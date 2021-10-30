GetzenRodeo glory for Mani Lettenbichler as he takes title fight to the end

The stars of hard enduro headed to the motorbike-mad town of Griessbach, Germany, where Mani Lettenbichler won an intense and exciting GetzenRodeo for the third time in what was a fitting finale to the first-ever FIM Hard Enduro World Championship .

His championship rival Billy Bolt faltered early on in the race, but steadied himself to work his way up to second place and seal the title. The two riders finished level on points for the year, but Bolt was crowned world champion because of one more second place in the season. Lettenbichler was magnanimous and was first in line to congratulate his friend and training partner.

Mani Lettenbichler rocks his Bavarian race suit all the way to the top step © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

While those two riders have dominated the season, Wade Young – winner of the Hero Challenge – produced a superb performance to finish in fourth place, one spot behind team-mate Mario Roman, but scoring enough points to claim third overall in the championship.

With starting position essential for the main event, the GetzenChamp, Lettenbichler and Bolt battled it out from the start in the qualifying round, the GetzenRace, a two-hour run around the reversed course with the top 15 riders reaching the final, an 80-minute plus one lap race.

The standing start of the GetzenRodeo © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

The lead of the race changed between the top two throughout qualifying, as they raced through the autumnal forests of southern Saxony. It finishined with a sprint to the line, with Lettenbichler finishing first by the width of Bolt's front tyre. There was nothing to separate the two, as has been the case all season.

Lettenbichler lined up for the final, playing on his home crowd in a race kit resembling traditional Bavarian lederhosen and gingham shirt. He tore into the course on lap one, but Bolt was able to find more grip over the slippery boulders in the climb at checkpoint five, Kartoffelreibe, and ride ahead.

Lettenbichler’s nerve held, though, and when Bolt made a small mistake on the next lap, he steered his KTM past to retake the lead. From there, the local hero found a smooth rhythm and began opening up a two-and-a-half-minute lead over the field.

Meanwhile, Bolt's composure seemed to desert him, as more mistakes followed. By lap three he'd dropped to sixth place behind Lettenbichler, Alfredo Gomez, Wade Young, Jonny Walker and Mario Roman. As he passed his crew, they held up a pitboard saying one word, 'Relax'. The message seemed to sink in and Bolt steadily recovered his rhythm and began making up places. Before long, he was back behind Lettenbichler and had closed to within one minute by the last lap.

Wade Young claimed 3rd in the Hard Enduro World Championship © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

Young, meanwhile, arrived on the back of a win at the non-championship Sea to Sky in Turkey and was on top form, pushing Sherco team-mate Mario Roman all the way in their battle for third place overall. The course suited the more technical riding style of the Spaniard, but the South African was able to muscle his way around the course to stay in touch, eventually finishing fourth.

Up front, Lettenbichler was the model of serenity, in his comfort zone and smoothly lapping the course as he made his way to the chequered flag. After more than four hours of riding, he was looking fresh as he headed into the short, but super technical Red Bull X Loop to complete the GetzenRodeo and bring down the curtain on the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

Top 3 at the GetzenRodeo: Manuel Lettenbichler, Billy Bolt and Mario Roman © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

He crossed the line to become the first rider since Graham Jarvis to win this race three times and, as Bolt joined him at the finish line, he congratulated the English rider on his championship win after a hard-fought and fun-packed season.