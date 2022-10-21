Stefanos Tsitsipas is creative, inquisitive and an artist on the court

Stefanos Tsitsipas is an exceptional tennis professional in every respect. On the court, he's an artist – his movements are elegant, his shots textbook. Off the court, the Greek player loves any form of creativity. The 24-year-old is bubbling over with ideas. One of them is Red Bull Bassline . On October 21, the second edition of this innovative tennis format will take place in the heart of Austria's capital city, Vienna. Tsitsipas wants to modernise tennis and this new tournament brings plenty of entertainment. Get to know him better here.

01 His hobbies make him a better tennis player

Tsitsipas is an aesthete among professionals. When he's not on the pitch, a lot of the Greek's work revolves around creative design.

"I don't want to hear or see anything about my sport during that recovery time. That's why I've been looking for hobbies that completely detach me from tennis and that I can relax while practising. I like making films because it stimulates my creativity and lets me calm down. Photography is another field that I have discovered for myself. I then look for motifs that might inspire people. I experience so much on my travels," he says.

Tsitsipas is true master of the craft © Antoine Truchet/Red Bull Content Pool

The body and mind must always be in harmony for 'Stef', as he's known by those around him. Music also plays a big role for him. Tsitsipas has even composed and published his own songs. He needs this balance as it helps his tennis game.

02 Here's where he's at in his tennis career

As far as his own tennis career is concerned, Tsitsipas faces major challenges. The current world number six has already won a major tournament this year, the Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, and he has a good chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin again this year, where he would play alongside the other seven best players of the year at the end of the season. However, the competition has perhaps never been as intense as it is at present because it's coming from different directions.

With Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, there are still two players left from the era of the Big Three who've dominated Grand Slam tournaments despite their advanced age. Then there's the generation surrounding Tsitsipas himself. Players like Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini have enormous potential and have already won major tournaments, so they've got what it takes. And since the recent US Open and the triumph of teenage shooting star Carlos Alcaraz, it's now clear that the 'Next Gen', to which Jannik Sinner also belongs, is almost unstoppable.

Tsitsipas spends most of the year on the road, but is happiest at home © Antoine Truchet/Red Bull Content Pool

The field has broadened and the good thing is that Tsitsipas is right there with them. In order to reach the highest spheres of men's tennis, he needs to win a title at one of the four Grand Slam tournaments. And then there's the Red Bull Bassline.

Aside from the daily grind on tour, Tsitsipas has taken it upon himself to put a new spin on his sport. He wants to take tennis to the next level, so to speak. "Tennis has been played the same way for ages. Red Bull Baseline is faster, thrives on a higher intensity and also offers a show. The tournament makes tennis more exciting," says the Greek.

Red Bull Bassline is Tsitsipas's passion project away from the tour © Matthias Heschl/Red Bull Content Pool

03 His greatest career successes – and an instructive loss

Without a doubt, Tsitsipas celebrated his greatest triumph to date in 2019. Winning the ATP Finals, then held in London, will forever be special – also because he faced his friend Dominic Thiem in the thrilling final match. It wasn't until the tiebreak of the third set that the match was decided, with Tsitsipas winning 6:7 6:2 7:6 in this end-of-season highlight.

The former world junior number one has also won significant Masters 1000-level tournaments on the tour, including back-to-back victories in Monte Carlo in 2021 and 2022.

However, alongside great victories, there was also a defeat that set the tone for Tsitsipas. He still describes the dramatic loss of the final at the 2021 French Open against Djokovic as one of his most formative matches ever: "My defeat against Novak in Paris definitely showed me what I still have to learn to get better. The match was helpful for my whole career. It also showed me not to be too stubborn and uptight in a grand final next time."

04 The family – his retreat and source of strength

Family, friends and his childhood coaches form Tsitsipas's core team © Antoine Truchet/Red Bull Content Pool

Family plays an important role in Tsitsipas's life, where all members have found their passion in sport. His grandfather Sergei Salnikov won gold with the Russian national football team at the 1956 Olympic tournament in Melbourne. His father Apostolos is still his coach today, while his mother Julia was ranked 194th in the WTA world rankings in 1990. 'Stef' was born with the racket in his hand, so to speak.

05 Why home is so important

Tsitsipas, who was born in Athens, now has his main residence in Monte Carlo, but for eight months of the year, he travels the world playing one tournament after the next in a weekly rhythm. However, the 24-year-old will never forget where he comes from, saying: "Greece is my home. I have my roots there and I have the culture of the country in my blood. Greece is also a kind of shell for me. Maybe it also protects me. I'm definitely happiest when I'm there.

"I also want to help my country. To give something back to it, from the love of the people I feel. I want to give hope, especially to young people. It should become an even better place to live. I want to help the country get the respect it deserves."

06 How it all began and two coaches for eternity

Tsitsipas stood on a tennis court for the first time at the age of three. His father Apostolos simply took him to his tennis club, put a racket in his hand and let him try it out. Little Stefanos was quickly infected by the tennis virus. The rest is history. Tsitsipas still has a close bond with his first two coaches. They shaped him, he says, and he's still in contact with them today.

When he talks about them, it almost sounds a bit humble: "They've made me what I am – they're essentially responsible for my stroke technique. They've shaped my attitude towards tennis. They've watched me grow up and I can always call them for advice. My personality has developed around them." Blessed is he who has such people by his side.

Tsitsipas and US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz battled at last year's Bassline © Matthias Heschl/Red Bull Content Pool

07 The injury Tsitsipas has overcome and with it a personal slump

In the unconditional pursuit of tournament victories, probably the most important prerequisite is that the body is spared from major injuries. Tsitsipas took an important step in this regard at the end of November 2021. For almost two years he was plagued by pain in his right elbow and finally, he decided to have an operation.

"I felt the surgery was necessary because I'd been in pain for years when I played and I was trying to limit the stress on that area of my body,” he says. During this phase of his career, Tsitsipas had to deal a lot with himself. He lost interest in tennis for a while but has gotten through this slump. The surgery was successful and the chronic pain is over.

08 Becoming a better player with awareness and balance

Tsitsipas has found his balance on and off the court: "We professionals live in a bubble, but the things I do for myself away from tennis - including meeting people I trust unconditionally - make me feel good about reality. That’s important for me. This also sharpens your consciousness. And yes, maybe that really makes me a better player."