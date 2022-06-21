Straddling the border of France and Spain at the base of the Pyrenees, on the Atlantic's Bay of Biscay,

takes a little from each nation yet is a proudly unique corner of the world, with its own language and an incredible local cuisine all of its own. While Bilbao is the major city, San Sebastian is a fixture on the backpacker trail, and as of 25 years ago the Basque Country is now on every surfer's bucket list as well.