Zeuner. "Honestly, shopping with headphones at a thrift store and getting things really cheap is therapeutic to me. I love fashion, and dressing up and yeah hopefully we’ll see where that goes."

Zeuner is a real clothes horse © Jaime Owens/Red Bull Content Pool

07 Staying grounded

Of course there is normal life admin to catch up with, like schooling and learning to drive. Contests, training and travelling took so much of her time that she never had a typical teenager's life at high school, and even now it's still a balancing act between getting out on the skateboard and schoolwork.

"I took two years off of school completely because it was impossible," she states. "I never went to a public school my entire life and I'm getting my GDA right now. I’m just taking classes online and I can take a break for a little bit and graduate.

"It felt like I didn't really have a childhood because I was always travelling and was always doing so much. Now I’m like reliving these moments."

Zeuner tries to get out on her skateboard at least twice a week © Cole Giordano/Red Bull Content Pool Relaxed vibes at the Red Bull Drop In Tour in New York © Cole Giordano/Red Bull Content Pool

Zeuner recently got her permit to drive and as soon as she gets her driving licence it will give her the freedom to travel to find new spots to skate and new bowls to try.

"I'm taking my childhood back, I'm gonna work on myself. I'm also grounded in such an amazing community with my church recently and also the community in skateboarding that I’m around and my brother it's like I'm reliving everything I wanted," adds Zeuner. "It felt like I didn't really have a childhood because I was always travelling and was always doing so much. Now I’m like reliving these moments."

08 Filming focus

The creative side of her extends into her skating also, and that means making more content, filming parts and getting involved in projects in this next part of her career. She says filming has made her love skateboarding again following that intense period of contest competing up to Tokyo. Filming has allowed her to unlock a lot more creativity and it has made her shift her thinking about skating completely in the last few years.

"From age nine, I was in the contest scene. I’m kind of just now realising there's contest skating and filming which are two really different things but equally as hard in their different ways. Personally, I really like filming right now because the clips that I've been getting are the best that I've skated in a while," she says. "It’s not as like, 'Ok train for this contest and be consistent with this certain trick'. With filming you're just like, 'I'm gonna go for this crazy trick and land it'. It's so different. How I decipher between that is just, it's a lot more fun to me right now to film."

4 min Brighton Zeuner presents Magic Frog From the backyard pools and concrete pits of Southern California to the world, Brighton Zeuner says hello in her brand-new edit.

09 What's next?

With Zeuner seemingly happy with her work-life balance, a contented Zeuner is looking forward to the future and what she wants to achieve. In the short term, there's filming clips for her own YouTube channel, while there's also a big documentary film that's about to come out.

"A documentary I've been filming for six or seven years is coming out in October," reveals Zeuner. "It’s about the road to the Olympics and I think we started filming when I was 12 so it has all that footage and it shows a lot of struggles and the mental health battles I was dealing with. It's a great opportunity to bring light to certain situations so I'm excited about that."