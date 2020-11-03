OK, you can solve a Rubik’s cube – but can you do this?

The virtual edition of the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup reaches its conclusion on Saturday, November 7, and before the 30 fastest cube solvers in the world battle it out live on Twitch, a former solver took on a whole new challenge.

Giovanni Contardi first learned how to solve the Rubik’s Cube in 2009 and went on finish second in the World Rubik's Cube Championship in 2011.

After achieving more than 60 national records, nine European records and three world records, he turned his attention to art and is now a full-time Rubik’s Cube artist, creating huge depictions of everyone from Amy Winehouse and LeBron James to Rihanna, John Lennon and Justin Timberlake

For his latest design using the six-sided puzzle made up of white, red, blue, orange, green and yellow squares, he took inspiration from Greek mythology and recreated the iconic image of Atlas holding a globe on his back, instead the globe was replaced with a solved 3x3 Rubik’s Cube.

Giovanni gets to work © Francesco Agostini Produzioni/Red Bull Content Pool 01 / 04

Contardi said: “This mosaic is very special for different reasons. First, it's not a portrait and, second, it's 6,111 Rubik's Cubes, which is the biggest one ever done in less than 24 hours.

“It took me about 16 hours and the hardest part was staying focused for this whole time and, of course, enduring the pain in my legs.

“I didn't invent this form of art, but I have found my own way and been lucky enough to have it become my job.”