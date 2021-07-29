This esports star is scoring goals for RB Leipzig on FIFA and in real life

For almost three decades, EA's wildly popular FIFA series has given gamers a chance to live out their footballing fantasies with the biggest teams, best selection of skill moves and – if you're not too harsh on a few early iterations of the game – lifelike graphics.

But imagine for a moment that you actually played football for one of Europe's biggest football teams, and, if that wasn't impressive enough, also represented that same club in elite FIFA esport competition as well. Sound too good to be true? Meet Lena Güldenpfennig.

Lena was the first woman to ever compete in the Virtual Bundesliga (VBL) © RBLZ Gaming

After impressing at a charity FIFA event last year, Lena, a footballer at RB Leipzig's academy since an early age, got a call from RBLZ Gaming to ask if she'd want to be part of their squad for the 2020-2021 season.

She said yes, and in March of 2021 she became the first woman to compete in the Virtual Bundesliga (VBL). Now dividing her time between playing as a striker for RB Leipzig's U23 women's team and banging in the goals in digital fashion for RBLZ Gaming, the 20-year-old continues to perform both of these roles while holding down a full-time job as a kindergarten teacher.

Mind you, as she reveals in this interview about her exploits so far, she's still learning a few lessons herself...

Lena believes her work on the pitch helps her gameplay on FIFA © RBLZ Gaming

You've been a talented footballer since the age of five, but when did you realise you were good at FIFA?

At boarding school, when I won against my classmates and was able to cause some excitement among the boys. I beat the guys many times and got a lot of praise. Later on I had my own PlayStation and played with friends every now and then.

Which football team did you support as a kid?

I grew up as a Bayern Munich fan from a young age, but quickly got in with RB Leipzig [when she started to show promise]. In the second game I played right at RB when I was little and have also been a Leipzig fan since then. I am currently playing in the U23s. We play in the regional league. Our goal is to play a good season, to develop individually and to gain experience as a young team.

Do you see any similarities between the RBLZ Gaming team and your U23 team-mates?

I think the RBLZ Gaming team is a good mix between young and old. I see myself there more in an observing, learning role. When it comes to football, however, I am one of the older ones and I try to pass on the experience I have already gained at that level to my younger team-mates. I also transfer some aspects of real football into the virtual world, in terms of tactics, standards and running and passing paths. A lot can be transferred from the field to the console and vice versa.

The inhibition threshold in social media is much lower, that's why I've received some misogynistic messages. I try not to let them get to me and try to ignore them Lena Güldenpfennig

Lena with her RBLZ Gaming team-mates © RBLZ Gaming

What's the best advice you've ever been given on FIFA?

To release the sprint button. Often it is not always just a question of speed. Sometimes it is helpful to play in a structured and calm manner. That was the first thing Daniel [Fehr, coach] taught me – to keep calm in the game at the right moments and not to focus on speed.

What does a normal training session with your coach look like?

Most of the time it's online and we're on the phone at the same time. But sometimes it makes sense, when we are all in Leipzig, that we meet to have a match. We're in contact often. I've been able to learn a lot from him, especially in the area of mentality. He's shown me how to keep a cool head in stressful situations.

How did it feel to become the first woman in the Virtual Bundesliga?

It is a great feeling right now to be one of two women in the VBL along with [Bayer 04 Leverkusen player] Anna Klink. But it is even better that I got the opportunity to be the first woman in the VB to play and score goals. Fortunately, I haven't had any experience of sexism in soccer. But with increasing reach on social media, I've had to delete a comment or two. Many people would not dare to act like that in 'real life'. The inhibition threshold in social media is much lower, that's why I've received some misogynistic messages. I try not to let them get to me and try to ignore them.

What are your key tips for anyone looking to improve their own FIFA game?

It is important that you play off your own attacks calmly and with a lot of patience. You have to wait until there is a gap. Personally, I go into direct counter-pressing after mistakes in order to prevent the counterattack as quickly as possible. Switching between defenders swiftly is important to defend the counterattack, too. Currently I'm playing a 5-2-1-2, which means the full-backs can get involved in the attack and that you are more flexible in the last third.

Who is your favourite RB Leipzig player in FIFA 21 and why?

Dani Olmo's SBC card is currently very strong. He is very agile, fast and has a good rating.

What have been some of your best memories with RBLZ Gaming?

There have been many wonderful moments. Last season I made my debut in doubles with my coach Daniel Fehr [losing to FC Nürnberg in the VBL, when she became the first female player to compete in the competition]. It wasn't our best game, but we can be proud of it as we made history with the game. There was also a trip to Salzburg where we had the opportunity to see the headquarters of Red Bull, the APC [Athlete Performance Center], Flying Bulls and the Red Bull Salzburg Arena. It was a great trip. We were even allowed to play FIFA in a stunt plane. All of this was accompanied by a camera team, so a short film was also made that we can be proud of.

Lena plays alongside 14-year-old prodigy Anders Vejrgang (2nd from right) © RBLZ Gaming

How many hours of FIFA do you play on average each week?

It depends on what tournament or game is coming up. In a normal week I'll play every weeknight in the run-up to Weekend League, which is 30 games at 15 minutes each across the weekend. Before a tournament, I'll train much more than normal.

What's the most annoying thing a competitor can do in FIFA? Outbursts of anger? Showboating too much?

Any provocative behaviour, but also cheering or unnecessary time play, which also [gets on] your nerves. But you can't let that happen and everyone should only play as they expect from others.

RB Leipzig have SoccerBot360, a gadget to improve peripheral vision and reflexes. Does it also help with reaction times in esports?

I've tried it a few times and I have to say that it took some getting used to at first. But gradually it's becoming more and more fun and it brings a lot to the understanding of football and technique. I don't think it's relevant for FIFA, though, because you can really only train in football there. And the reflexes on the console are mainly needed in the head and in the hands.

A Bayern Munich fan in her youth, Lena is now Leipzig through and through © RBLZ Gaming

Do you play any other sports?

I play table tennis when I'm on vacation and recently we've also had a small table at RBLZ Gaming where we regularly compete with each other. Otherwise I don't have the time.

What do you enjoy more right now: playing FIFA or football?

Both football and esports have a similar meaning to me. That's why I can't say exactly which of the two I would choose. Football has been my great passion since childhood. Now I'm lucky enough to be able to try out the esports area, where I can expand my personal presence even further.

What are your goals for the upcoming new VBL season as an esports player? Would you like to go full-time in esports?

I want to learn as much from the guys as possible. Hopefully I'll get the chance to play in VBL again next season. How far I can go in esports will be shown in my development in the next few years.