Meet Queen Villegas, half of Colombia’s BMX duo out to conquer the world

QueenSaray Villegas Serna (or Queen Villegas to friends and fans) isn’t just one of Colombia's most talented BMX riders; along with her twin sister Liz , she represents the country’s best hope for two-wheeled victory in Paris.

A renowned freestyle rider, Villegas first took an interest in BMX racing and dirt jump competitions at the age of 13, before realising her strength lay in freestyle.

A rising star of her country – and the international scene – she’s building towards the future, with the hope of leaving her mark at the Games in Paris next year and inspiring the next generation along the way.

01 Dreaming big

15 min Lizsurley and Queensaray: the jungle freestylers Find out how identical twin sisters from the Colombian jungle grew up to become pro BMXers.

“My dream is to be in [Paris],” Villegas says. It’s a lofty goal, yes. But among elite and aspiring athletes, who doesn’t want to compete for their country at the highest level?

What makes Villegas stand out is that she doesn’t want to compete just for personal glory (but again, every athlete likes a bit of personal glory) but to fix her family house. “We're very humble people, we live in a very humble place and my dream is to have a house and live with my family,” Villegas says.

It’s a noble pursuit and, with the help of her sport, one Villegas is closer than ever to realising. “That’s the way I want to thank my parents,” she says. “That’s what I dream of, to be able to live better with my family and learn about BMX.”

She’s well on her way. She’s already achieved a mini-dream of competing outside of Colombia and her career highlight to date is signing with Red Bull in 2019. “I thought that it’d be great to be in Red Bull,” she says. “I saw that the best athletes were Red Bull athletes.”

Now she’s focused on the future. “I'm training hard at the moment in order to be able to go to competitions,” she says. “The idea is to learn many tricks and to classify [for Paris]. I’m also studying graphic design, I’d like to learn and do many things. I like designing, logos, creativity like illustrating, making logos, flyers, these kind of things.”

02 Early beginnings

“It was in June 2016. I borrowed a bike to go ride a ramp by my house and learn tricks,” Villegas remembers. “I really liked it and the next day I told my twin sister “Hey! Let’s go and do this sport”. So we went and we started to learn. We went every day.”

A few days later, on their 13th birthday, the twins got their own bike. Inspired by Colombian cyclist Mariana Pajón , they were hooked. Not that their parents were always happy.

“My parents saw how we were a bit crazy. At first, they didn’t let us ride BMX Freestyle because they said: “No, that sport is for men,”” Villegas says. “But when they realised we wanted to do that sport they started to support us. We got home all scratched and they gave us protectors. We’ve always been naughty and we’ve always liked learning about extreme things.”

Their father ended up building them a foam pit to practice with in the back yard and today their mum keeps all their magazine clippings.

03 Twin life

Twin sisters, Liz and Queen Villegas © Maximiliano Blanco/Red Bull Content Pool

While Villegas is very much her own person, she remains close to her sister Liz. “I have a tattoo with my sister,” she explains. “We did it when we were 15 years old. It’s a bicycle and on her tattoo it says: 'Always' and on mine there’s a bike and reads 'Together'. It’s something that motivates me, to be riding by her side forever.”

04 Taking flight

Despite their family’s (slightly concerned) support, the reality is that most major competitions are held in North America, Asia or Europe, meaning costly trips for South American athletes. Queen and Liz got around this by crowdfunding their travels, with the help of Alejandro Caro, who Liz calls “one of the best in the world and a legend of the BMX scene in Colombia".

Once they'd raised the money to compete abroad, nothing could stop them. Having gained attention at national level with first place in the Gravity King competition in 2016 and victory at Summer Street Cali, Queen Villegas began to travel to international competitions.

In 2019 she secured second place in the Bogotá Summer Festival and gold at Pereira Evolution.

She travelled to the United States for the first time that same year, competing in the UCI BMX World Championships, where she bagged a sixth-place finish. Later that year, she finished fourth at both FISE World France and at the World Urban Games in Hungary.

Since the pandemic, she's been focused on training for Paris, inspired by the athletes that came before.

05 Heroic figures

Fellow Colombian Mariana Pajón is an inspiration © Maximiliano Blanco/Red Bull Content Pool

“We've always admired Mariana Pajón, since our childhood we wanted to be like her, a legend of BMX racing in Colombia,” Villegas reiterates, speaking both for herself and her sister. “She inspired us. But, as we only had a freestyle park, we started in a different discipline.”

Eventually, the twins got to meet their hero. “When we met Mariana we told her we wanted to be just like her, but she said: ‘You don’t have to try to be like me. No… you have to be better than me.’ So this has always been our inspiration. We fight every day to be big.”

Before Villegas could dream about being as big – if not bigger – than Pajón, she had one specific problem to overcome…

06 Head for heights

“Learning new tricks scares me, but I don’t hate it,” Villegas says, explaining that she has a fear of heights. “It’s difficult because I'm fearful, but I like doing it,” she adds. Her biggest injury to date came in 2019 when she broke the metacarpal of her right little finger in a fall, requiring surgery.

“I’ve always been afraid of heights,” Villegas admits. “That’s why my mum always thought that I wasn’t going to be able to do this. Sometimes when there are big jumps and I have to do a cool trick in a competition, I’m scared.” The key? Getting it over with. Quickly. “When I’m afraid I just go down at once, so fear stops and doesn't build up, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Villegas says.

Overcoming her fear was a force of will, but not necessarily essential. A gifted athlete, Villegas had another career to fall back on if BMX didn’t work out.

07 Kick off

Queen Villegas at a training camp in the UK © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

“I was a goalkeeper at school,” Villegas says, remembering that she and her sister would travel with the school team to play football outside of their city. But BMX put an end to that. “If they hadn’t built the BMX park, I’d still be playing football,” she says. “It was my dream to become a football player because my brother likes football and we used to play together. But I learned about BMX and here I am.”

For a while, she dabbled with being a dancer, too. Salsa was a speciality. But again, it couldn’t match the thrill of BMX.

08 Motivation

Outside of riding, Villegas recharges by reading. Her favourite book is El Rinoceronte [The Rhinoceros]. “It has many motivational words and it tells things about life,” she says. “Another good one is La culpa es de la vaca (The cow is to blame). I like motivational books.”

Electronic music and a bit of reggaeton also help her to relax, although she’s not so keen on some of the ruder lyrics of the latter. Other than that, her life is training, training, training.

“I train all day long, from 2pm until 6pm, non-stop,” she says. “In every break I talk to my sister, we talk about the tricks. Then I go home and my mum makes dinner for me. That’s all.”

09 Paying it forward

Poetry in motion © Maximiliano Blanco/Red Bull Content Pool

Villegas is being slightly modest. That isn’t quite all. She also supports a local charity and would like to have her own institution to support high-performance athletes in Colombia in the future.

“In Colombia, it’s very difficult for the athletes to get support,” she says. “An institution to help would be something good. I’m part of an institution, Fundación Acciones de Vida, where we support people with few resources, but I’d like to have my own one, for high-performance athletes, so they can travel and have support. I’ve always dreamt about helping people, the same way other people helped me at the beginning.”

10 The future

In many ways Villegas has come a long way from her beginnings, but at 20, she’s just starting out, with a whole career ahead of her.

"The BMX scene is our dream,” her sister, Liz, says. “We'd love to make a living riding bikes and we hope we can achieve our goal. Right now, we're committed to promoting this sport because we know that the more people doing it, the bigger it gets.”

“In BMX I’d like to go further and if there was any injury, to go on with graphic design,” Villegas says. “I don’t want to stay put. I’d like to go out of Colombia, to be able to work and to do my sport, somewhere with better facilities so I can practice. I’d say Spain or USA because I’ve been to those countries and I liked them.”

With Paris on the horizon, it seems that soon the entire world will be Villegas’s oyster.