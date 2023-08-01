Laura Stigger has a masterful, meditative approach to winning

With two World and four European Championships at junior level, Austria’s Laura Stigger announced herself as a cross-country wunderkind. Having recently won her first Women’s Elite XCC World Cup race in May, she’s now declared herself a force to be reckoned with on the senior stage.

With a zen-like approach to her sport, Stigger finds herself in “the tunnel” when racing and spends her downtime focusing on the future. Next up, Paris.

01 Memorable victories

Few things are more memorable than winning your first World Cup race. For Stigger, her victory in Austria earlier this year is something she’ll never forget. Having excelled on the junior circuit and made her senior debut in 2020, her first major win was hard-fought and much deserved.

“I will remember my first World Cup victory forever,” she says. “You start training again after it, but the feeling of victory doesn’t go away so fast. It will always be inside me and I can think back on it and remember what I achieved.”

But, Stigger says she didn’t go into the race with expectations. With it being her first World Cup experience, she just approached it as business as usual.

“It all felt pretty normal,” she remembers of her sprint finish ahead of Alessandra Keller and Sina Frei. “Before the first World Cup [of the season] you never really know where you are. That is why I went into it without any expectations in the race. I couldn’t say 'that rider is super strong, I need to stick with them'. You don’t really have that in the first World Cup. Everything went very well.”

02 Early beginnings

Stigger was always meant to speed about on two wheels. As a child she says she was “always happy to move around fast” and was “always ambitious and always in the middle of things when there was a race or a competition".

She got interested in racing early on, and went to a specialist sports school. It was clear to those around her that she had talent. “I achieved a lot and won a lot when I was very young,” she remembers, pointing to the competitive nature of racing as what spurred her on, especially when she was racing against boys at school.

In 2007, she crashed in her first ever race, but a bloody knee didn't stop her from finishing and starting her rapid climb through the cross-country ranks.

She went on to dominate the Junior World Series, and by 2017 was enjoying a fantastic season, winning the Junior World Championships, the Junior European Championship (her fourth European title in four years), the Junior World Cup and every other race on her calendar.

03 Stepping up

Because Stigger has spent so much of her time racing, she says the transition from talented youngster to seasoned pro felt relatively seamless. “I don’t think there was one point I wanted to become a professional MTB rider, but I achieved a lot and won a lot when I was very young,” she says.

“I saw how much I enjoyed it and then that proceeded into elite sport, I saw how much I enjoyed the World Cups and being competitive and pushing each other.”

In 2019 she stepped up to race in the U23 Women's XCO World Cup series, winning the opening race in Albstadt, Germany. A further three third-place finishes and runner-up in the series finale in Snowshoe, USA, ensured she finished second overall in the World Cup series, which she backed up with a silver medal at the UCI MTB World Championships in Canada.

More podiums followed, as did a trip to Tokyo, where she competed but failed to medal.

“Get on the bike, when you want to and are in the mood,” she advises younger riders. “Get out into the woods with friends, ride roots or make jumps. Enjoy yourself and carry on training for as long as you can without any structured plan.”

04 Passing on knowledge

As well as her tips to younger riders, Stigger has gleaned advice from the riders who came before. “You look up to these people and then you meet them and suddenly you don’t know what to say,” she explains. “But it is good to hear about what they experienced, it is interesting and helpful for your own career.”

Her hero growing up was fellow Austrian Lisi Osl. Today they’re friends. “It was cool to see how her career has gone and my career has gone and a friendship has developed,” she says. She’s also been reading alpine skier Lindsey Vonn ’s books and has just ordered Aksel Lund Svindal’s motivational book Greater Than Me.

“Nothing falls into your lap, you have to work hard for the things you want and want to achieve, and in some ways, you have to sacrifice things because elite sport will only be in your life for a short time and you have to use those years,” says Stigger. “You will have time for the other things in the rest of your life.”

05 Training days

For now, Stigger’s days are filled with training to be the best. A typical day starts after breakfast, around 10am. “I have two sessions; I start in the morning with strength training and then cycle in the afternoon,” she says, explaining that training can be weather dependent.

“Most of it is enjoyable. Sometimes I think everyone has this feeling that you're a bit reluctant to train and you have to get over that, but those days make you stronger,” she adds.

06 Head start

Alongside her physical regiment, Stigger knows that winning titles requires willpower, and the ability to keep going when times get tough, or you fly over your handlebars, as she recently did.

“I’m getting more into yoga and meditation and reading more into it,” she explains of her quest for balance. “I’m just at the starting phase, but what always helps me is listening to music, or lying in bed and not thinking of anything. As simple as that sounds, it works.”

Visualisation is renowned as a powerful tool and it’s something Stigger makes use of. “On our last training visit, we go through the whole racetrack,” she explains. “I don’t think about which position I’m going to end at, instead I’m just thinking about what’s realistic, which line to take, and what my plan B is if something happens.”

It’s a lesson Stigger learned in her early days: preparation is 90 percent of the battle. As her results show, it works.

07 Starting line

All of this comes to a head as Stigger prepares to launch herself into a given race. “In a race, you are pretty focused, and if it is going really well you're in a tunnel,” she says. “When it's going well it's wonderful to see the line ahead of you and the celebrations with family and friends. The race time is actually short, and then you are back to training and can focus on the next race.”

As for pre-race nerves, well, Stigger is only human. “I get them now and again,” she admits. “If you could just ride your bike, it would be nice, but you’ve got a lot going on around you, behind you, so then I need to be aware myself that I need to block all of that out and concentrate on the main things."

This is when the zen-like ‘tunnel’ comes in. “Being in the tunnel, you are aware of the field, but it all depends on how focused you are,” she says. “You do have an idea of how the cyclists are racing and reacting, which helps with the whole race.”

Despite being so focused throughout her races, Stigger is still able to enjoy the experience, what’s the point, otherwise, right? Of all her medals and memories, she says the eight-day Cape Epic in South Africa, “was an amazing, cool experience” unlike any other.

08 Progression is key

With opportunities for women within MTB increasing exponentially over the past few years, Stigger has more chance than ever to make new memories and win new titles – even as the level of competition improves.

“With a three-minute lag at the last World Cup you could still be in the top 10,” she says. “Now you would be in the top 20. You cannot allow yourself to make any errors. That is really exciting – any of the top 15 women could win the World Cup. It’s cool for the spectators and for the competitors that everything is so close.”

Naturally, Stigger is working to evolve with the sport. “I have gathered lots of experiences with partnerships and sponsors, I’ve made good friendships and have found good people around to help me get the best out of myself. But of course, despite this, you still have to do a lot of work to improve,” she says.

Her big goals now are to stay injury free. “I think for every athlete, sportswoman, the goal is to give the best you have and to try and achieve the best position,” she says. “We are all working on that. And with the women, we are pretty much on the same level as the men.”

09 Downtime

Part of staying injury free is working in some good downtime. When she isn’t training Stigger still likes being on two wheels, only this time with an electronic motor.

“I like going up to the top of the mountains on my e-bike when it's beautiful weather, especially at sunset,” she says. “That tops everything! I like going into quiet nature where you can have time to yourself and tune out.”

Again, it’s that commitment to zen, quiet and focus. “E-bikes are good if you want to have a quieter day,” she says. “You can get up to the mountains quickly and get to trails which you would need twice as long to reach with a normal bike. They can be a huge amount of fun.”

10 The future

It’s on these mountain-top trips that Stigger finds time to plan her future. She says her visit to Tokyo, during Covid, was “unusual” due to all the safety protocols. “We were taken by bus to our racing site. We went everywhere by bus. It was difficult and a bit of a shock. I could focus on my racing, but then unfortunately it didn’t go as I had hoped,” she says.

She’s eager to return and prove herself next year. “Those sorts of setbacks make you stronger and will help me for the next Games. I will be able to get into it better and prepare, instead of always having these checks. I’ll have to see,” she says.

“A medal in Paris would be a real highlight. This is also my first official elite season and my goal is also to do my absolute best.”

If her international return is marked by the dedication she has displayed so far, then surely there’s at least one gold medal in Stigger’s future. Surely a goal worth meditating on.